Shiloh's Steak and Seafood 3665 s Washington ave
Food
Starters
Ahi Poke Bowl
Raw Diced Tuna Steak marinated in house poke sauce, served over a bed of sesame rice with pickled cabbage, cucumber, and
Seared Ahi Tuna
Tuna steak, quick seared on each side, and raw in the middle, with a choice of cajun seasoning or fresh cracked black pepper.
Fried Calamari
Hand breaded calamari in a house seasoned mix and deep fried until golden brown, served with homemade pomodoro sauce.
Jumbo Crab Cakes
Lump meat crab cakes made with a house seasoning blend, rolled in panko breading and deep fried. Served topped with homemade remoulade and a dollop of house coleslaw.
Smoked Fish Dip
A blend of Wahoo, Whiting, and Whitefish smoked and seasoned, served with fresh tortilla chips.
Balsamic Glazed Scallops
Pan seared sea scallops served over a bed of spinach sauteed with bacon, and topped with a balsamic reduction.
Ninja Chicken Nibblers
Deep fried diced boneless-wing style chicken tossed in our secret recipe sweet and spicy Samurai sauce, and topped with drizzle of our Yum-Yum sauce
Onion Rings - Half Basket
A half order of our fresh hand-breaded onion rings. Served with our homemade Jalapeno Ranch dipping sauce.
Onion Rings - Whole Basket
A heaping basket of daily cut and hand breaded onion rings, lightly breaded and fried until golden brown. Served with homemade Jalapeno Ranch dipping sauce.
BBQ Pork Nachos
A basket of fresh tortilla chips topped with homemade queso, fresh house-smoked pulled pork, diced tomato and red onion, pickled jalapeno slices, and a homemade sweet and spicy BBQ sauce.
Samurai Shrimp
Hand breaded tail-off shrimp deep fried, and tossed in our secret recipe Samurai sauce, and topped with a drizzle of our yum-yum sauce.
Tater Skins
Two whole potatoes, quartered and hulled, fried until slightly crispy outside, then baked with cheddar cheese and bacon, and topped with scallions. Served with sour cream and Jalapeno Ranch dipping sauce.
Shrimp & Grits
Cheese grits topped with blackened shrimp and homemade tomato-creole sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Chips & Queso
Soups
Salads
Side House Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed greens, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, and grape tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, topped with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Entree House Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed greens topped with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, and grape tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.
Entree Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, topped with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Grilled Chicken House Salad
Sliced grilled chicken breast over our crisp romaine and greens mix, with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Sliced grilled chicken breast over crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Fried Chicken House Salad
Golden-brown fried strips of chicken breast over our crisp romaine and greense mix, with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
Fried Chicken Caesar Salad
Golden-brown fried strips of chicken breast over crips romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Grilled Shrimp House Salad
Grilled tail-off shrimp over our crisp romaine and greens mix, with dried cranberries and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Grilled tail-off shrimp over crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Fried Shrimp House Salad
Golden fried tail-off shrimp over our crisp romaine and greens mix, with dried cranberries and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
Fried Shrimp Caesar Salad
Golden fried tail-off shrimp over crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Steak Tip Salad
Seared tenderloin and sirloin steak tips, fresh romaine and mixed greens, sliced tomato, red onion, and bleu cheese crumbles, topped with a balsamic reduction and your choice of dressing.
Salmon House Salad
Diced salmon filet grilled and placed over our crisp romaine and greens mix, with dried cranberries and grape tomatoes. Served with your choice of dressing.
Salmon Caesar Salad
Diced salmon filet grilled and place over crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Sandwiches & Tacos
Crab Cake BLT
A lump meat crab cake with applewood smoked bacon, crisp leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, and homemade remoulade on a toasted kaiser bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Boneless, skinless chicken breast, grilled or blackened, topped with fresh leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on a toasted kaiser roll.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Boneless, skinless chicken breast, hand-breaded and fried until golden brown, topped with fresh leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, red onion, and pickles. Served on a toasted kaiser roll.
Cheesesteak Dip
Shaved prime rib steeped in homemade au jus and melted provolone on a toasted baguette, and served with a side of au jus. Based on availability. Add caramelized onions & mushrooms +$1.99
Chicken Dip
Sliced grilled chicken breast, sauteed onions and mushrooms, and melted provolone cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with a side of homemade au jus.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Juicy and delicious pulled pork, freshly smoked in-house, served on a toasted kaiser roll with house BBQ sauce
Mahi Sandwich
A mahi filet grilled or blackened, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
Shrimp Po'Boy
Clam Po'Boy
Samurai Po'Boy
Fried Fish Sandwich
Shrimp BLT
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Grilled Mahi Tacos
Samurai Shrimp Tacos
Ninja Nibbler Tacos
BYOB
Samurai Fish Tacos
Wing Basket
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
Steaks
Grilled Seafood
Fried Seafood
Chicken
Pasta & Mac
BBQ Mac
Beef Tip Mac
Chicken Marsala
Plain Alfredo
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
Fried Chicken Alfredo
Grill Shrimp Alfredo
Fried Shrimp Alfredo
Samurai Mac
Shrimp Mac
Steak Marsala
Parmesan Risotto Bowl
Cajun Risotto Bowl
Mac n Cheese Bowl
Dessert
Add-Ons
Add-On Fry Chicken
Add-On Grilled Chicken Strips
Add-On Grilled Chicken Breast
Add-On Fry Shrimp
Add-On Grilled Shrimp
Add-On Steak Tips
Add-On Ninja Nibblers
Add-On Samurai Shrimp
Add-On Malibu Shrimp
Add-On Scampi Shrimp
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Onions
Ala Carte
1 Crab Cake Ala Carte
Cod Filet Ala Carte
Mahi Filet Ala Carte
Salmon Filet Ala Carte
Steak Tips Ala Carte
Grilled Chicken Breast Ala Carte
Fried Chicken Breast Ala Carte
Grilled Chicken Strips Ala Carte
Fried Chicken Strips Ala Carte
Applesauce
Asparagus
Baked Potato
Cajun Risotto Side
Cheese Grits
Coleslaw
Fries
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Hush Puppies
Macaroni & Cheese Side
Parm Risotto Side
Side Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in house caesar dressing, topped with garlic-herb croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.
Side House Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed greens, topped with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, and grape tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing