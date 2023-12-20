Shore Pine Coffee & Gelato Shore Pine
Coffee & Espresso
- Drip Coffee$2.50+
Fresh brewed drip coffee. Rotating blend courtesy of Middle Fork Roasters.
- Latte$4.50+
Espresso with steamed milk poured over top. Mostly liquid milk with a lower ratio of smooth micro-foam. Comes with whole milk and 2 shots of espresso by default.
- Shore Pine Latte$4.75+
Espresso with our house made brown sugar cinnamon syrup and steamed milk poured over top. Mostly liquid milk with a lower ratio of smooth micro-foam. Comes with whole milk and 2 shots of espresso by default.
- Shore Pine Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.50+
House made pumpkin spice syrup- pumpkin, cinnamon, maple syrup, cardamom and cloves. Served with 2 shots of Middle Fork espresso and steamed or cold milk of your choice.
- Mocha$4.75+
Espresso mixed with Monin dark chocolate sauce with steamed milk poured over top. Comes with whole milk and a double shot of espresso by default.
- Cappuccino$4.50+
Espresso with extra foamy steamed milk placed over top. Higher ratio of stiff micro-foam to liquid milk.
- Americano$3.25+
Espresso gently poured over hot water in order to preserve a beautiful crema. Add cream or sugar to taste.
- Espresso$2.50+
Medium Roast. Middle Fork Roaster's Full City Espresso roast extracted according to our strict parameters. This blend is optimized for a thicker extraction.
- Cortado$3.50
A double shot of espresso with an equal ratio of steamed milk poured over top. One might be forgiven for calling it a "mini latte".
- Traditional Macchiato$3.50
Double shot of espresso with a single dollop of stiff milk foam.
- Eggnog Latte$4.75+
Local Eggnog steamed up, blended with Middle Fork Full City Espresso and topped with nutmeg.
- Peppermint Mocha$4.75+
Espresso mixed with Monin dark chocolate sauce and Monin Peppermint Syrup with steamed milk poured over top. Comes with whole milk and a double shot of espresso by default.
- White Chocolate Mocha$4.75+
Espresso mixed with Monin white chocolate sauce with steamed milk poured over top. Comes with whole milk and a double shot of espresso by default.
- Caramel Macchiato$4.75+
Espresso mixed with Monin caramel sauce with steamed milk and drizzled caramel. Comes with whole milk and a double shot of espresso by default.
Tea & More
- Tea$3.25+
A Stash Teamaker tea sachet in hot water. Add milk and/or sugar and/or honey to your taste.
- Hot Chocolate$3.50+
Gently steamed milk mixed with Torani dark chocolate.
- London Fog$3.25+
Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup, steamed milk poured over top.
- Shore Pine Chai$4.50+
Black tea, cinnamon, clove, ginger, orange peel, cardamom pods, black pepper and nutmeg mixed with a milk of your choosing and steamed to slightly spicy perfection. Made with whole milk by default
- Steamer$2.75+
Steamed milk. Add a flavor or enjoy it plain.
- Matcha Latte$3.00+
Gently steamed milk mixed with Matcha powder, We'll top it with whipped cream if you ask (you should).
- Cold Milk$2.75+
Locally sourced whole milk.
- Italian Soda$3.00+
Syrup of your choice mixed with sparkling water, topped with half and half and whipped cream.
- Spiced Ginger Cider$4.75+
House made ginger cider. Fresh ginger, orange peel, lemon and honey.
- London Nog$3.75+
Steeped Earl Grey tea topped with uncut steamed eggnog and nutmeg.
- Eggnog$3.75+
Pastries
- Almond Croissant$8.50
House made twice baked almond croissant filled with frangipane and soaked in a vanilla syrup.
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Alki Bakery Cinnamon roll.
- Blueberry Muffin$4.00
Alki Bakery Blueberry Muffin.
- Savory Pinwheel$5.00
- Banana Bread$4.00
- GF Marionberry Biscuit$5.00
- GF Seasonal Muffin$5.00
- Artisanal Cake by the Slice$8.50
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
- Gingersnap Cookie$3.50
- Old Fashioned Doughnut$2.50
- Star Cookie$2.50
Brown butter sugar cookie topped with turbino sugar.
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich- Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar$8.50
Warmed croissant sandwich with eggs, bacon, and cheddar.
- Breakfast Sandwich- Pesto, Sundried Tomato and Egg$8.50
Warmed croissant sandwich with eggs, pesto, sun dried tomatoes, and swiss.
- Egg Bite- Bacon and Cheddar$5.00Out of stock
(GF) Eggs, cream cheese, bacon, and cheddar.
- Bacon Swiss Quiche$7.00
House made quiche with bacon and swiss cheese.
- Plain Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.00
Alki Bakery bagel, served with whipped cream cheese.
- Cheddar Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.50
Alki Bakery cheese bagel, served with whipped cream cheese.
- Jalapeno Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.75
- Pizza Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.75
- Everything Bagel & Cream Cheese$3.75
Toasts & Sandwiches
- Avocado Toast$8.00
Toasted Macrina Seeded Honey Wheat bread with avocado, heirloom tomato, lemon and flaky sea salt with chili flakes.
- Chantilly Berry Toast$13.00
Toasted Macrina Seeded Honey Wheat bread topped with Chantilly Cream, banana, berries, candied nuts and a light balsamic glaze
- Prosciutto and Brie Toast$14.00
Toasted Macrina Seeded Honey Wheat bread with herbed cream cheese, arugula, prosciutto, brie cheese and balsamic glaze
- B.L.T.A.E Toast$14.00
Toasted Macrina Seeded Honey Wheat bread with avocado, arugula, heirloom tomato, bacon pieces, crumbled egg, everything seasoning and a squeeze of lemon
- Smoked Salmon Toast$14.00
Toasted Macrina Seeded Honey Wheat bread, herbed cream cheese, arugula, smoked salmon, pickled shallots, crumbled egg, everything seasoning and a squeeze of lemon
- Curried Chicken Sandwich$13.00Out of stock
Macrina croissant topped with curried chicken salad with apple, cashew, spices, curry aioli and lettuce
Salads
- Green Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, cucumber, pesto croutons, lemon, egg, parmesan cheese and a green Caesar dressing.
- Pasta Salad$9.00
Pasta with butternut squash, goat cheese, dried cranberries, caramelized onions spinach and pine nuts.
- Italian Chop Salad$10.50
- Arugula and Berry Salad$10.00
Arugula, berries, goat cheese, sliced almonds and balsamic vinaigrette
- Curried Quinoa Salad$9.00
Quinoa, dried cranberry, cashews, vegan curry aioli, shredded carrot and cilantro.
Soups
Grab & Go
Beverage
Gelato & Ice Cream
- Affogato$5.50
One scoop of gelato or ice cream topped with a shot of hot espresso
- Single Scoop$4.00
Selection of seasonal gelato, ice cream, and sorbet
- Double Scoop$6.50
Selection of seasonal gelato, ice cream, and sorbet
- Triple Scoop$8.75
Selection of seasonal gelato, ice cream, and sorbet
- Quad Scoop$11.00
Selection of seasonal gelato, ice cream, and sorbet