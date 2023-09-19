Food

Starters

Ahi Poke Bowl

$21.99

Raw Diced Tuna Steak marinated in house poke sauce, served over a bed of sesame rice with pickled cabbage, cucumber, and

Seared Ahi Tuna

$19.99

Tuna steak, quick seared on each side, and raw in the middle, with a choice of cajun seasoning or fresh cracked black pepper.

Fried Calamari

$16.50

Hand breaded calamari in a house seasoned mix and deep fried until golden brown, served with homemade pomodoro sauce.

Jumbo Crab Cakes

$19.99

Lump meat crab cakes made with a house seasoning blend, rolled in panko breading and deep fried. Served topped with homemade remoulade and a dollop of house coleslaw.

Smoked Fish Dip

$14.99

A blend of Wahoo, Whiting, and Whitefish smoked and seasoned, served with fresh tortilla chips.

Balsamic Glazed Scallops

$18.99

Pan seared sea scallops served over a bed of spinach sauteed with bacon, and topped with a balsamic reduction.

Ninja Chicken Nibblers

$14.99

Deep fried diced boneless-wing style chicken tossed in our secret recipe sweet and spicy Samurai sauce, and topped with drizzle of our Yum-Yum sauce

Onion Rings - Half Basket

$7.50

A half order of our fresh hand-breaded onion rings. Served with our homemade Jalapeno Ranch dipping sauce.

Onion Rings - Whole Basket

$10.99

A heaping basket of daily cut and hand breaded onion rings, lightly breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with homemade Jalapeno Ranch dipping sauce.

BBQ Pork Nachos

$14.99

A basket of fresh tortilla chips topped with homemade queso, fresh house-smoked pulled pork, diced tomato and red onion, pickled jalapeno slices, and a homemade sweet and spicy BBQ sauce.

Samurai Shrimp

$16.50

Hand breaded tail-off shrimp deep fried, and tossed in our secret recipe Samurai sauce, and topped with a drizzle of our yum-yum sauce.

Tater Skins

$14.99

Two whole potatoes, quartered and hulled, fried until slightly crispy outside, then baked with cheddar cheese and bacon, and topped with scallions. Served with sour cream and Jalapeno Ranch dipping sauce.

Shrimp & Grits

$12.99

Cheese grits topped with blackened shrimp and homemade tomato-creole sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$13.99

Chips & Queso

$6.50

Soups

Clam Chowder

$6.50+

A hearty cup of homemade New England-style chowder, made with potatoes, chopped clams, bacon, and cream, and a blend of spices and herbs.

Lobster Bisque

$8.50+

A savory cup of velvety smooth blended tomatoes, lobster, and sherry seasoned with a blend of spices and herbs

Salads

Side House Salad

$4.99

Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed greens, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, and grape tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, topped with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Entree House Salad

$12.50

Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed greens topped with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, and grape tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.

Entree Caesar Salad

$14.50

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, topped with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Grilled Chicken House Salad

$16.99

Sliced grilled chicken breast over our crisp romaine and greens mix, with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.99

Sliced grilled chicken breast over crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Fried Chicken House Salad

$16.99

Golden-brown fried strips of chicken breast over our crisp romaine and greense mix, with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

Fried Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.99

Golden-brown fried strips of chicken breast over crips romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Grilled Shrimp House Salad

$19.50

Grilled tail-off shrimp over our crisp romaine and greens mix, with dried cranberries and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$21.00

Grilled tail-off shrimp over crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Fried Shrimp House Salad

$19.50

Golden fried tail-off shrimp over our crisp romaine and greens mix, with dried cranberries and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

Fried Shrimp Caesar Salad

$21.00

Golden fried tail-off shrimp over crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Steak Tip Salad

$20.50

Seared tenderloin and sirloin steak tips, fresh romaine and mixed greens, sliced tomato, red onion, and bleu cheese crumbles, topped with a balsamic reduction and your choice of dressing.

Salmon House Salad

$19.50

Diced salmon filet grilled and placed over our crisp romaine and greens mix, with dried cranberries and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.

Salmon Caesar Salad

$21.00

Diced salmon filet grilled and place over crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Sandwiches & Tacos

Crab Cake BLT

$21.50

A lump meat crab cake with applewood smoked bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, and homemade remoulade on a toasted kaiser bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Boneless, skinless chicken breast, grilled or blackened, topped with fresh leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on a toasted kaiser roll.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Boneless, skinless chicken breast, hand-breaded and fried until golden brown, topped with fresh leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on a toasted kaiser roll.

Cheesesteak Dip

$19.50

Shaved prime rib steeped in homemade au jus and melted provolone on a toasted baguette, and served with a side of au jus. Based on availability. Add caramelized onions & mushrooms +$1.99

Chicken Dip

$16.50

Sliced grilled chicken breast, sauteed onions and mushrooms, and melted provolone cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with a side of homemade au jus.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Juicy and delicious pulled pork, freshly smoked in-house, served on a toasted kaiser roll with house BBQ sauce

Mahi Sandwich

$20.50

A mahi filet grilled or blackened, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle

Shrimp Po'Boy

$17.99

Clam Po'Boy

$17.99

Samurai Po'Boy

$18.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.50

Shrimp BLT

$17.50

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$20.50

Grilled Mahi Tacos

$21.50

Samurai Shrimp Tacos

$21.50

Ninja Nibbler Tacos

$19.99

BYOB

$16.99

Samurai Fish Tacos

$21.50

Wing Basket

$17.99

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$21.50

Steaks

12oz Ribeye

$35.50

14oz Ribeye

$39.50

17oz Ribeye

$45.50

12oz Prime Rib

$35.99

14oz Prime Rib

$39.99

17oz Prime Rib

$45.99

6oz Filet

$33.99

8oz Filet

$39.99

6oz Sirloin

$23.50

9oz Sirloin

$26.50

12oz NY Strip

$28.99

Baby Bull

$76.99

Malibu Surf & Turf

$40.50

Grilled Seafood

Orange Glazed Salmon

$29.99

Reg Grilled Shrimp

$24.99

Small Grilled Shrimp

$21.99

Reg Grilled Scallop

$31.50

Small Grilled Scallop

$25.99

Cod Dinner

$19.99

Mahi Dinner

$22.99

Salmon Dinner

$27.99

Baked Seafood Combo

$28.99

Mahi Risotto

$26.99

Fried Seafood

Fried Seafood Combo

$31.50

Reg Clam Strip

$21.50

Small Clam Strip

$18.50

Reg Fry Shrimp

$23.50

Small Fry Shrimp

$20.50

Reg Catfish

$19.99

Small Catfish

$14.99

Reg Fry Fish

$18.50

Small Fry Fish

$14.50

Reg Fry Scallop

$31.50

Small Fry Scallop

$25.99

Samurai Basket

$20.99

Fried Seafood Pick-2

$25.99Out of stock

Chicken

Reg Fried Chicken

$15.50

Small Fried Chicken

$13.99

Reg Grilled Chicken

$15.50

Small Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Bacon Cheddar Clucker

$21.99

Pineapple Clucker

$21.99

Parm Crusted Chicken

$21.99

Nibbler Basket

$18.99

Pasta & Mac

BBQ Mac

$18.99

Beef Tip Mac

$23.99

Chicken Marsala

$21.99

Plain Alfredo

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Fried Chicken Alfredo

$20.99

Grill Shrimp Alfredo

$20.99

Fried Shrimp Alfredo

$20.99

Samurai Mac

$22.99

Shrimp Mac

$23.99

Steak Marsala

$22.99

Parmesan Risotto Bowl

$12.50

Cajun Risotto Bowl

$12.99

Mac n Cheese Bowl

$15.99

Dessert

Triple Chocolate Cake

$9.99

NY Cheesecake

$7.99

Key Lime Cheesecake

$7.99

Nutella Cheesecake

$7.99

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$7.99

Brownie Cheesecake

$7.99

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$7.99

Add-Ons

Add-On Fry Chicken

$5.99

Add-On Grilled Chicken Strips

$5.99

Add-On Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.99

Add-On Fry Shrimp

$5.99

Add-On Grilled Shrimp

$5.99

Add-On Steak Tips

$5.99

Add-On Ninja Nibblers

$5.99

Add-On Samurai Shrimp

$5.99

Add-On Malibu Shrimp

$6.99

Add-On Scampi Shrimp

$6.99

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.99

Sauteed Onions

$0.99

Ala Carte

1 Crab Cake Ala Carte

$9.99

Cod Filet Ala Carte

$16.99

Mahi Filet Ala Carte

$3.00

Salmon Filet Ala Carte

$8.00

Steak Tips Ala Carte

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Breast Ala Carte

$5.99

Fried Chicken Breast Ala Carte

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Strips Ala Carte

$4.99

Fried Chicken Strips Ala Carte

$4.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Asparagus

$4.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Cajun Risotto Side

$2.99

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Hush Puppies

$2.99

Macaroni & Cheese Side

$2.99

Parm Risotto Side

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, topped with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Side House Salad

$4.99

Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed greens, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, and grape tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Veggie

$2.99

Sauces & Dressings

Alfredo Sauce - 4oz

$1.00

Au Jus - 4oz

$0.50

BBQ Sauce - 2oz

$0.50

Balsamic Glaze - 2oz

$1.00

Buffalo - 2oz

$0.50

Chimichurri - 2oz

$0.50

Cocktail - 2oz

$0.25

Creamy Horseradish - 2oz

$0.50

Tomato Creole - 2oz

$0.50

Drawn Butter - 4oz

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan - 2oz

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch - 2oz

$0.50

Malibu Sauce - 4oz

$2.00

Marmalade - 2oz

$0.50

Marsala Sauce - 4oz

$2.00

Mayonnaise - 2oz

$0.50

Pineapple Salsa - 2oz

$0.50

Pomodoro - 4oz

$1.00

Queso - 4oz

$2.00

Ranch - 2oz

$0.50

Raw Horseradish - 2oz

$0.50

Remoulade - 2oz

$0.50

SDT Aioli - 2oz

$1.00

Samurai Sauce - 2oz

$0.50

Scampi Sauce - 4oz

$2.00

Sour Cream - 2oz

$0.25

Tartar - 2oz

$0.25

Teriyaki - 2oz

$0.50

Tomato Salsa - 2oz

$0.50

Wasabi Ranch - 2oz

$0.50

Honey Mustard - 2oz

$0.50

Bleu Dressing - 2oz

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette - 2oz

$0.50

Key Lime Vinaigrette - 2oz

$0.50

Specials

Special: Chicken Parmesan

$22.99

Special: Shrimp Ceviche

$16.99

Kids Menu

Kids Meals

Guppy Alfredo

$8.99

Guppy Cheeseburger

$8.99

Guppy Fried Chicken

$8.99

Guppy Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Guppy Fried Fish

$8.99

Guppy Fried Shrimp

$8.99

Guppy Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

Guppy Mac n Cheese

$8.99

Guppy Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Drink

Guppy Coke

Guppy Diet Coke

Guppy Gingerale

Guppy Lemonade

Guppy Pibb

Guppy Rootbeer

Guppy Sprite

Guppy Tea, Sweet

Guppy Tea, Unsweet

Guppy Water

Guppy Orange Juice

Guppy Pineapple Juice

Guppy Cranberry Juice

Guppy Milk

Guppy Chocolate Milk

Guppy Frozen

$3.99

Retail

Apparel

Mangrove Deck T-Shirt

$20.00

Deck View T-Shirt

$20.00

Snorkle Dog T-Shirt

$25.00

Paws 4 the Cause T-Shirt

$20.00

Rocket List T-Shirt

$20.00

Astro Wave T-Shirt

$16.00

Beach Shuttle T-Shirt

$25.00

Deck View Tank-Top

$20.00

Astro Wave Tank-Top

$20.00

Snorkle Dog Tank-Top

$20.00

Employee Men's Polo

$25.00

Employee Women's Polo

$25.00

Rocket List Dri-Fit T-Shirt

$25.00

Astro Wave Dri-Fit T-Shirt

$25.00

Rocket List Dri-Fit Long Sleeve

$29.00

Astro Wave Dri-Fit Long Sleeve

$29.00

Redfish Dri-Fit Long Sleeve

$34.00

Mangrove Deck Long Sleeve

$22.00

Souvenirs

Pilsner Cups

$6.00

Fishbowls

$6.00

Celebration Glass

$10.00

Catering & Events

Set Menus

$20 Empty Seat

$20.00

$30 Set Menu

$22.99

$35 Set Menu

$26.82

Buffet Options 25 Seats

Cheese Platter for 25

$50.00

Chicken Skewers for 25

$150.00

Grilled Chicken Tenders for 25

$150.00

Fried Chicken Tenders for 25

$150.00

Fish Dip for 25

$75.00

Fried Pickles for 25

$75.00

Meatballs for 25

$75.00

N/A Bevs for 25

$75.00

Nibblers for 25

$125.00

Onion Rings for 25

$75.00

Pork Sliders for 25

$150.00

Salad Buffet for 25

$50.00

Samurai Shrimp for 25

$175.00

Shrimp Cocktail for 25

$150.00

Shrimp Skewers for 25

$150.00

Tater Skins for 25

$75.00

Veggie Platter for 25

$50.00

Wings for 25

$80.00

Party Drinks

Drink Ticket $5

$5.00

Drink Ticket $4

$4.00

Mimosa Bar

Fees, Charges & Deposits

2 Hour Staff Fee, 1 Bartender

$60.00

2 Hour Staff Fee, 1 Service Staff

$40.00

Cleanup Fee

$50.00

Delivery Fee Per 25

$15.00

Linen Fee, 1 Sheet

$6.00

Setup Fee

$50.00

Deck Rental 2 Hours, 20 Guests

$100.00

Dining Room Rental 1 Hour, Standard Rate

$300.00

Dining Room Rental 1 Hour, Weekend Rate

$400.00