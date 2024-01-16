Shore Break Bakery & Cafe
Food
Bakery
- Bagel$2.00
- Baguettes (6)$12.00
- Biscotti Almond$3.50
- Biscotti Chocolate$3.50
- Brownie$4.00
- Buttercake$4.00
- Cannoli$4.50
- Carrot Cake$6.00
- Chocolate Cake$6.00
- Ciabatta Loaf$12.00
- Croissant$4.00
- Cupcake Blueberry w/ Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting$3.25
- Cupcakes Vanilla$3.00
- Cupcakes Cookies & Cream$3.25
- Doughnut Cream$5.00
- Doughnut Nutella$5.00
- Focaccia$3.00
- Gelato$4.50+
- Limoncello Cake$6.00
- Miked Berry Cake$6.00
- Muffins$4.00
- Cookie$4.00
- Pistachio Cake$5.00
- Pusti$4.50
- Rice Krispy Treat$3.00
- Tiramisu$6.00
- Tomato Pie$4.00
- Lobster Tail$6.50
- Scone$4.00
- Tart$4.25
Breakfast
Soup, Salad, Panino
Grab n Go
Drinks
Barista Drinks
Blender Drinks
Bottled Drinks
