Shorty Smalls
Juicy Burgers & Cheese Sticks
- Single Stick$5.00
Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
- Three Sticks$12.00
Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
- Family Sticks (8)$28.00
Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
- Water$3.00
- Soft Drink$3.00
- Extra Sauce$0.50
- Peach Pie$9.00
Our fried peach pie is served with vanilla ice cream.
- Juicy Burger (Lay's Chips)$14.00
Burgers come with tomato, pickles, and onions. (Mustard, Mayo, and Ketchup are served on the side)
- Juicy Burger (With FF)$16.00
Burgers come with tomato, pickles, and onions. (Mustard, Mayo, and Ketchup are served on the side)
