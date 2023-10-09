Appetizer Before Meal

Apps for Apps

Whole Chicken Wing

Pretzel with Beer Cheese APP

$13.99

Crispy Brussels Sprouts APP

$9.99

Black Bean Dip APP

$9.99

Tater Kegs APP

$9.99

3D Sampler Platter APP

$13.99Out of stock

Pub Fries APP

$10.99

Beer Battered Mushrooms APP

$9.99

Handmade Pizza Goons APP

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Dip APP

$12.99Out of stock

Trashcan Nachos APP

$14.99

Mexi Corn Dip APP

$11.99

Cheese curds App

$7.99

Garlicbread & Meatballs App

$8.99Out of stock

Lunch/Dinner Menu

Appetizers As Meal

Cauliflower Wings Meal

$10.99

Battered cauliflower then fried to a golden crisp. Can be naked (sauce on side) or tossed in your choice of sauce. (Gluten Free)

Pretzel with Beer Cheese Meal

$13.99

Top selling SBC Appetizer for 3 years and running ... our Jumbo Bavarian pretzel fried & served with beer cheese. Can add Spicy or Yellow Mustard to dip!

Beer Battered Mushroom Meal

$9.99

Hand Battered in SBC Beer Batter and fried to a golden brown. Served with Choice of Horseradish Peppercorn or Ranch dressing.

Crispy Garlic Brussel Sprouts Meal

$9.99

In house SBC battered (Gluten Free) Brussel Sprouts fried to a golden brown & tossed in honey salt served with lemon aioli dipping sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip Meal

$12.99Out of stock

SBC Special recipe buffalo chicken dip served with house made tortilla chips.

Trashcan Nachos Meal

$14.99

House made tortilla chips piled high & topped with our ale house chili, queso, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, jalapenos, sour cream, smashed avocado & cilantro.

Mexican Street Corn Dip Meal

$11.99

Cheesy & Hot with red peppers, onions, roasted corn & cilantro served in a skillet (in house) with our house-made tortilla chips.

The Whole Chicken Wing

$6.99+

The whole chicken wing together wing and drum fried sauced and charred served with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Handmade Pizza Rangoon Meal

$8.50Out of stock

6 Handmade pizza Rangoon with pepperoni, cheese and marinara sauce.

3D Sampler Platter Meal

$13.99Out of stock

5 ounces of each dip on the menus. Buffalo chicken, Queso Mexi dip and black bean hummus with tortilla chips.

Tatar Kegs Meal

$9.99

6 huge stuffed Tatar kegs filled with potato, bacon and cheese

Black Bean Dip Meal

$9.99

Pub Fries Meal

$10.99

Garlic Bread & Meatballs Meal

$8.99Out of stock

Cheese Curds Meal

$7.99

Chicken Tender Basket Meal

$12.99

Burgers

Smash All American Burger

$11.99

1/2 Pound Smash burger with white American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle and sliced Red Onions. Add Bacon (+3.00). Comes with the choice of one side. **Smash Burgers Come Medium Well due to how they are cooked** Gluten Free Bun can be subbed (+2.50)

Smash Chip Dip Burger

$11.99

1/2 Pound Smash burger with Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onion Rings & Sweet BBQ sauce. Comes with the choice of one side. **Smash Burgers Come Medium Well due to how they are cooked** Gluten Free Bun can be subbed (+2.50)

Smash Bacado

$11.99

Smash Mac & Beer Cheese

$12.99

Smash The Hangover

$11.99

Smash Taproom Burger

$11.99

1/2 Pound Smash burger with Mac & Beer Cheese, Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese and BBQ Sauce. Comes with the choice of one side. **Smash Burgers Come Medium Well due to how they are cooked** Gluten Free Bun can be subbed (+2.50)

Smash BYO Burger

$12.99

Chip Dip Burger

$12.99

TBA Burger

Out of stock

Beyond All American

$13.99

Beyond BBBQ

$12.99

Beyond Mac & Beer Cheese

$14.99

Beyond Bacado

$12.99

Beyond The Hangover

$13.99

Beyond Taproom Burger

$13.99

Beyond BYO Burger

$14.99

Beyond Mushroom Swiss

$13.99Out of stock

Beyond Chip Dip

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Mac & Beer Cheese

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Bacado

$14.99

Grilled Chicken The Hangover

$13.99

Grilled Chicken All American

$13.99

Grilled Chicken BBBQ

$14.49Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Taproom

$14.69

Grilled Chicken BYO Burger

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Mushroom Swiss

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Chip Dip Burger

$12.99

Crispy Chicken All American

$13.99

Crispy Chicken BBBQ

$14.49Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Mac & Beer Cheese

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Bacado

$14.99

Crispy Chicken The Hangover

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Taproom

$14.69

Crispy Chicken BYO Burger

$12.49

Crispy Chicken Mushroom Swiss

$13.99Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Chip Dip Burger

$12.99

Handhelds

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

BLT

$10.99

Philly Cheese

$14.99

Buffalo's Hoppy

$13.00

8oz local steak patty with lett, tom, pickle, white onion, banana peppers and pepper jack cheese with a side of chips

Pine Cafe' Fish Cheesewich

$14.99

Beer battered cod with Lett, tom, white onion, pickles, cheddar and Swiss cheese on garlic Texas toast served with chips

Blackened Fish Tacos

$13.99

Blackened Cod with cilantro lime slaw, avocado and a crema drizzle. Served with tortilla chips

Grilled Bologna

$10.99

The BC

$11.99

Meatball Sub

$12.99Out of stock

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$10.99

BYO Cod Sand

$14.99

Sides

SIDE SALAD

$3.69

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.25

ONION RINGS

$3.49

MAC N BEER CHEESE

$3.99

SEASONED FRIES

$3.49

Tatar Tots

$3.45+

Fried Green tomatoes

$2.00

Marshmallow Fluff

$0.50

Side sauce

$0.89

Soup & Salad

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

Romaine & Iceberg blend with cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, shredded cheddar & croutons with choice of dressing.

Ceasar Salad

$7.99
The Wedge

$8.99

Wedge of iceberg topped with bleu cheese dressing, red onions, tomato, diced egg, bacon & bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing. Can sub Tempeh Bacon (Vegetarian) upon request.

Grilled Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons and grilled chicken. Also blackened chicken available.

COBB SALAD

$15.99

Romaine & iceberg blended topped with eggs, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar, avocado, bacon & grilled chicken. Served with Green Goddess dressing.

Soup of the Month

$7.99

Bowl of Local Twin Oak Farms beef, beans, corn & SBC beer slow simmered. Topped with diced tomatoes, scallions & sour cream.

The Wedge (Copy)

$8.99Out of stock

Wedge of iceberg topped with bleu cheese dressing, red onions, tomato, diced egg, bacon & bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing. Can sub Tempeh Bacon (Vegetarian) upon request.

Specials

Burger of the month: Frankn Burger

$12.99

Pretzel Bun, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Caramelize onion, Ghost Pepper Cheese. You can get a burger, grilled or crispy chicken

Fish Taco and Beer Tuesday

$15.00

Burger & Beer Thursday

$15.00

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Fish Special

$12.99

Drink Menu

Boozy Drinks

Shamboozy Shake

$9.00

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Whiskey Shake

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

$11.00

$11.00

SBC Drinks

Stein Mule

$7.00

SBC Punch

$7.00

Stein On the Beach

$7.00

SBC Sour

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Water

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Coffee

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Merchandise

SBB Sticker

$2.00

SBB T Shirts

$15.00

Crowler

$2.00

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Dessert of Month

$4.99

DZurt Cup Cakes

$4.00

Milkshakes

OREO MILKSHAKE

$5.99

VANILLA BEAN

$5.99

CHOCOLATE

$5.99

STRAWBERRY

$5.99

MINT CHOCOLATE CHIP

$5.99

Ice cream scoop

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kid Smashburger

$5.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

Kids Tenders

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Mug Club

Newark Mug Club New Membership

2022-23 Mug Club Membership

$150.00