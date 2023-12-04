Online Ordering Coming Soon!
Shin Luchador 1014 Martin Luther King Junior Way
Food
Appetizers
Entrees
- Single Taco - Spicy Pork$4.00
spicy pork topped with cilantro-lime-onion and table crema
- Single Taco - Bulgogi Beef$4.00
bulgogi beef on a bed of K-slaw and topped with cotija crumbles
- Cup-Bop - Pork$12.00
aka The Rice Bowl sauced with Unagi and Kewpie Mayo. Customize your ADD-ONs!
- Cup-Bop - Beef$12.00
N/A Beverages
Fountain Drinks
Bar Snacks
Shin Luchador Location and Ordering Hours
(253) 212-2630
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 2PM