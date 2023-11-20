2x points now for loyalty members
SHOWTHYME
Fresh Burgers
- The Hipster (Bursting with I.P.A. and Bourbon overtones)$15.00
Two patties griddled on the flat top, and three slices of Revolution Anti-hero IPA infused white cheddar, topped with onion straws, and drizzled with a beer-barrel bourbon glaze on a brioche bun.
- The Truckstop (Old School)$14.00
Two patties griddled on the flat top topped with three slices of creamy American cheese between each layer, diced griddled onions, extra thin dill pickles, ketchup, and served on a “steamed” buttery brioche bun.
- The ShowTyme Burger$16.00
Two griddled patties with three layers of creamy American cheese, toasted buttery brioche buns with chef’s dijonnaise sauce generously lathered on each bun. The burgers are topped with a bit of finely diced onion, lazer-thin dill pickles, and thick bacon glazed with bourbon maple syrup, topped with a Sunnyside egg with fresh chives.
- Turkey Burger$14.00
Homemade, all natural fresh ground turkey 93% lean, no hormones, no antibiotics, no steroids. Topped with two slices of provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, and tomato with chef’s dijonnaise sauce.
- Little Big Max Sliders$14.00
Two-2oz Kobe. slider patties seared on the flat top with shredded lettuce, griddled chopped onions, smoked chopped pickles, chef’s fry sauce, and creamy American cheese on buttery mini brioche buns.
Entrees
- Anelletti #22 with Mini Waygu Meatballs$15.00
Chef’s adult version of homemade spaghetti-o's, served with wagyu mini meatballs and topped with shaved parmesan.
- Porcini Pasta Bags Arrabiata (customer’s favorite!)$16.00
These individual delicious bags of gold are stuffed with a hint of mascarpone cheese and a smoked porcini mushroom. Sauteed in a smoked basil and roasted garlic sherry marinara sauce. Accompanied with a dollop of smoked whipped parmesan in the center to dip your pasta bags in.
- Homemade Cavatelli$16.00
Like gnocchi, but just rolled out a bit more and very light. Sauteed in Chef’s popular Suprema Sauce, a vodka like sauce but more robust. (Add crumbled Italian sausage $2.)