Shroomlicious Meals 394 N Watkins St, Memphis, TN 38104
Wingz N Fried Things
- The Shroomlicious Wings$14.00
Deep-fried oyster mushroom wings drizzled with your fav sauce and a side of sweet garlic hot sauce! I BET YOU LIKE THESE!!!
- Fried "Catfish" Sandwich$13.00
Oyster mushrooms friend in cornmeal topped with slaw, tomatoes, spinach, and homemade tartar sauce. P.S. consider dipping it in our Korean Chili Sauce :)
- Shroom Philly Rolls$9.95
TWO crispy fried eggrolls made with Impossible Meat, our signature mushroom meat, peppers, onions, and our signature seasonings. Drizzled with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Pimpin Tacooossss
- Street OG Tacos$12.00
4 Mini grilled tortillas with our signature mushrooms, red onions, cilantro, avocado crema, hot sauce, tajin, and vegan parmesan.
- Korean Chili Tacos$12.00
4 mini tacos with our signature mushrooms, red cabbage, green onions, smokey fried onions, spicy Korean sauce, and spicy mayo.
Big Grill Pimpin
The Sidessss mane
