Breakfast Served All Day

Country Breakfast

Served with choice of country fried potatoes, hash browns, grits, or sliced tomatoes. Also a delicious jumbo biscuit & made from scratch gravy creamy or sausage.

Shiloh's 1 Egg Breakfast

$7.99

Shiloh's 2 Egg Breakfast

$8.99

Big Country Breakfast

$10.49

Two eggs choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.

Three egg Breakfast

$9.99

Bone-in ham steak with two eggs cooked to order served with choice of potatoes and toast.

skillet

$10.99

Omelets

Served with choice of country fried potatoes, hash browns, grits, or sliced tomatoes. Also a delicious jumbo biscuit & made from scratch gravy creamy or sausage.

CYO Omelet

$9.99

Three eggs with choice of cheese. 6.99 Add any of the following for .49¢ each: Extra Cheese, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Onions, Mushrooms, or Tomatoes. Add choice of meat for .99¢ each: Sausage, Bacon, Ham, or Chorizo.

Denver Omelet

$11.99

Veggie Omelet

$10.99

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.99

Santa Fe Omlet

$11.99

Ethel's Griddle Cakes & Cinnamon Rolls

Add bacon or sausage for $1.99

Traditional Pancakes

$8.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99

Fluffy pancakes with fresh blueberries in the batter.

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Fluffy pancakes with chocolate chips in the batter.

Grandma Pam's French Toast

$8.99

Strawberry & Banana French Toast

$9.99

Grandma Pam’s French toast topped with strawberries, bananas, and whipped cream.

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$9.99

Shiloh's Tantalizers

Breakfast Trash

$9.99

Hash browns fried with onions, green peppers, sausage, cheese and topped with two eggs cooked to order. Your choice of toast or biscuit & gravy

Snow Cone

$9.99

Hash browns topped with a jumbo split biscuit, sausage patties, two eggs cooked to order and smothered with gravy and shredded cheddar cheese.

Old Fashioned Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Two huge biscuits with made from scratch cream or sausage gravy.

Grandpa's Special Breakfast

$7.99

Two eggs, two pancakes and choice of two bacon or sausage.

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$11.99

Hand breaded, pan-fried country fried steak served with two eggs.

Ethel's Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Waffle & Eggs

$8.99

Steak and Eggs 8 oz sirloin

$13.99

Shiloh's A La Carte

1 Egg

$1.49

2 Eggs

$2.99

3 Eggs

$4.50

Bacon

$2.49

Biscuit

$1.49

Biscuit And Gravy

$2.49

Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Crispy Hashbrowns

$1.99

Cup of Fruit

$2.99

Fried Potatoes

$1.99

Grits

$1.99

Hashbrowns

$1.99

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$5.99

One Pancake

$1.99

Sausage

$2.49

Slice Tomato

$1.49

Thick Sliced Ham

$3.99

Toast

$1.49

Yogurt

$2.99

1/2 Order French Toast

$2.49

Lunch/Dinner

Starters

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$8.99

Delicious beer battered mushrooms.

Breaded Onion Rings

$8.99

Homemade and deep fried to golden perfection. The best in town!

Breaded Pickle Slices

$8.99

You have to try it to believe it. Thick sliced dill pickles breaded & fried to perfection

Potato Skins

$6.99

Served with crispy bacon, cheese & chives.

Shiloh's Sampler Platter

$11.99

Hard to decide what to order? Choose three of your favorite of the following: Onion Rings, Mushrooms, Pickle Slices, Potato Skins, Wings.

Salads

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$9.49+

Fresh spinach topped with fresh strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles & walnuts topped with strawberry poppy seed dressing.

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.49+

Salad Mix topped with red onion, chopped bacon, boiled egg, sliced parmesan chicken served with honey mustard or dressing of choice.

Waldorf Chicken Salad

$9.89+

Traditional Chef Salad

$9.99+

Turkey, ham, fresh veggies, cheese & a boiled egg.

House Salad

$3.62

Caesar Salad

$6.99+

Hawaiian Salad - Dinner

$9.99

Tossed Salad - Dinner

$9.99

Soup &Salad

$10.49

Soup & Sand

$11.99

Homemade Fixins

Homemade Chicken & Dumplings

$8.89+

With choice of one side. • Cup 8.89 • Bowl 11.89

Shiloh's Stew

$8.89+

Served with crackers. • Cup 6.99 • Bowl 8.99

Southern Brown Beans

$8.89+

Served with cornbread! .• Cup 6.99 • Bowl 8.99

Hearty Homemade Chili

$8.89+

Perfect Angus beef chili cooked to perfection! • Cup 6.99 • Bowl 8.99

Teri's Goulash

$8.89+

Potato Soup

$8.89+

Potato Soup Side cornbread or crackers

Old Fashioned Burgers & Sandwiches

Old Fashioned Burger

$8.99

Ultimate Burger

$14.99

Cowboy Burger

$10.89

Choice beef topped with cheddar, onion rings, bacon, & BBQ sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Choice beef topped with sautéed mushrooms & Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

$9.99

Granny's Club

$12.40

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.99

Mom’s famous Waldorf chicken salad on a bread of your choice!

French Dip

$10.99

Tender roast beef piled high with au jus.

The Shiloh's BLT

$10.99

Loaded with crisp hickory smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.99

Boston pork is slow-roasted and pulled and served on a toasted bun or bread of your choice.

Catfish Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Chicken Sandwhich

$10.99

Fried Boneless Chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a toasted bun or bread of your choice.

pastrami sandwich

$11.99

California Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Ruben Sandwich

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grandma's Entrees

Served with choice of two sides & a homemade roll.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$12.49

Boneless breast, pan-fried or grilled, served on top of a bed of homemade gravy.

Hand Breaded Country Fried Steak

$13.89

Pan-fried or beer battered, served on top of a bed of homemade gravy.

Chicken Tenders

$12.29

The choice is yours...beer battered, grilled or parmesan crusted!

Grandma Pam's Meatloaf

$12.89

Made Fresh Daily! VOTED TULSA'S FAVORITE MEATLOAF!!

Pork Tenderloin

$13.89

Boneless pork tenderloin served grilled or beer battered. Better than a steak!

Roast Beef Plate

$12.99

Generous portion of tender, luscious, slow roasted beef.

Vegetable Plate

$10.49

Choose any four side items.

Smothered Baked potato

$12.99

Shiloh's combo

$17.99

Shiloh's half rack ribs

$14.99

Shiloh's Full Rack Ribs

$19.99

Pasta Alfredo Chicken

$15.99

Pasta Alfredo Shrimp

$16.99

Lunch Fajitas

$10.99

Dinner Fajitas

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Steaks & Seafood

Served with choice of two sides and a homemade roll.

Salisbury Steak

$12.49

Bacon Wrapped Hamburger Steak

$12.89

Half pound of fresh ground beef wrapped in bacon & smothered with grilled onions & mushrooms.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$14.89

Lightly breaded fresh shrimp.

Grilled Catfish

$14.99

Southern Fried Catfish

$14.99

Hand breaded and fried crisp.

Seafood Platter

$21.99

Sirloin

$13.99+

Ribeye

$19.99

Grilled Shrimp & Rice

$14.99

Shiloh's Combo

$17.89

Salmon Steak

$15.99

Sides

Baked Potato - Starts at 5pm

$2.62

Broccoli

$2.62

Carrots

$2.62

Cauliflower

$2.62

Corn

$2.62

Cornbread

$0.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.62

French Fries

$2.62

Fried Cabbage

$2.62

Fried Potatoes

$1.99

Green Beans

$2.62

Hashbrowns

$1.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.62

Mashed Potato

$2.62

Okra

$2.62

Side of Brown Beans

$2.62

Side of Fruit

$2.49

Side of Onion Rings

$3.62

Side Salad

$3.62

Sweet Potato - Starts at 5pm

$2.62

Side Caesar Salad

$3.62

Erica's Kids Plates

Little People’s meals come with a choice of one side and drink.

Grandpa's Kid Breakfast

$6.99

With choice of bacon or sausage.

Kid's Pancake Breakfast

$6.99

With your choice of bacon or sausage.

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid's Junior Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

kids hambuger steak

$6.99

Daily Features

Monday's Feature

Turkey and Dressing Dinner

$11.99

Tuesday's Feature

Open Faced Roast Beef Dinner

$11.99

Taco salad tuesday's

$11.99

Wednesday's Feature

Bowl of Chicken Noodle

$10.99

Thursday's Feature

Bacon Chicken Ranch Penne

$12.99

Chicken or Shrimp

$12.99

Friday's Feature

Salmon Patties

$11.99

catfish

$11.99

Saturday's Feature

Shiloh's BBQ Ribs half rack

$13.99

Saturdays special full rack

$19.99

Sunday's Feature

Turkey and Dressing Dinner

$11.99

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.69

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Half & Half Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Peach Tea

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Water

White Milk

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Appetizers

Shiloh's Sampler Platter

$11.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$8.99

Shiloh's Meat Lovers Platter

$34.99

Breaded Pickle Slices

$6.99

Potato Skins

$6.99

Cheese Fries

$8.99

Shiloh's Wings & Fries

$11.99

Sweet Potato

$12.99

fajitas mix

$9.99

fajitas stk

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kids Waffle

$6.99

Pancake Breakfast

$6.99

Grandpa Kids Breakfast

$6.99

Kids Tenders

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Desserts

Cobbler

Slice cobbler

$5.49

Whole cobbler

$59.99

W/Ice Cream

$1.49

Fruit Pie

Slice Fruit Pie

$5.49

Whole Fruit Pie

$26.00

W/Ice Cream

$1.49

Meringue & Cream

Slice meringue

$5.49

Slice cream

$5.49

Whole meringue

$29.00

Whole cream

$29.00

Cake

Choc kahlua slice

$4.99

Itl cream slice

$4.99

whole choc kahlua

$35.00

whole itl cream

$35.00

Pumpkin Pie

pumpkin slice

$5.49

Whole Pumpkin

$20.00

Pecan Pie

Pecan Slice

$5.49

Whole Pecan

$25.00

Bread Pudding

Order of Bread Pudding

$3.99

Pan of Bread Pudding

$18.00

Add-Ons

1 Roll

$1.00

Butter 1 Oz

$0.49

Rhubarb 1 Oz

$0.49

Day Old Cinnamon Roll

$1.00

Half Dozen Rolls

$6.50

Dozen Rolls

$13.00

Pint of Butter

$6.99

Jar of Rhubarb

$7.99

Pint of Chicken Salad

$6.99