Shuckers
Food Menu
Hard Roll Sandwiches
- Bologna$5.99
Pine River Cheese Spread, Lettuce, Tomato
- Hot Beef Roll$7.99
Flyover Sauce, Provonello
- Chicken Salad Roll$6.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Aged Cheddar
- Salami$7.99
Pine River Cheese Spread, Yellow Mustard
- Egg Salad$6.99
Bacon, Tomato
- Tuna Fish$6.99
Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles
- Grilled Veggie Roll$6.99
Hard Roll, Grilled Squash, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta-Dill Cream Cheese, Hummus
Bakery
Pastry/Bread
- Croissant$3.99
- Chocolate Croissant$4.99
- Cheddar Croissant$4.99
- Four Cheese Croissant$4.99
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.99
- Bacon Cheese Croissant$5.99
- Cheese Danish$4.99
- Peach Danish$4.99Out of stock
- Raspberry Danish$4.99Out of stock
- Blueberry Danish$4.99
- Apple Danish$4.99
- Ranch Cream Cheese Danish$4.99Out of stock
- Tomato Danish$4.99Out of stock
- Bacon Danish$4.99Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll$4.99
- Buttercrust Loaf$5.99
- Rolls, 4 pack$5.99
- Bread Bowl$3.99
Salads
- Broccoli Salad$8.99
Aged cheddar dressing, dried cherries, sunflower seeds
- Caesar Salad$10.99
Caesar dressing, romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons
- Chef Salad$14.99Out of stock
Ham, Turkey, swiss, cheddar, hard boiled egg, bacon, croutons, cucumber, tomato
- Garden Salad$10.99
Greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, croutons, sunflower seeds
- Harvest Salad$12.99Out of stock
Greens, pecans, dried cherries, blue cheese, apple
- Pasta Salad$8.99
Grilled squash, pickled peppers, feta, ranch
Shuckers Location and Ordering Hours
(414) 249-5062
Closed