Shodo Japanese Kitchen 1628 Oak Lawn Ave #110
Food
Starters
Yakitori
Signature Rolls
Hand Rolls
Classic Rolls
Riceless Rolls
Sashimi
- Blue Fin Toro Sashimi$36.00
- Blue Fin Tuna Sashimi$26.00
- Ora King Salmon Sashimi$22.00
- Norwegian Salmon Sashimi$18.00
- Smoked Salmon Sashimi$17.00
- Yellowtail Sashimi$19.00
- Japanese Snapper Sashimi$19.00
- Kanpachi Yellowtail Sashimi$19.00
- Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi$24.00
- Squid Sashimi$15.00
- Sweet Shrimp Sashimi$24.00
- Cooked Shrimp Sashimi$15.00
- Fresh Water Eel Sashimi$18.00
- Snow Crab Sashimi$18.00
- Flying Fish Roe Sashimi$16.00
- Salmon Roe Sashimi$19.00
- Sea Urchin Sashimi$38.00
- A5 Wagyu Sashimi$39.00
Nigiri
- Bluefin Toro Nigiri$24.00
- Bluefin Tuna Nigiri$17.00
- Ora King Salmon Nigiri$15.00
- Norwegian Salmon Nigiri$12.00
- Smoked Salmon Nigiri$11.00
- Yellowtail Nigiri$13.00
- Japanese Snapper Nigiri$13.00
- Kanpachi Yellowtail Nigiri$13.00
- Hokkaido Scallop Nigiri$16.00
- Squid Nigiri$10.00
- Sweet Shrimp Nigiri$16.00
- Cooked Shrimp Nigiri$10.00
- Fresh Water Eel Nigiri$11.00
- Snow Crab Nigiri$12.00
- Flying Fish Roe Nigiri$11.00
- Salmon Roe Nigiri$13.00
- Sea Urchin Nigiri$25.00
- A5 Wagyu Nigiri$26.00
Signature Dishes
Bar
Cocktails
Sake
- Eiko Fuji$9.00+
- Tozai Junmai$9.00+
- Yamada Shoten$15.00+
- Tozai Ginjo$12.00+
- Hakatsuru Junmai Ginjo$11.00+
- Fukucho Junmai Ginjo$17.00+
- Konteki Daiginjo$17.00+
- Toko Junmai Daiginjo$170.00
- Tentaka Junmai Daiginjo$250.00
- Hakutsuru Sparkling$18.00
- Tozai Nigori$8.00+
- Moonstone Asian Pear$8.00+
- Tozai Plum$8.00+
- Tozai Futsu$11.00
- Hakutsuru Chika$11.00
- Bushido$12.00
Wine
- Luc Belaire Bleu
- Luc Belaire Rare Rose
- Ruffino Prosecco
- Veuve Clicquot Brut
- Veuve Clicquot Rose
- Rose Gold
- Whispering Angel
- Kim Crawford
- Chateau Miraval
- Austin Hope
- Hall
- Two Hands
- Treana
- Sequoia Grove
- Diora La Petite Grace
- Ken Wright Cellars
- The Prisoner
- Maal Biutiful Malbec
- Duckhorn Merlot
- Alexander Valley
- Orin Swift
- Louis Jabot
- Buehler Chard
- Mer Soleil Chard
- Dr Loosen Riesling
- Kettmeir PG
- Echo Bay SB
- Stags Leap Chard
Beer
Liquor
Whiskey
- Smooth Amber Big Level$20.00
- Rowans Creek$18.00
- Old Forester Original Batch$16.00
- Old Forester 1920 Prohibition$22.00
- Bookers Noes$36.00
- Basil Haydens$16.00
- Belle Meade Reserve$20.00
- Macallan 12 Year$38.00
- Macallan 18 Year$110.00
- Macallan 21 Year$174.00
- Colonel Taylor Single Barrel$75.00
- Macallan Rare Cask Batch Number 2\$92.00
- Glenfiddich$22.00
- Glenmorangie 10 Year$16.00
- Glenmorangie Sauterenes Cask$32.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue Label$70.00
- Johnny Drum Private Stock$12.00
- Bakers 7 Year$24.00
- Monkey Shoulder$26.00
- Old Fitzgerald$16.00
- Old Forester Birthday Bourban$75.00
- Jack Daniels Special Edition$20.00
- Wild Tukey Master Keep 17 Year$135.00
- Peerless$28.00
- Widow Jane$26.00
- Mc Henry Kenna$28.00
- Garrison Brothers$16.00
- Mitchers Small Batch$16.00
- Knob Creek Rye$12.00
- Angels Envy Rye$34.00
- Mitchers Rye$16.00
- Bunnahabhain 12 Year$20.00
- Chivas Regal 25 Year$108.00
- Chivas Regal 12 Year$14.00
- Toki$14.00
- Benchmark (well)$8.00
- Angels Envy$18.00
- Blades and Bow$18.00
Rum
Tequila
- Industry Tequila (well)$8.00
- Rey Campero Espadin Tequila$14.00
- Pay Campero Jabali Tequila$38.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco$28.00
- Casa Dragones Anejo$62.00
- Tequila 1 Blanco$14.00
- Tequila 2 Reposado$16.00
- Tequila 3 Anejo$18.00
- Codigo Anejo Tequila$42.00
- Tapatio Anejo Tequila$20.00
- Dulce Vida Anejo Tequila$14.00
- Herradura Blanco$14.00
- Herradura Reposado$16.00
- Don Julio Blanco$18.00
- Don Julio Reposado$20.00
- Claze Azul Reposado$64.00
- Cincoro$26.00
- Casa Azul Blanco$22.00
- Don Julio Anejo$22.00
- Calirosa Blanco$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$18.00
- Socorro Reposado$12.00
- Socorro Anejo$14.00
- Casamigos reposado$20.00
- Fletcha Azul Christillano$34.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$16.00
- Xicaru Silver$12.00
- Xicaru Reposado$12.00
- Fletcha Azul Blanco$16.00
Vodka
- Elit Vodka$16.00
- Chopin Vodka$10.00
- Grey Goose Cherry Noir Vodka$14.00
- Effen Cucumber Vodka$9.00
- Deep Eddys Vodka$9.00
- Hangar 1 Vodka$10.00
- Industry Vodka$8.00
- Grey Goose Vodka$14.00
- Titos Vodka$12.00
- Kettle One Vodka$12.00
- Haku Vodka$10.00
- Absolute Pear Vodka$9.00
- Russian Standard Vodka$10.00
- Belvedere Vodka$10.00
- Townes Vodka (well)$8.00
Cordials/Liquors
- Christian Bros Brandy$8.00
- Hennesy VSOP$24.00
- Peach Schnapps$8.00
- Cointreau$14.00
- Grand Marnier$14.00
- Amaro Monino$18.00
- Pama$9.00
- Yuzuri$14.00
- Blue Curacao$8.00
- Grand Marnier Cuvee$24.00
- Bonato$12.00
- Chambord$12.00
- Disaronno$12.00
- The Bitter Truth$14.00
- Compari$12.00
- Dolin Dry Vermouth$8.00
- Green Chartreuse$22.00
- Luxardo$12.00
- Dom Benedictine$14.00
- Franca Menta$12.00
- Sambuca$10.00
- E&J Brandy$8.00
- Hennesy$16.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Remi XO$65.00
- Caravedo Mosto Verde Pisco$12.00
- Cynar$12.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Lillet Rose$9.00
- Lillet Blanc$9.00
- Pernod$14.00
Gin
Shodo Japanese Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 484-5133
Open now • Closes at 9:30PM