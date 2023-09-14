Shug's Bagels Lemmon & Oak Lawn
Food
Build Your Own
Egg Sandwich
Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich With Your Choice of Bread, Meat, 2 Eggs, Cheese and Add-Ons!
Bagel With Spread
Your Choice of Bagel with Cream Cheese, Lox Spread, Butter, Peanut Butter, Jelly or Guacamole + Add-Ons!
Deli Sandwich
Build a Sandwich With Your Choice of Protein, Cheese, Veggies, Sauce and More!
Bagel & Lox
Build Your Own Bagel & Lox Sandwich with Nova, Pastrami Lox, Gravlax, Cream Cheese, Veggies and More!
Breakfast Classics
Shug
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese with a Hashbrown on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.
Spicy Shug
Bacon, Egg and Pepper Jack Cheese with a Hashbrown and Hot Sauce on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.
Ridgewood
Taylor Ham, Egg, and American Cheese on Your Choice of Bagel, Roll or Wrap.
Marci's Burrito
Chorizo, Eggs, Hashbrown, Sautéed Peppers and Onions with Pepper Jack Cheese on a Wrap.
Breakfast Bowl
Three Eggs Prepared to Your Liking with Your Choice of Meat, Cheese and 2 Sides: Potatoes, Hashbrown Patty, Peppers & Onions, Guacamole, Sliced Avocado, Sliced Tomatoes or Sliced Cucumbers
Morning Glory
Peanut Butter & Jelly with Bacon, Bananas and Honey on a Blueberry Bagel.
Bagels By The Bag
Single Bagel
Bagel With Nothing On It: Sliced, Toasted or As Is
Half Dozen
A Half Dozen (6) Bagels
Baker's Dozen
A Baker's Dozen (13) Bagels. To order bagels in quantities of 70 bagels or more please use the "Wholesale" link at ShugsBagels.com to curate your own selection of bagels and other wholesale offerings 🚚
5-Bagel Freezer Sleeve
5 Bagels in a Shug's Freezer Bag
By The Pound
Spreads By The Pound
CREAM CHEESE ~ LOX SPREAD ~ BUTTER ~ PEANUT BUTTER ~ JELLY ~ GUACAMOLE
Lox By The Pound
NOVA LOX ~ PASTRAMI LOX ~ GRAVLAX from Samaki Smoked Fish Co. (Hudson Valley, NY)
Deli Salads By The Pound
CHICKEN SALAD ~ TUNA SALAD ~ WHITEFISH SALAD ~ POTATO SALAD
Sliced Deli Meats By The Pound
CHORIZO ~ HAM ~ PASTRAMI ~ TURKEY ~ TAYLOR HAM
Sliced Cheeses By The Pound
AMERICAN ~ CHEDDAR ~ GHOST PEPPER JACK ~ MOZZARELLA ~ MUENSTER ~ PEPPER JACK ~ PROVOLONE ~ SWISS
Veggies By The Pound
CAPERS ~ CUCUMBERS ~ JALEPEÑOS ~ LETTUCE ~ ONIONS ~ PICKLES ~ TOMATOES
Lunch Classics
Pizza Bagel
Fresh Mozzarella Slices with Marinara Sauce and a Shredded Mozzarella Finish with a Basil Garnish on an Open Face Bagel with Your Choice of Add-Ons!
Grilled Cheese
An Inside Out Bagel with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, and Rosemary Served with a Side of Marinara Sauce
Reuben
Pastrami with Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut and Russian Dressing and/or Mustard on Your Choice of Bagel.
Chopped Cheese
Seasoned and Griddled Ground Beef With American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions and Ketchup. Served on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap
Philly Cheesesteak
Griddled Chopped Steak with Peppers, Onions, and Provolone Cheese on a Roll.
BLT
3 Slices of Bacon (1 serving), Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on your choice of Bagel, Roll or Wrap. Pro-Tip: Add a Second Serving of Bacon!
Chicken Cutlet Classics
Russian Cutlet
Chicken Cutlet, Melted Muenster, Bacon and Russian Dressing on Roll, Bagel or Wrap.
Ranch Cutlet
Chicken Cutlet, Melted Cheddar, Bacon, Avocado and Ranch Dressing on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.
Chicken Parm Cutlet
Chicken Cutlet, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, House-Made Marinara on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.
Buffalo Cutlet
Chicken Cutlet Drenched in Buffalo Sauce with Pickles, Coleslaw and Pepper Jack Cheese on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.
BBQ Cutlet
Chicken Cutlet, Melted Cheddar, Bacon and BBQ sauce on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.
Greenwich Cutlet
Chicken Cutlet, American Cheese, Hashbrown and Honey Mustard on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.
Pesto Cutlet
Chicken Cutlet, Melted Mozzarella, a Light Balsamic Vinegar Drizzle, Tomato and Pesto on a Roll, Bagel or Wrap.
Sides, Sweets & Chips
Sides
HALF AVOCADO ~ 3 SLICES OF BACON ~ 2 EGGS ~ HASHBROWN ~ 4x MOZZ STIX ~ SAUSAGE PATTY
Sweets
BLACK & WHITE COOKIES ~ CRUMB CAKE ~ MUFFINS ~ RAINBOW COOKIES
Everything Seasoning
Shug's Home-Made Everything Seasoning To Spice Up Your Meals At Home
Shug's Hot Sauce
5 Oz Bottle of Our House-Made Hot Sauce, as Featured on the Spicy Shug
Chips
MISS VICKIE'S ~ DEEP RIVER
Side of Sauce
KETCHUP ~ MUSTARD ~ HONEY MUSTARD ~ BUFFALO ~ RANCH ~ RUSSIAN ~ SHUG'S SAUCE
Platters
Lox Platter
Two Pounds of Lox Imported from Samaki Smoked Fish (Port Jervis, NY), Served on a To-Go Platter with Sliced Tomatoes, Capers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Dill and Lemon. In Addition, 18 Bagels of Your Choice and 3 lbs of Cream Cheese Served In a Bagel Box.
Bagel Box
Your Choice of Bagels (min. 18) and Your Choice of Cream Cheese (min. 3 lbs) Served in a Catering Box. Option for Sliced or Not Sliced - Bagels Will Stay Fresher Longer if Not Sliced :) We Suggest Allocating 1 lb of Cream Cheese for Every 5-6 Bagels.
Egg Sandwich Platter
8 or More Egg Sandwiches (16+ halves) on a bagel of your choice served in a to-go tray. If you would like to add hashbrowns, avocados and / or cream cheese, please select the accurate quantity of each. If necessary, please specify in the comments which flavor of cream cheese you'd like.
Sweets Platter
2 Blueberry Muffins ~ 2 Chocolate Muffins ~ 2 Banana Nut Muffins ~ 6 Black & White Cookies ~ 4 Coffee Crumb Cakes ~ 4 Rainbow Cookies ~ All Arranged in a Ready to Serve Platter.
Beverage & Apparel
Beverage
Bottled Beverage
ORANGE JUICE ~ GATORADE ~ ARIZONA ~ WATER ~ SODA ~ PEDIALYTE ~ CELCIUS ~ HIGH BREW + MUCH MORE If you have a flavor preference, please specify in the comment section below and we will do our best to accommodate.
Coffee
Freshly brewed drip coffee from our favorite local coffee roaster - Eiland Coffee Roasters
Iced Coffee
Cold brew coffee from our favorite local coffee roaster - Eiland Coffee Roasters
Iced Tea
Freshly brewed house-blend iced tea, lightly flavored with mango and peach
Lemonade
Classic Country Time Lemonade
Hot Tea
English Breakfast or Chamomile
Arnold Palmer
50% Iced Tea + 50% Lemonade
Apparel
"Baked-In-Dallas" Short Sleeve
Available in Olive Green, Light Grey, Charcoal and Beige
"Baked-In-Dallas" Long Sleeve
Available in Grey and Black
"Shug's" Crew Neck Sweater
Available in Green, Grey and Brown
'47 Brand "SPK" Hat
Available in Green, Navy, Maroon and Tan
American Needle Rope Hat
Available in Green, White and Cream