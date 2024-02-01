Hot-Fresh- Healthy (Halal)
PLATES
- CHICKEN PLATE$15.99
All plates come with rice, salad, pita and sauces
- BEEF PLATE$15.99
All plates come with rice, salad, pita and sauces
- Combo Plate (Beef and Chicken)$16.99
All plates come with rice, salad and pita. Pick your sauce
- Beef Shawarma Plate$16.99
All plates come with rice, salad, pita and sauces
- FALAFEL PLATE$15.99
Falafel plate comes with, humus, rice, salad, pita and sauces
- CHICKEN FRIES$15.99
Crispy fries with chicken. Pick your sauce
WRAPS
- CHICKEN WRAP$10.99
Chicken on pita comes with tomatoes, onion and lettuce. Pick your sauce
- BEEF WRAP$10.99
Beef on pita comes with tomatoes, onion and lettuce. Pick your sauce
- FALAFEL WRAP$9.99
Falafel on pita comes with tomatoes, onion and lettuce. Pick your sauce
- COMBO WRAP (Beef and Chicken)$10.99
Chicken and Beef on pita comes with tomatoes, onion and lettuce. Pick your sauce
- BEEF SHAWARMA WRAP$11.99
Beef Shawarma on pita comes with tomatoes, onion and lettuce. Pick your sauce
