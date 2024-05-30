Shugar Shack Food Truck
How We Roll Food Truck Menu
How we Roll
- Lamb Egg Roll$20.00
- Jerk Chicken Egg Roll$15.00
- Salmon Cheesesteak Egg Roll$18.00
- Chicken Cheesesteak Egg Roll$15.00
- Cheesesteak Egg Roll$15.00
- Seafood Egg Roll$22.00
Butter poached lobster lump crab meat and shrimp with house seasoning and green onion stuff in a hand roll egg roll.
- Buffalo Chicken Egg Roll$15.00
- Salmon Shrimp & Broccoli Egg Roll$18.00
Fry-day
- NYC$15.00
House seasoned fries with a classic New York Topping either chopped beef or chopped turkey smothered over your fries .
- Baltimore$20.00
- DC$15.00
- Philly Chick$15.00
- Philly who wants beef$15.00
- Garlic truffle parm$15.00
House seasoned fries, Tossed in truffle oil, seasonings and grated parmesan w garlic aioli
Muther Clucken Food Truck Menu
Muther Clucken Chick'n
- potato salad$5.00
- seafood salad$8.00
- salmon tuna salad$5.00
- coleslaw$5.00
- Wingit$20.00
Whole wing box with house seasoned fryday and slaw you may upgrade your fryday choice and choose a premium toss my salad of choice. Don’t be chicken you can get your chicken w sauce drizzle it or dip it.
- Cluckwich$20.00
24 hour marinated juicy breast southern fried . Served with a brioche bun and best fried breast ever don’t be chicken get it with a sauce drizzled or tossed you may upgrade your fryday choice and toss my salad choice .
- Tender Cluck$18.00
- Bite Me$18.00
