Build Your Own

Egg Sandwich

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich With Your Choice of Bread, Meat, 2 Eggs, Cheese and Add-Ons!

Bagel With Spread

Your Choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox Spread, Butter, Peanut Butter, Jelly or Guacamole + Add-Ons!

Deli Sandwich

Build a Sandwich With Your Choice of Protein, Cheese, Veggies, Sauce and More!

Bagel & Lox

Build Your Own Bagel & Lox Sandwich with Nova, Pastrami Lox, Gravlax, Cream Cheese, Veggies and More!

Breakfast Classics

Shug

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese with a Hashbrown on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Spicy Shug

Bacon, Egg and Pepper Jack Cheese with a Hashbrown and Hot Sauce on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Ridgewood

Taylor Ham, Egg, and American Cheese on Your Choice of Bagel, Roll or Wrap.

Marci's Burrito

Chorizo, Eggs, Hashbrown, Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Pepper Jack Cheese on a Wrap.

Breakfast Bowl

Three Eggs Prepared to Your Liking with Your Choice of Meat, Cheese and 2 Sides: Potatoes, Hashbrown Patty, Peppers & Onions, Guacamole, Sliced Avocado, Sliced Tomatoes or Sliced Cucumbers

Morning Glory

Peanut Butter & Jelly with Bacon, Bananas and Honey on a Blueberry Bagel.

Bagels By The Bag

Single Bagel

Bagel With Nothing On It: Sliced, Toasted or As Is

Half Dozen

A Half Dozen (6) Bagels

Baker's Dozen

A Baker's Dozen (13) Bagels. To order bagels in quantities of 70 bagels or more please use the "Wholesale" link at ShugsBagels.com to curate your own selection of bagels and other wholesale offerings 🚚

5-Bagel Freezer Sleeve

5 Bagels in a Shug's Freezer Bag

By The Pound

Spreads By The Pound

CREAM CHEESE ~ LOX SPREAD ~ BUTTER ~ PEANUT BUTTER ~ JELLY ~ GUACAMOLE

Lox By The Pound

NOVA LOX ~ PASTRAMI LOX ~ GRAVLAX from Samaki Smoked Fish Co. (Hudson Valley, NY)

Deli Salads By The Pound

CHICKEN SALAD ~ TUNA SALAD ~ WHITEFISH SALAD ~ POTATO SALAD

Sliced Deli Meats By The Pound

CHORIZO ~ HAM ~ PASTRAMI ~ TURKEY ~ TAYLOR HAM

Sliced Cheeses By The Pound

AMERICAN ~ CHEDDAR ~ GHOST PEPPER JACK ~ MOZZARELLA ~ MUENSTER ~ PEPPER JACK ~ PROVOLONE ~ SWISS

Veggies By The Pound

CAPERS ~ CUCUMBERS ~ JALEPEÑOS ~ LETTUCE ~ ONIONS ~ PICKLES ~ TOMATOES

Lunch Classics

Pizza Bagel

Fresh Mozzarella Slices with Marinara Sauce and a Shredded Mozzarella Finish with a Basil Garnish on an Open Face Bagel with Your Choice of Add-Ons!

Grilled Cheese

An Inside Out Bagel with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, and Rosemary Served with a Side of Marinara Sauce

Reuben

Pastrami with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing and/or Mustard on Your Choice of Bagel.

Chopped Cheese

Seasoned and Griddled Ground Beef With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Ketchup. Served on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap

Philly Cheesesteak

Griddled Chopped Steak with Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese on a Roll.

BLT

3 Slices of Bacon (1 serving), Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Bagel, Roll or Wrap. Pro-Tip: Add a Second Serving of Bacon!

Chicken Cutlet Classics

Russian Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Muenster, Bacon and Russian Dressing on Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Ranch Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado and Ranch Dressing on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Chicken Parm Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, House-Made Marinara on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Buffalo Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet Drenched in Buffalo Sauce with Pickles, Coleslaw and Pepper Jack Cheese on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

BBQ Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Cheddar, Bacon and BBQ sauce on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Greenwich Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Hashbrown and Honey Mustard on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Pesto Cutlet

Chicken Cutlet, Melted Mozzarella, a Light Balsamic Vinegar Drizzle, Tomato and Pesto on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.

Sides, Sweets & Chips

Sides

HALF AVOCADO ~ 3 SLICES OF BACON ~ 2 EGGS ~ HASHBROWN ~ 4x MOZZ STIX ~ SAUSAGE PATTY

Sweets

BLACK & WHITE COOKIES ~ CRUMB CAKE ~ MUFFINS ~ RAINBOW COOKIES

Everything Seasoning

Shug's Home-Made Everything Seasoning To Spice Up Your Meals At Home

Shug's Hot Sauce

5 Oz Bottle of Our House-Made Hot Sauce, as Featured on the Spicy Shug

Chips

MISS VICKIE'S ~ DEEP RIVER

Side of Sauce

KETCHUP ~ MUSTARD ~ HONEY MUSTARD ~ BUFFALO ~ RANCH ~ RUSSIAN ~ SHUG'S SAUCE

Platters

Lox Platter

Two Pounds of Lox Imported from Samaki Smoked Fish (Port Jervis, NY), Served on a To-Go Platter with Sliced Tomatoes, Capers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Dill and Lemon. In Addition, 18 Bagels of Your Choice and 3 lbs of Cream Cheese Served In a Bagel Box.

Bagel Box

Your Choice of Bagels (min. 18) and Your Choice of Cream Cheese (min. 3 lbs) Served in a Catering Box. Option for Sliced or Not Sliced - Bagels Will Stay Fresher Longer if Not Sliced :) We Suggest Allocating 1 lb of Cream Cheese for Every 5-6 Bagels.

Egg Sandwich Platter

8 or More Egg Sandwiches (16+ halves) on a bagel of your choice served in a to-go tray. If you would like to add hashbrowns, avocados and / or cream cheese, please select the accurate quantity of each. If necessary, please specify in the comments which flavor of cream cheese you'd like.

Sweets Platter

2 Blueberry Muffins ~ 2 Chocolate Muffins ~ 2 Banana Nut Muffins ~ 6 Black & White Cookies ~ 4 Coffee Crumb Cakes ~ 4 Rainbow Cookies ~ All Arranged in a Ready to Serve Platter.

Beverage & Apparel

Beverage

Bottled Beverage

ORANGE JUICE ~ GATORADE ~ ARIZONA ~ WATER ~ SODA ~ PEDIALYTE ~ CELCIUS ~ HIGH BREW + MUCH MORE If you have a flavor preference, please specify in the comment section below and we will do our best to accommodate.

Coffee

Freshly brewed drip coffee from our favorite local coffee roaster - Eiland Coffee Roasters

Iced Coffee

Cold brew coffee from our favorite local coffee roaster - Eiland Coffee Roasters

Iced Tea

Freshly brewed house-blend iced tea, lightly flavored with mango and peach

Lemonade

Classic Country Time Lemonade

Hot Tea

English Breakfast or Chamomile

Arnold Palmer

50% Iced Tea + 50% Lemonade

Apparel

"Baked-In-Dallas" Short Sleeve

Available in Olive Green, Light Grey, Charcoal and Beige

"Baked-In-Dallas" Long Sleeve

Available in Grey and Black

"Shug's" Crew Neck Sweater

Available in Green, Grey and Brown

'47 Brand "SPK" Hat

Available in Green, Navy, Maroon and Tan

American Needle Rope Hat

Available in Green, White and Cream