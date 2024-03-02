SHIKI - Tuscaloosa
Hibachi Lunch
Bento Box Lunch
Hibachi combination Lunch
Hibachi Lunch
Sushi
Sashimi
Nigiri
- Maguro Nigiri$8.00
Today's big-eyed tuna. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Hamachi Nigiri$8.00
Yellow tail. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Hamachi Toro Nigiri$9.00
Yellowtail belly. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Sake Nigiri$7.00
Fresh salmon. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Sake Torro Nigiri$9.00
Fresh salmon belly. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Tobiko Nigiri$7.00
Red or black. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Masago Nigiri$7.00
Smelt roe. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Unagi Nigiri$7.00
Fresh water eel
- Ebi Nigiri$6.00
Boiled shrimp
- Kani$5.00
Crab stick
Sushi
- Amazon Roll$15.00
Tuna, green onion, cream cheese, tempura, spicy sauce, topped with avocado and crab salad. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Bama Roll$15.00
Crab salad, cream cheese, fresh salmon, deep-fried, topped with mango sauce and eel sauce
- Blazer Roll$16.00
Yellow tail and spicy sauce, topped with smoke salmon. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Super Crunch Roll$13.00
Tempura, spicy sauce, masago, top with smoke salmon, eel sauce, and sesame seed
- Tuna Avocado Roll$12.00
Tuna, green onion, avocado, and spicy sauce
- Alaskan Roll$9.00
Smoked salmon, crab stick, and avocado
- Spider Roll$13.00
Fried soft shell crab, avocado, spicy sauce, green onion, and eel sauce
- Kamikaze Roll$16.00
Tuna, green onion, spicy sauce, tempura, topped with tuna, avocado, eel sauce, and chili paste. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
Tempura shrimp, smelt roe, green onion, and spicy sauce
- Surf 'N' Turf Roll$11.00
New York stripe steak, shrimp, green onion, and spicy sauce
- Veggie Roll$10.00
Assorted vegetable an avocado
- Sloppy Seconds$17.00
Shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, baked fresh salmon, spicy sauce, and eel sauce
- Hangover$23.00
Tuna, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, cream cheese, crab salad, deep-fried, topped with Japanese mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha
- Last Call$18.00
Tuna, spicy sauce, green onion, avocado, cream cheese, crab salad, deep-fried, topped with Japanese mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Cash Me Out$18.00
Shrimp, tempura, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with crab salad, spicy sauce, eel sauce, and chili paste. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Hot-Hot 3$18.00
Hot. Tuna, yellow tail, spicy sauce, topped with avocado, spicy salmon, jalapeño, eel sauce and tobiko. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Roll Tide Roll$17.00
Spicy tuna tartare, tempura, topped with avocado, bacon, jalapeño, eel sauce, and sriracha. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Soho Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, top with crab stick, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and masago
- Vulcan Roll$16.00
Shrimp, cucumber, tempura, spicy sauce, cream cheese, top with tuna, avocado, and crab salad. This item may served raw or undercooked
- California Roll$7.00
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber, and smelt roe
- Rainbow Roll$17.00
Shrimp, crab salad, cucumber, green onion, topped with tuna, yellow tail, and smoked salmon. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Crab Angel Roll$15.00
Crab stick, cream cheese, avocado, green onion, deep-fried, topped with eel sauce, and spicy mayo
- 26.2 Roll$13.00
Tuna, green onion, tempura, cream cheese, spicy sauce, topped with avocado and sesame seeds. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Futomaki Roll$15.00
Tuna, yellow tail, smoked salmon, shrimp, cucumber, and spicy sauce. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Crimson Roll$17.00
Yellowtail, green onion, spicy sauce, topped with tuna and black tobiko. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Spicy Crunchy Salmon$13.00
Spicy salmon, tempura topped with avocado, eel sauce, and sesame seed. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Philly Roll$9.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
- Rock N Roll$15.00
Avocado and cucumber topped with smoked salmon, eel sauce, and sesame seed
- So Fresh So Clean$19.00
Yellowtail, spicy sauce, tempura, green onion, topped with avocado, tuna, sriracha, eel sauce, tobiko, jalapeño, and lime zest. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Double Trouble$19.00
Tuna, spicy sauce, green onion, cream cheese, tempura, topped with avocado, baked crab salad, Japanese mayo, eel sauce, and sriracha. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Hot Rod$19.00
Yellow tail, green onion, spicy sauce, tempura, avocado, topped with tuna tartare, eel sauce, and jalapeños. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Volcano Roll$18.00
Smoked salmon, shrimp, and crab salad, baked with crab salad, spicy sauce, green onion, and eel sauce on top
- Spicy Tuna$12.00
Tuna, green onion, and spicy sauce. This item may served raw or undercooked
Food
Hot Bites
- Spring Roll$4.00
Two homemade, delicately fried, and vegetarian rolls
- Crab Angels$7.00
Crab and cheese stuffed wonton, deep-fried, and served with Thai sweet creamy sauce
- Tempura Green Beans$8.00
Tempura fried fresh green beans
- Panang Curry Pot Stickers$8.00
Vegetable and pork dumplings are served with panang sauce
- Shrimp Tempura$10.00
4 pieces. Lightly fried shrimp served with yuzu sauce
- Fried Calamari with Jalapeño$12.00
Served with tamarind sauce
- Crispy Rock Chicken$8.00
Lightly battered chicken tenders, fried and served with sweet mango sauce
- Crispy Rock Shrimp$12.00
Lightly battered shrimp, fried and served with a sweet and spicy creamy sauce
- Hokkaido Sweet Potatoes$8.00
Fried with tempura, finished with salt, Parmesan cheese, green onion, and truffle oil
- Seafood Baked Avocado$12.00Out of stock
Shrimp, crab salad, bacon, spicy sauce, and a soy sauce reduction
- Steamed Edamame$7.00
- Roasted Edamame$8.00
Sweet soy and roasted garlic sauce
Cold Bites
- Basil Roll$6.00
Two homemade rice wrap rolls with crab, shrimp, basil, lettuce, and carrots
- Chicken Larb$11.00Out of stock
Ground chicken, basil, green onion, lime juice, and lettuce, served with crispy cabbage
- Seafood Ceviche$14.00
Tuna, yellowtail, salmon, jalapeño, onion, mango with yuzu vinaigrette. These item may served raw or undercooked
- Shrimp Ceviche$13.00
Poach shrimp, avocado, mango pico de gallo, with jalapeño yuzu vinaigrette
- Sanmori$20.00Out of stock
Assortes sashimi: tuna, yellowtail, salmon (3 pieces each). This item may served raw or undercooked
- Spicy Tuna Tartare$17.00
Tuna, avocado, green onion, cucumber, sesame oil, rice, sriracha, sweet soy reduction, tobiko, and lemon zest. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Bluefin Tuna Tataki$17.00
Seared bluefin tuna with tataki sauce. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$16.00
Spicy tuna tartare on lightly fried crispy sushi rice, jalapeño, avocado, green onion, tobiko, and sweet soy reduction. This item may served raw or undercooked
- Yellowtail Jalapeño$18.00Out of stock
Yellowtail, jalapeño, sriracha, yuzu ponzu. This item may served raw or undercooked
Soups
Salads
Dessert
Kids Menu
Shiki Fried Rice
Shiki Yakisoba Noodle
Hibachi Grill
Hibachi Grill Combo Lunch
- Chicken and Shrimp Lunch$14.95
- Chicken and Scallop Lunch$15.95
- Steak and Chicken Lunch$15.95
- Steak and Shrimp Lunch$16.95
- Steak and Scallop Lunch$16.95
- Shrimp and Scallop Lunch$16.95
- Fillet Mignon and Shrimp Lunch$18.95
- Fillet Mignon and Scallop Lunch$18.95
- Fillet Mignon and Chicken Lunch$17.95
- Kids Chicken$12.95
Hibachi Grill Lunch
Hibachi Grill Dinner
- Hibachi Chicken$18.95
Grilled chicken with garlic seasoned and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Steak$21.95
Grilled New York strip with perfectly garlic seasoned
- Hibachi Fillet Mignon$25.95
Most tender grilled steak with perfectly garlic seasoned
- Hibachi Sukiyaki Steak$21.95
Grilled slice of New York strip steak with onion, scallion, and carrot on perfectly garlic seasoned and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Shrimp$20.95
Large fresh grilled shrimp with perfectly garlic-seasoned, lemon, and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Scallop$23.95
Large fresh grilled scallop with perfectly garlic-seasoned, lemon, and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Salmon$20.95
Grilled fresh salmon, with perfectly garlic-seasoned, lemon, and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Lobster$34.95
Two grilled rock lobster tails with perfectly garlic-seasoned, lemon, and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Tuna$20.95
Center-cut tuna grilled with perfectly garlic-seasoned, lemon, and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Calamari$20.95
Slice of calamari grilled with perfectly garlic seasoned, lemon, and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Tofu$15.95
Grilled tofu with perfectly garlic seasoned and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Vegetable$15.95
Grilled mixed vegetables with perfectly garlic seasoned and lightly teriyaki sauce
- Kids Chicken$12.95
Hibachi Grill Combo Dinner
- Steak and Chicken$25.95
- Steak and Shrimp$26.95
- Steak and Scallop$27.95
- Steak and Lobster$37.95
- Chicken and Shrimp$22.95
- Chicken and Scallop$24.95
- Chicken and Lobster$34.95
- Shrimp and Scallop$27.95
- Shrimp and Lobster$37.95
- Fillet Mignon and Chicken$27.95
- Fillet Mignon and Shrimp$28.95
- Fillet Mignon and Scallop$28.95
- Fillet Mignon and Lobster$38.95
- Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp$28.95
- Fillet Mignon, Chicken, and Shrimp$32.95
- Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallop$33.95
Hibachi Grill Kids
Hibachi Grill Sides
Hibachi Dinner
Hibachi Dinner
- Hibachi Chicken$18.95
Grilled chicken with garlic seasoned and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Steak$21.95
Grilled New York strip with perfectly garlic seasoned
- Hibachi Fillet Mignon$25.95
Most tender grilled steak with perfectly garlic seasoned
- Hibachi Sukiyaki Steak$21.95
Grilled slice of New York strip steak with onion, scallion, and carrot on perfectly garlic seasoned and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Shrimp$20.95
Large fresh grilled shrimp with perfectly garlic-seasoned, lemon, and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Scallop$23.95
Large fresh grilled scallop with perfectly garlic-seasoned, lemon, and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Salmon$20.95
Grilled fresh salmon, with perfectly garlic-seasoned, lemon, and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Lobster$34.95
Two grilled rock lobster tails with perfectly garlic-seasoned, lemon, and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Tuna$20.95
Center-cut tuna grilled with perfectly garlic-seasoned, lemon, and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Calamari$20.95
Slice of calamari grilled with perfectly garlic seasoned, lemon, and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Tofu$15.95
Grilled tofu with perfectly garlic seasoned and teriyaki sauce
- Hibachi Vegetable$15.95
Grilled mixed vegetables with perfectly garlic seasoned and lightly teriyaki sauce
Hibachi Combination Dinner
- Steak and Chicken$25.95
- Steak and Shrimp$26.95
- Steak and Scallop$27.95
- Steak and Lobster$37.95
- Chicken and Shrimp$22.95
- Chicken and Scallop$24.95
- Chicken and Lobster$34.95
- Shrimp and Scallop$27.95
- Shrimp and Lobster$37.95
- Fillet Mignon and Chicken$27.95
- Fillet Mignon and Shrimp$28.95
- Fillet Mignon and Scallop$28.95
- Fillet Mignon and Lobster$38.95
- Steak, Chicken, and Shrimp$28.95
- Fillet Mignon, Chicken, and Shrimp$32.95
- Salmon, Shrimp, and Scallop$33.95
Thai Food
Thai Entrées
- Pad Thai$14.50
Thin rice noodles, pan-fried with chicken, shrimp, scallions, bean sprouts, egg, and crushed peanuts
- Spicy Noodle$15.00
Rice noodles, stir-fried with lean slices of meat, egg, broccoli, green beans, tomatoes, onions, and Thai basil
- Pad See-U$14.50
Thai flat rice noodles, sautéed with egg, white onion, broccoli, and Thai sauce
- Mie Goreng$15.00
Stir-fried egg noodles served with fried egg and shrimp crackers
- Veggie Delight$14.50
A medley of broccoli, carrots, onions, cabbage, and zucchini in a light, delicate sauce
- Cashew Nut$15.00
Bell peppers, green onions, white onions, and cashews, stir-fried in a spicy pepper sauce
- Pad Prik$14.50Out of stock
Bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms in a pepper sauce
- Masaman Curry$16.00
Masaman sauce sautéed with carrots, cashews, and avocado
- Panang Curry$16.00
Panang curry sautéed with coconut milk, green beans, bell peppers, carrot, and basil
- Roasted Duck with Red Curry$25.00
Roasted duck sautéed with pineapple, fresh tomatoes, and bell peppers, in a spicy red curry sauce
- Shrimp Pineapple$20.00
Shrimp sautéed with fresh pineapple, bell peppers, and a spicy pineapple curry sauce
- Shiki Catfish$18.00
Boneless catfish fillet, tempura fried, served with Thai ginger soy sauce
- Chicken Fried Rice with Basil$15.00
Extra Sides/Sauce
Sides
- Side Chicken$6.95
- Side Shrimp$5.95
- Side Steak$8.95
- Side Lobster
- Side Salmon$7.95
- Side Scallop$8.95
- Side Fillet Mignon
- Side Fried Rice$2.95
- Side Noodle$2.95
- Extra Yum-Yum$0.50
- Extra Teriyaki$0.50
- Extra Ginger Dressing$0.50
- Extra Eel Sauce$0.50
- Extra Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Extra Chilli Sauce$0.50
- 16 oz Yum Yum$5.00
- Side Vegetable$4.95
- Side French Fries$2.95