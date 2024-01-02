Siam Emerald 88A North Village Avenue
Menu
Starters
- Edamame$10.00
Boiled soybeans, sea salt (v)
- Taro Spring Roll$10.00
Cabbage, carrot, celery, vermicelli, taro, lemon mayo and sweet chili sauce (v)
- Golden Tofu$10.00
Lightly fried tofu, sweet chili sauce, crushed peanuts (v)(gf)
- Chicken Wings$12.00
Fried chicken wings, sweet chili sauce
- Scallop Croquettes$12.00
Deep-fried croquettes filled with a bechamel scallop cream sauce, served with sweet chili sauce
- Curry Puffs$12.00
Lightly fried pastry puffs filled with your choice of minced chicken or vegetables, Thai basil, served with cucumber vinaigrette.
- Chicken Satay$14.00
Grilled chicken skewers marinated with Thai herbs and spices, served with our house peanut sauce and cucumber vinaigrette sauce (gf)
- Roti Massaman$14.00
Potato massaman curry, peanuts, fried shallots, served with pan-fried roti (v)
- Roti Chicken Wrap$14.00
Pan-fried Roti wrap with grilled marinated chicken skewers, romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber, topped with shallots and peanut sauce
- Tuna Flowers*$15.00
Diced sashimi-grade tuna, kaffir lime leaves, roasted rice, served in mini pastry cups (spicy) *ITEMS MARKED WITH AN ASTERISK* MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED; CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS
- Northern Thai Sausage$15.00
Northern Thai-style spicy herb sausage, served alongside peanuts, cucumber, carrot, fresh ginger, chilis, and diced shallots (spicy)
Salads
- K-Wraps$14.00
Kale leaves, served alongside an assortment of dried pork, red onion, ginger, peanuts, with lime juice and chili sauce on the side (gf)
- Som Tum Thai$14.00
Green papaya, cherry tomatoes, carrot, string beans, crushed peanuts, chili lime dressing (gf)
- Som Tum Pla-ra*$15.00
Pickled fish, green papaya, cherry tomatoes, carrot, string beans, chili lime dressing (gf) *ITEMS MARKED WITH AN ASTERISK* MAY BE SERVED RAW OR UNDERCOOKED; CONSUMING RAW OR UNDERCOOKED MEATS, POULTRY, SEAFOOD, SHELLFISH, OR EGGS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF FOODBORNE ILLNESS, ESPECIALLY IF YOU HAVE CERTAIN MEDICAL CONDITIONS
- Tea Leaves Salad$14.00
Lettuce, red onion, carrot, sesame oil, sesame seeds, crushed peanuts, cashew nuts, dried cranberries, fried shallots, tea leaves, lime dressing (v)(gf)
- Kale Salad$14.00
Chopped kale, red onion, carrot, sesame oil, sesame seeds, mixed nuts, dried cranberries, fried shallots, lime dressing (v)(gf)
- Mango Salad$14.00
Fresh mango, red onion, cherry tomatoes, carrot, cashew nuts, cilantro, scallion, chili lime dressing (gf)
- Larb Chicken$15.00
Minced chicken, chili powder, red onion, mint, cilantro, scallion, roasted rice powder, cilantro, chili lime dressing (gf)
- Pla Goong$18.00
Boiled shrimp dressed with a sour-savory-sweet mixture of lime, fish sauce, and sweet chili paste, cashew nuts tossed with Thai herbs and chilis (gf)
Soups
- Tom Yum Shrimp$9.00
Shrimp lemongrass broth, mushrooms, bell peppers, topped with scallion and cilantro (gf)
- Tom Kha Chicken$9.00
Chicken coconut galangal broth, mushrooms, topped with scallion and cilantro (gf)
- Seaweed Tofu Soup$9.00
Diced tofu, mixed vegetables, vegetable broth, topped with seaweed (v)(gf)
Over Steamed Rice
- Khao Moo Dang Moo Krob$25.00
Crispy pork belly and roasted pork topped with house pork gravy, boiled egg and cucumber slices, black vinegar dipping sauce on the side
- Khao Na Ped$30.00
Crispy duck topped with house duck gravy, boiled egg and cucumber slices, black vinegar dipping sauce on the side
- Creamy Crab Omelette$25.00
Minced crab meat, butter and egg, sriracha chili sauce and fish chili sauce on the side (gf)
- Khao Kra-pao Gai Sub$25.00
Sauteed minced chicken with basil sauce, Thai basil, sunny side egg (spicy)
- Khao Kra-pao Moo Krob$30.00
Sauteed crispy pork with basil sauce, Thai basil, sunny side egg (spicy)
Noodles and Fried Rice
- Pad Thai
Choice of protein, stir-fried rice noodles, chives, egg, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, house-made Pad Thai sauce
- Pad See Ew
Choice of protein, stir-fried flat rice noodles, egg, Chinese broccoli, Thai brown sauce
- Pad Kee Mao
Choice of protein, stir-fried, flat rice noodles, egg, onion, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili paste (spicy)
- Khao Soi
Choice of protein, Northern Thai-style egg noodles in a rich chicken curry broth, red onion, pickled mustard, boiled egg, crispy egg noodles
- Basil Fried Rice
Choice of protein, onion, bell pepper, chili, basil leaves, egg
- Thai Fried Rice
Choice of protein, chinese broccoli, organic cherry tomatoes, onion, scallion, egg
- Soft Shell Crab Fried Rice$32.00
Twin jumbo crispy soft shell crabs, crab meat, crab paste, scallion, cherry tomato, egg
- Kua Kling Fried Rice$20.00
Minced chicken sauteed with a Southern Thai-style yellow curry chili paste, kaffir lime leaves, Thai herbs and spices, served with a side of jasmine rice (spicy)
Classic Dishes
- Pad Kra Pao
Choice of protein, sauteed chili basil sauce, onion, bell peppers, fried egg (spicy)
- Pad Ginger
Choice of protein, sauteed fresh ginger, onion, carrot, mushroom, scallion, bell peppers
- Pad Garlic
Choice of protein, sauteed pepper garlic sauce, broccoli, mushroom, carrot
- Pad Cashew Nut
Choice of protein, sauteed cashew nut, scallion, onion, carrot, bell pepper, chili paste
- Pad Spicy Eggplant
Choice of protein, sauteed chili basil sauce, eggplant, onion, bell peppers (spicy)
- Panang Curry
Choice of protein, string beans, kaffir lime leaves, carrot, bell pepper, simmered in Panang curry paste and coconut milk, Thai herbs and spices (spicy)(v)(gf)
- Green Curry
Choice of protein, basil leaves, bamboo shoot, eggplant,, simmered in green chili paste and coconut milk, Thai herbs and spices (spicy)(v)(gf)
- Massaman Curry
Choice of protein, potato, onion, peanut, simmered in Massaman chili paste and coconut milk, Thai herbs and spices (v)(gf)
Siam Emerald Signature Dishes
- Emerald Goong Ma-Kham$35.00
Crispy fried tiger prawns with tamarind sauce, topped with toasted shallots and dried chilis
- Khao Soi Soft Shell Crab$30.00
Northern Thai-style egg noodles in a rich chicken curry broth, crispy jumbo soft shell crab, red onion, pickled mustard, boiled egg, crispy egg noodles
- Crispy Branzino Garlic$35.00
Crispy fried whole branzino topped with sweet and spicy chili sauce and toasted shaved garlic
- Hung Lay$22.00
Slow braised tender pork belly chunks in a northern Thai style curry, onion, peanuts, fresh ginger, pickled garlic, served with a side of jasmine rice (gf)
- Khua Kling Ground Chicken$22.00
Minced chicken sauteed with a Southern Thai-style yellow curry chili paste, kaffir lime leaves, Thai herbs and spices, served with a side of jasmine rice (spicy)
- Ba-Mee$25.00
Thai “Dry” style egg noodle soup, served with your choice of roasted pork and crispy pork (or crispy duck), boiled egg, chinese broccoli, bean sprouts, house special gravy sauce
- Seafood Paella Fried Rice$27.00
Pineapple fried rice, mixed seafood, served on a sizzling hot plate
- Mama Mor Fai$28.00
Thai-style Ramen noodles, shrimp, New Zealand mussels, squid, crispy pork, served in a rich Tom Yum broth w/ egg drop (spicy)
- Sizzling Duck Drunken Noodle$32.00
Crispy half duck, onion, Chinese broccolli, bell pepper, basil leaves, chili paste, flat rice noodles, served on a sizzling hot plate
- Lychee Crispy Duck Curry$32.00
Crispy half duck, cherry tomatoes, pineapple, lychee, over red chili coconut milk curry, topped with crispy basil leaves, served with a side of jasmine rice (spicy)
Siam Emerald Secrets
- Kha-noom Jeen Nam Ngiao$25.00
Rice vermicelli noodles, served with spicy sour pork stew, pork bones and minced pork meat (spicy)
- Nam-Prik Ong$27.00
Minced pork and tomato dipping paste served with assorted fresh vegetables (spicy)
- Tum Ka-Nhun$22.00
Young jackfruit, minced pork, shrimp paste, chili sauce, Northern Thai herbs and spices (spicy)
- Kha-noom Pang Na Moo$15.00
Thai-style toast, minced pork, garlic, coriander root