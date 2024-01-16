Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
We are not accepting online orders right now.
525 US HWY 80 W SUITE E, SAVANNAH, GA 31408
Sandwiches
Specials
Dinner Menu
Desserts
Drinks
Flavored Wings
Sides
Seafood
Sunday Side
$3.99
Special Side
$6.99
French Fries
$2.99
Red Bean (small)
$3.99
Grits
$2.99
Medium Red Beans
$8.99
Fried Biscuit
$2.00
Oxtail Philly
$14.99
Shrimp PoBoy
$11.00
Catfish PoBoy
$11.00
Brisket Sandwich
$8.99
Fish Taco
$4.99
Shrimp Taco
$5.99
Salmon Croquette BLT
$9.99
Lg Shrimp & Grits
$20.00
Lg Shrimp Creole
$20.00
Lg Jambalaya
$20.00
Lg Cajun Seafood Pasta
$20.00
Lg Shrimp Creole
$20.00
Shrimp Stuffed Potatoes
$8.00
Bourbon Salmon Salad
$16.00
Med Special
$15.00
Sm Special
$6.99
Bourbon Salmon Bowl
$20.00
Shrimp & Veggie Bowl
$20.00
Meats
Fried Ribs
$9.99
3 Whole Southern Fried Chicken Wing
$7.99
6 Whole Southern Fried Chicken Wing
$14.99
10 Whole Wing Southern Fried
$22.99
20 Whole Wing Southern Fried
$44.99
Fried Turkey Wing
$8.00
Combo
$4.00
Up Charge - All Flats
$2.00
Salmon Croquette
$4.49
Oxtail Dinner
$24.00
Smothered Pork Chop
$16.00
Fried Rib Dinner
$18.00
Turkey Wing
$18.00
3 Whole Wing Dinner
$15.00
Red Bean Dinner
$15.00
Cake Slice
$5.00
Banana Pudding
$4.00
Can Drinks
$1.29
Bottle Water
$1.00
Bottle Drinks
$2.29
5pc Wings
$7.59
10pc
$14.59
20pc
$27.59
30pc
$41.59
40pc
$54.59
50pc
$68.59
100
$120.59
Fries
$2.99
Momma Lois Spring Rolls
$3.99
Sunday Side
$3.99
Roasted Veggies
$4.99
Fried Biscuits
$1.99
catfish
$8.00
whiting
$8.00
Flounder
$11.00
Low Country Boil
$20.00
Bucket Sampler - Snow
$28.00
Bucket Sampler - Dungeness
$32.00
Garlic Crabs
$11.99
Garlic Shrimp
$7.99
Shree’s Crab Bucket LLC 525 US HWY 80 W SUITE E Location and Ordering Hours
(912) 349-1034
525 US HWY 80 W SUITE E, SAVANNAH, GA 31408
Closed
All hours
