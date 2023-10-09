Shipp Brothers Brewing 23 West Church Street
Appetizer Before Meal
Apps for Apps
Whole Chicken Wing
Pretzel with Beer Cheese APP
Crispy Brussels Sprouts APP
Black Bean Dip APP
Tater Kegs APP
3D Sampler Platter APP
Pub Fries APP
Beer Battered Mushrooms APP
Handmade Pizza Goons APP
Buffalo Chicken Dip APP
Trashcan Nachos APP
Mexi Corn Dip APP
Cheese curds App
Garlicbread & Meatballs App
Lunch/Dinner Menu
Appetizers As Meal
Cauliflower Wings Meal
Battered cauliflower then fried to a golden crisp. Can be naked (sauce on side) or tossed in your choice of sauce. (Gluten Free)
Pretzel with Beer Cheese Meal
Top selling SBC Appetizer for 3 years and running ... our Jumbo Bavarian pretzel fried & served with beer cheese. Can add Spicy or Yellow Mustard to dip!
Beer Battered Mushroom Meal
Hand Battered in SBC Beer Batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with Choice of Horseradish Peppercorn or Ranch dressing.
Crispy Garlic Brussel Sprouts Meal
In house SBC battered (Gluten Free) Brussel Sprouts fried to a golden brown & tossed in honey salt served with lemon aioli dipping sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Dip Meal
SBC Special recipe buffalo chicken dip served with house made tortilla chips.
Trashcan Nachos Meal
House made tortilla chips piled high & topped with our ale house chili, queso, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, jalapenos, sour cream, smashed avocado & cilantro.
Mexican Street Corn Dip Meal
Cheesy & Hot with red peppers, onions, roasted corn & cilantro served in a skillet (in house) with our house-made tortilla chips.
The Whole Chicken Wing
The whole chicken wing together wing and drum fried sauced and charred served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Handmade Pizza Rangoon Meal
6 Handmade pizza Rangoon with pepperoni, cheese and marinara sauce.
3D Sampler Platter Meal
5 ounces of each dip on the menus. Buffalo chicken, Queso Mexi dip and black bean hummus with tortilla chips.
Tatar Kegs Meal
6 huge stuffed Tatar kegs filled with potato, bacon and cheese
Black Bean Dip Meal
Pub Fries Meal
Garlic Bread & Meatballs Meal
Cheese Curds Meal
Chicken Tender Basket Meal
Burgers
Smash All American Burger
1/2 Pound Smash burger with white American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and sliced Red Onions. Add Bacon (+3.00). Comes with the choice of one side. **Smash Burgers Come Medium Well due to how they are cooked** Gluten Free Bun can be subbed (+2.50)
Smash Chip Dip Burger
1/2 Pound Smash burger with Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onion Rings & Sweet BBQ sauce. Comes with the choice of one side. **Smash Burgers Come Medium Well due to how they are cooked** Gluten Free Bun can be subbed (+2.50)
Smash Bacado
Smash Mac & Beer Cheese
Smash The Hangover
Smash Taproom Burger
1/2 Pound Smash burger with Mac & Beer Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and BBQ Sauce. Comes with the choice of one side. **Smash Burgers Come Medium Well due to how they are cooked** Gluten Free Bun can be subbed (+2.50)
Smash BYO Burger
Chip Dip Burger
TBA Burger
Beyond All American
Beyond BBBQ
Beyond Mac & Beer Cheese
Beyond Bacado
Beyond The Hangover
Beyond Taproom Burger
Beyond BYO Burger
Beyond Mushroom Swiss
Beyond Chip Dip
Grilled Chicken Mac & Beer Cheese
Grilled Chicken Bacado
Grilled Chicken The Hangover
Grilled Chicken All American
Grilled Chicken BBBQ
Grilled Chicken Taproom
Grilled Chicken BYO Burger
Grilled Chicken Mushroom Swiss
Grilled Chicken Chip Dip Burger
Crispy Chicken All American
Crispy Chicken BBBQ
Crispy Chicken Mac & Beer Cheese
Crispy Chicken Bacado
Crispy Chicken The Hangover
Crispy Chicken Taproom
Crispy Chicken BYO Burger
Crispy Chicken Mushroom Swiss
Crispy Chicken Chip Dip Burger
Handhelds
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
BLT
Philly Cheese
Buffalo's Hoppy
8oz local steak patty with lett, tom, pickle, white onion, banana peppers and pepper jack cheese with a side of chips
Pine Cafe' Fish Cheesewich
Beer battered cod with Lett, tom, white onion, pickles, cheddar and Swiss cheese on garlic Texas toast served with chips
Blackened Fish Tacos
Blackened Cod with cilantro lime slaw, avocado and a crema drizzle. Served with tortilla chips
Grilled Bologna
The BC
Meatball Sub
Ultimate Grilled Cheese
BYO Cod Sand
Sides
Soup & Salad
HOUSE SALAD
Romaine & Iceberg blend with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, shredded cheddar & croutons with choice of dressing.
Ceasar Salad
The Wedge
Wedge of iceberg topped with bleu cheese dressing, red onions, tomato, diced egg, bacon & bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing. Can sub Tempeh Bacon (Vegetarian) upon request.
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons and grilled chicken. Also blackened chicken available.
COBB SALAD
Romaine & iceberg blended topped with eggs, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar, avocado, bacon & grilled chicken. Served with Green Goddess dressing.
Soup of the Month
Bowl of Local Twin Oak Farms beef, beans, corn & SBC beer slow simmered. Topped with diced tomatoes, scallions & sour cream.
Wedge of iceberg topped with bleu cheese dressing, red onions, tomato, diced egg, bacon & bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing. Can sub Tempeh Bacon (Vegetarian) upon request.