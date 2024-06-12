Skip to Main content
Shonos 1843 Montgomery Highway suite 107
Pickup
ASAP
from
1843 Montgomery Highway suite 107
0
Your order
Shonos 1843 Montgomery Highway suite 107
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
1843 Montgomery Highway suite 107, hoover, AL 35244
Soup
Appetizer
Entree
Combination of Two
Combination of Three
Teriyaki Bowl
Side Order
Dessert
Drinks
Soup
Miso Soup
$2.50
Appetizer
Egg Roll
$2.50
Gyoza (6 Dumplings)
$4.75
Entree
Vegetables Entree
$9.95
Chicken Entree
$10.95
Shrimp Entree
$11.95
Eddie Special (Spicy marinated beef & chicken)
$12.95
Fish (Cod) Entree
$16.95
Scallops Entree
$18.95
Rib Eye Steak Entree (Cut Up)
$16.95
Combination of Two
Chicken + Shrimp
$16.95
Eddie Special + Shrimp
$18.95
Rib Eye Steak + Scallops
$27.95
Rib Eye Steak + Fish
$25.95
Fish + Scallops
$27.95
Choice Of Other Two Items
$22.95
Combination of Three
Eddie Special + Chicken + Shrimp
$25.95
Steak + Chicken + Shrimp
$29.95
Steak + Scallops + Fish
$39.95
Choice of Other 3 Items
$34.95
Teriyaki Bowl
Vegetable Bowl
$6.95
Chicken Bowl
$6.95
Shrimp Bowl
$7.95
Eddie Special Bowl
$8.95
Fish Bowl
$12.95
Steak Bowl
$12.95
Scallops Bowl
$14.95
Side Order
Vegetables
$4.50
Chicken
$5.50
Shrimp
$6.50
Eddie Special
$7.50
Steak
$11.50
Fish
$11.50
Scallops
$12.50
2 oz sauce or dressing to go
$0.50
Steamed Rice
$2.50
Fried Rice
$2.50
Salad
$2.50
Dessert
Ice Cream
$4.50
Drinks
Iced Tea
$2.25
Coke
$2.25
Diet Coke
$2.25
Sprite
$2.25
Mr. Pibb
$2.25
Lemonade
$2.25
Japanese Green Tea
$2.75
Setting Fee
$1.00
Shonos 1843 Montgomery Highway suite 107 Location and Ordering Hours
(205) 988-3319
1843 Montgomery Highway suite 107, hoover, AL 35244
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement