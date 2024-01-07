Skip to Main content
Shuga's Bakery
Shuga's Bakery
Drinks
Coffees
House Brew Small
$3.00
House Brew Large
$5.00
Cappucino Small
$4.00
Cappucino Large
$6.00
Espresso Single
$4.00
Espresso Double
$6.00
Iced Latte Small
$4.00
Iced Latte Large
$6.00
Teas
Chamomile
$3.50
Earl Grey
$3.50
English Breakfast
Green
$3.50
Iced Tea
$3.50
Grab-n-Go
Bottled Water
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Milk
$2.50
Choco Milk
$2.50
Specialty Drinks
Italian Soda
$4.50
Merchandise
Gifts
Woofies Small
$6.00
Woofies Large
$12.00
Shuga's Bakery Location and Ordering Hours
(719) 209-0625
218 North Orange Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 7AM
All hours
