Online Ordering Coming on November 6th!
Please Note: For Modifications, substitutions, or Add-ons Extra Charges may be applied to your bill!
Shin's Sushi 1023 Monterey Street
Shin's Sushi
Appetizers/A La Carte
- Appetizer Sampler$17.99
- Asparagus Tempura Appetizer$11.99
- Baked Green Mussels$12.99
- Edamame$5.99
- Karai Edamame$7.99
- Shrimp Tempura Appetizer$10.99
- Vegetable Tempura Appetizer$10.99
- Mixed Tempura Appetizer$12.99
- Chicken & Pork Gyoza$11.99
- Vegetable Gyoza$11.99
- Harumaki$10.99
- Heart Attack$9.99
- Surf$10.99
- Flower$8.99
- Mini Shin's Dynamite$10.99
- Large Shin's Dynamite$13.99
- Washington Oyster Shooter$6.99
- Kusshi Oyster Shooter$8.99
- Uni Shooter$15.99
- Albacore Tataki$22.99
- Yellowtail Fusion$27.99
- Blacked Tuna Sashimi$25.99
- Salmon Toro Special$26.99
Salads/Sides
Kitchen
- Udon$15.99
- Udon Nabeyaki$20.99
- Galbi Ramen$17.99
- Ginger Pork Ramen$16.99
- Miso Ramen$14.99
- Tempura Combo$26.99
- Vegetable Tempura Dinner$20.99
- Chicken Cutlet$23.99
- Pork Cutlet$23.99
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$16.99
- Beef Teriyaki Bowl$20.99
- Pork Teriyaki Bowl$16.99
- Shrimp Tempura Teriyaki Bowl$17.99
- Steamed Vegetable Teriyaki Bowl$14.99
- Chicken Katsu-don$19.99
- Pork Katsu-don$19.99
- Oyako-don$18.99
Sushi Combo/Poke Bowls
Nigiri
- Tuna (Maguro)$3.99
- Salmon (Sake)$3.99
- Salmon Toro$4.99
- Yellowtail (Hamachi)$3.99
- Yellowtail Toro$4.99
- Albacore (Shiro Maguro)$3.99
- Albacore Toro$4.99
- Escolar (Ono)$3.99
- Garlic & Pepper Seared Escolar (Nin Ni Ku Ono)$3.99
- Snapper (Tai)$3.99
- Shrimp (Ebi)$3.99
- Bay Scallop (Gaibashira)$3.99
- Sweet Scallop (Hotategai)$4.59
- Octopus (Tako)$3.99
- Squid (Ika)$3.99
- Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)$3.99
- Surf Clam (Hokkigai)$3.99
- Mackerel (Saba)$3.99
- Smelt Egg (Masago)$3.99
- Salmon Egg (Ikura)$4.99
- Sea Urchin (Uni)$8.99
- Fried Tofu Pouch (Inari)$3.10
- Shime Saba$4.59
- Kuro Dai$4.59
- Suzuki$4.59
- Ocean Trout$4.59
- Zuke Salmon$4.59
- Zuke Yellowtail$4.59
- Miso Salmon$4.59
- Miso Yellowtail$4.59
- Madai$4.59
- Kanpachi/Hiramasa$4.59
- Aji$4.59
- Shoyu Ebi$4.59
Sashimi
- Tuna (Maguro) Sashimi$3.99
- Salmon (Sake) Sashimi$3.99
- Salmon Toro Sashimi$4.99
- Yellowtail (Hamachi) Sashimi$3.99
- Yellowtail Toro Sashimi$4.99
- Albacore (Shiro Maguro) Sashimi$3.99
- Albacore Toro Sashimi$4.99
- Escolar (Ono) Sashimi$3.99
- Garlic & Pepper Seared Escolar (Nin Ni Ku Ono) Sashimi$3.99
- Snapper (Tai) Sashimi$3.99
- Shrimp (Ebi) Sashimi$3.99
- Bay Scallop (Gaibashira) Sashimi$3.99
- Sweet Scallop (Hotategai) Sashimi$4.59
- Octopus (Tako) Sashimi$3.99
- Squid (Ika) Sashimi$3.99
- Fresh Water Eel (Unagi) Sashimi$3.99
- Surf Clam (Hokkigai) Sashimi$3.99
- Mackerel (Saba) Sashimi$3.99
- Shime Saba Sashimi$4.59
- Kuro Dai Sashimi$4.59
- Suzuki Sashimi$4.59
- Ocean Trout Sashimi$4.59
- Zuke Salmon Sashimi$4.59
- Zuke Yellowtail Sashimi$4.59
- Miso Salmon Sashimi$4.59
- Miso Yellowtail Sashimi$4.59
- Madai Sashimi$4.59
- Kanpachi/Hiramasa Sashimi$4.59
- Aji Sashimi$4.59
- Shoyu Ebi Sashimi$4.59
Cut Rolls
- California Special$9.99
- California Roll$7.99
- Spicy Tuna Roll$9.99
- Eel Roll$9.99
- Yellowtail Roll$9.99
- Salmon Roll$9.99
- Philadelphia Roll$10.99
- Salmon Skin Roll$9.99
- Ninja Roll$8.99
- Banzai Roll$9.99
- House Special Roll$8.99
- Tuna Roll$9.99
- Avocado Roll$5.99
- Cucumber Roll$5.99
- Vegetable Roll$8.99
- Vegetable Tempura Roll$9.99
- Avocado/Cucumber Roll$6.99
Hand Rolls
- California Special Hand Roll$8.99
- California Roll Hand Roll$6.99
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$8.99
- Eel Hand Roll$8.99
- Yellowtail Hand Roll$8.99
- Salmon Hand Roll$8.99
- Philadelphia Hand Roll$9.99
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$8.99
- Ninja Hand Roll$7.99
- Banzai Hand Roll$8.99
- House Special Hand Roll$7.99
- Tuna Hand Roll$8.99
- Avocado Hand Roll$4.99
- Cucumber Hand Roll$4.99
- Vegetable Hand Roll$7.99
- Vegetable Tempura Hand Roll$8.99
- Avocado/Cucumber Hand Roll$5.99
- Cali Girl Hand Roll$9.99
- Three Amigos Hand Roll$9.99
- Unatamago Hand Roll$10.49
- Crunchy Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$9.49
Specialty Rolls
- Crunch$13.99
- Hot Grover Beach Night$17.99
- Tiger$17.99
- Grover Beach$9.99
- Dragon$18.99
- S.L.O$20.99
- Albacore Delight$17.99
- Alaskan$18.99
- Cabo$17.99
- California Garden$20.99
- Cucumber Special$18.99
- Fireball$20.99
- Fuji$16.99
- Rainbow$18.99
- Salmon in Heaven$18.99
- Yellow Rin$19.99
- Golden Philly$14.99
- Golden California$11.99
- Cheesy Golden California$12.99
- Rock & Roll$13.99
- Backdraft$13.99
- D.I.B.S.$26.99
- Ursla$15.99
- Cabo Reef$20.99
- Surf & Turf$20.99
- Smokey Philly$19.99
- Lobster$25.99
- Blue Crab Roll$24.99
- Feel the Burn$25.99
- Torchika$18.99
- B.S.C.R. (Scallop)$17.99
- B.S.C.R. (Shrimp)$18.99
- B.S.C.R. (Langostino)$25.99
- Extasea$18.99
- Sunshine$17.99
Desserts
Lunch Menu
- Lunch Tempura Combo$18.99
- Lunch Chicken Cutlet$18.99
- Lunch Pork Cutlet$18.99
- Lunch Chicken Katsu-don$18.99
- Lunch Pork Katsu-don$18.99
- Lunch Sushi Combo$26.99
- Lunch Sashimi Combo$26.99
- Lunch Sushi & Tempura Combo$28.99
- Chicken Box$10.99
- Chicken Box w/ 4pc California$13.98
- Chicken Box w/ 4pc Spicy Tuna$14.98
- Pork Box$10.99
- Pork Box w/ 4 pc California$13.98
- Pork Box w/ 4 pc Spicy Tuna$14.98
- Beef Box$14.99
- Beef Box w/ 4 pc California$17.98
- Beef Box w/ 4 pc Spicy Tuna$18.98
- Shrimp Box$12.99
- Shrimp Box w/ 4 pc California$15.98
- Shrimp Box w/ 4 pc Spicy Tuna$16.98
Drinks
Cocktails
Draft Beer
- Undercurrent Seltzer - 10oz$10.00
- Emperor TIPA - 16oz$10.00
- Krush It Kolsch - 16oz$7.00
- Jawoll! - 16oz$8.00
- Grand Hoppening IPA - 16oz$8.00
- Ragged Glory - 16oz$7.00
- Big Sur - 16oz$9.00
- Sunny Daze - 16oz$7.50
- Mango IPA - 16oz$8.00
- Sapporo - 16oz$7.00
- Asahi - 16oz$7.00
- Lucky Day IPA - 16oz$8.00
- Modelo - 16oz$7.00
- Grapefruit IPA - 16oz$8.00
Pitcher Beer
- Emperor TIPA - Pitcher$31.99
- Krush It Kolsch - Pitcher$26.00
- Jawoll! - Pitcher$28.99
- Grand Hoppening IPA - Pitcher$28.99
- Ragged Glory - Pitcher$26.00
- Big Sur - Pitcher$31.99
- Sunny Daze - Pitcher$28.00
- Mango IPA - Pitcher$28.99
- Sapporo - Pitcher$26.00
- Asahi - Pitcher$26.00
- Lucky Day IPA - Pitcher$28.99
- Modelo - Pitcher$26.00
- Grapefruit IPA - Pitcher$28.99
Wine by the Glass
Wine by the Bottle
Sake/Soju
- Small Hot Sake$8.00
- Large Hot Sake$11.00
- Nigori$15.00
- Yuki Nigori$26.00
- Makgeolli$15.00
- Hana Awaka$17.00
- Jinro 24$15.00
- Jinro Is Back$15.00
- Jinro Honcho Soju$17.00
- Flavor Soju$15.00
- Small Kikkusui$27.00
- Medium Kikkusui$55.00
- Large Kikkusui$110.00
- Small Dassai$26.00
- Medium Dassai$55.00
- Large Dassai$110.00
- Hakutsuru Draft$9.00
- Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo$25.00
- Kirakucho Junmai Ginjo$23.00
- Kubota Junmai Daiginjo$90.00
- Kubota Manjyu Daiginjo$140.00
- Wakatake Onigoroshi$80.00
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Happy Hour Pitcher
Shin's Sushi Location and Ordering Hours
(805) 543-2348
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11:30AM