Shorty Smalls
Juicy Burgers & Cheese Sticks
- Single Cheese Stick$5.00
Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
- Three Cheese Sticks$12.00
Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
- Family Pack Cheese Sticks (8)$28.00
Served with marinara sauce for dipping.
- Extra Sauce$0.50
- Peach Pie$9.00
Our fried peach pie is served with vanilla ice cream.
- Juicy Burger (Lay's Chips)$14.00
Burgers come with tomato, pickles, and onions. (Mustard, Mayo, and Ketchup are served on the side)
- Juicy Burger (With FF)$16.00
Burgers come with tomato, pickles, and onions. (Mustard, Mayo, and Ketchup are served on the side)
- Catfish$16.00
3 piece catfish with fries and tarter sauce
- Coke$3.00
12 ounce can
- Sprite$3.00
12 ounce can
- Dr Pepper$3.00
12 ounce can
- Diet Coke$3.00
12 ounce can
Shorty Smalls Location and Ordering Hours
(501) 261-9520
Closed