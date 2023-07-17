Lola's Diner
FOOD
$0.50 Special
$1 Daily Special
$1.50 Daily Special
$2 Daily Special
$2.50 Daily Special
$3 Daily Special
$3.50 Daily Special
$4 Daily Special
$4.50 Daily Special
$5 Daily Special
Burger
$7 daily special
Double burger
Burger Deluxe
Double Cheeseburger Deluxe
Hot Dog
Chef Salad Large
Chef Salad Small
Soup
Cold Cut Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Fried Egg Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
PBJ
1 Egg
Toast 2 pieces
Potato Chips
Popcorn
Cottage Cheese 1/2 Cup
Activia
Dannon
Yogurt/Pudding
Peanut Butter/Cheese Crackers
Fruit Cup
Cookie
Ice Cream 4oz.
Ice Cream 8oz.
Nacho Chips and Cheese
Shiawassee County Medical Care Facility Location and Ordering Hours
(989) 743-3491
Open now • Closes at 12AM