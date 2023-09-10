Siam Marina 16846 Oak Park Ave
Dinner
Appetizers
Asparagus Crispy Rolls
Fresh asparagus, bacon, & mozzarella, dusted w/ parmesan
Thai Chicken Eggrolls
Classic Thai rolls w/ ground chicken, noodles, carrots, & cabbage
Crab & Cream Cheese
Crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, cabbage, & noodles
Avocado Crispy Rolls
Avocado, red onion, tomato, & cilantro
Shrimp Rolls
Shrimp, celery, & bacon
Seafood Crispy Rolls
Lobster, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, carrots, cabbage, cilantro, & noodles
Thai Spring Rolls
Soft crepes, cucumbers, bean sprouts, tofu, onions, & eggs, served w/ plum sauce
Vietnamese Spring Rolls
Shrimp, chicken, & basil with fresh vegetables in rice paper, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce
Honey Smoked Salmon Rolls
Fresh smoked salmon, mango, red onions, bell pepper, cilantro & wasabi mayo; served w/ wasabi ginger soy
Lobster Mango Summer Rolls
Lobster, mango, carrots, & mixed greens wrapped in clear rice paper, served w/ tangy hoisin-lime sauce
Roll Me Out Crispy Platter
A beautiful spread containing one pair of each crispy roll
Green Beans Tempura
Tempura batter & parmesan glazed w/ginger-soy sauce
Calamari Tempura
Tempura-battered calamari rings
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
Chef's choice of vegetables & shrimp in tempura batter
Chicken Tempura
Chicken breast in tempura batter, dusted w/ parmesan
Saffion Shrimp
Shrimp in saffron tempura batter, dusted w/ parmesan
Fish Cakes Delight
Chilean sea bass, mahi-mahi, salmon, panko, served w/ mustard sauce
Lemongrass Beef Appetizer
Lemongrass-marinated beef w/ sprinkled sesame seeds
Ahi Appetizer
Sesame encrusted, seared, served w/ ginger tamarind sauce
Duo Cargot
Escargot & shrimp, green Thai basil curry, served w/ four halves of garlic bread
Young Mountain Lamb
Two lamb chops marinated in fresh garlic & curry, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce
Ribs Appetizer
Half a slab coated w/ a smoked hoisin-peanut sauce
Thai Sassy Hot Wings
Six bone-in wings, pineapple, mango, Asian-Cajun sauce, dusted w/ parmesan
Peasant's Chicken Satay
Grilled tenderloin marinated in curry, coconut purée, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce
Baked Oysters
Six oysters topped w/ bacon & parmesan in Thai basil sauce
Phnom Penh Shrimp Skewers
Pork Meatballs
Soups
Coconut Soup
Aromatic lemongrass, coconut broth, galangal, mushrooms, sweet bell pepper, cilantro, & kaffir lime
Asparagus & Crab Soup
French-inspired thick creamy soup, made w/ white asparagus, fresh crab meat, & angel hair noodles
Pho
Aromatic 48-hour beef broth w/ a sachet d'épices, served with rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, & jalapeño
Won Ton Soup
Ground shrimp, chicken, bean sprouts, pea pods, & green onions in a savory beef broth
Tom Yum
Galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms, bell peppers, cilantro, & lime
Salads
Siam Salad
Mixed spring greens, stir-fried asparagus, balsamic vinegar, parmesan, & peanut sauce
Cucumber Salad
Fresh cucumber, carrots, cabbage, jalapeño, & ginger-vinaigrette
Green Mango Salad
Sautéed shrimp, shredded green mango, cilantro, & red onion in mango-lime dressing
Namsod
Duck-Pork-Lamb-Beef
Suon Nuong
Almond Beef
Peppercorn Beef
Spicy beef tenderloin sautéed w/peppers, onions, crushed garlic, bamboo shoots & basil leaves
Siam Beef Lover
Beef tenderloin & cashews marinated in a unique steak sauce, served w/ chef's choice of fresh vegetables
Pepper Steak
Beef tenderloin w/ stir-fried tomatoes, bell peppers, peapods, & asparagus, in homemade steak sauce
Grilled Flank Steak
14 oz steak, sautéed mushrooms & onions, served w/ mashed potatoes
Grand Marnier Beef Stew
Sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, & rich five-spice broth laced w/ Grand Marnier
Mango Short Ribs
Mango Vodka Bourguignon cross-cut short ribs served w/ mashed potatoes
Lamb Chop Dinner
Five New Zealand chops marinated in curry & coconut purée, served w/ mashed potatoes
Lemongrass Beef Dinner
Lemongrass-marinated beef w/ sprinkled sesame seeds & a side of cucumber salad
Five Spiced Duck
Asian roast duck on a bed of ginger fried rice, served w/ ginger & green onion duck sauce
Shiitake Duck & Shrimp
Hand-shredded duck, shrimp, & vegetables in an exotic mushroom soy sauce
Duck Confit
Duck legs, bok choy, bacon, mango-orange Jus de Canard Lié, served w/ mashed potatoes
To Die For Pork Shank
Braised in a sweet caramelized sauce, pork belly, & hard-boiled egg
Bangkok Ribs Dinner
Full slab coated w/ a smoked hoisin-peanut sauce
Pork Chop
Marinated & grilled chop, five-spiced apples, served on a bed of Hawaiian fried rice
Seafood
Lemongrass Scallop & Shrimp
Claypot
Chef Tammy's Seafood Delight
Sautéed lobster tail (8oz), scallops, shrimp, mango, asparagus, & peapods, in a gingered soy sauce
Luxury Seafood Claypot
Sea bass, sea scallops, & shrimp simmered in a caramelized black pepper sauce
Soldier of the Red Sea
Scallops, shrimp, salmon, mussels, calamari, bell peppers, & green beans stir-fried in a spicy sauce
Asparagus Lover Scallop & Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, shiitake mushrooms, pea pods, in a ginger soy glaze
Red Snapper
Deep-fried whole snapper, sautéed baby corn, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, pineapples, & tomatoes in a richly spiced sweet-sour sauce
Sea Bass
Steamed w/ ginger sauce & served w/ stir-fried fresh vegetables
Sugarcane Salmon
Baked, served w/stir-fried fresh vegetables
Spicy-Baked Salmon
Baked, served w/stir-fried fresh vegetables
Bangkok Salmon
Baked, served w/stir-fried fresh vegetables
Cilantro Lime Tilapia
Tempura-battered fillet in a cilantro & lemon-butter sauce
Spanish Branzino
Roasted & served in a cilantro-lemon anchovy sauce
Curry
Salmon Curry
Pineapple Curry
Fresh pineapple, coconut milk, shrimp, & red onions
Monk Curry
Vegetarian curry, tofu, & vegetables
Mussaman Curry
Coconut milk, potatoes, pineapples, onions, & roasted nuts
Green Curry
Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot peppers, coconut milk, & fresh basil
Red Curry
Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot peppers, coconut milk, & fresh basil
Thai Banana Curry Duck
Duck, coconut milk, fresh bananas, basil, pineapples, & chef's choice of vegetables
Siam Spicy Catfish Curry
Deep fried catfish fillet, bell peppers, green beans, & crispy basil
Seafood Panang
Shrimp, mussels, scallops, squid, basil, bell peppers, & peanut butter
Panang
Cardamom, coconut milk, bell peppers, Thai basil, & peanut butter
Stir Fry
Ginger
Nutty
Spicy Basil Leaves
Basil leaves, jalapeños, crushed garlic, mushrooms, & bell peppers in a light spicy sauce
Hot & Spicy
Garlic, onions, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, & hot pepper sauce
Siam Delight
Thai stir-fry sauce, & chef's choice of fresh vegetables
Pineapple Cashew
Sautéed shrimp with pineapples, cashews, & vegetables
Broccoli
Stir-fried in a garlic ginger soy gravy
Mixed Greenery
Chef's choice of fresh stir-fried vegetables in exotic soy
Garlic
Marinated in garlic, pepper, & brandy, served w/ stir-fried vegetables
Sesame Chicken
Tempura chicken, stir-fried vegetables, & tamarind sauce
Noodles
Spicy Noodles
Lad Na
Karee Noodles
Pad See Eiw
Wide flat rice noodles, scrambled eggs, broccoli, & baby bok choy in a sweet soy sauce
Drunken Noodles
Wide flat rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, pea pods, basil, scrambled eggs, bamboo, & a touch of exotic wine
Seafood Noodles
Egg noodles, shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, & bean sprouts
Pad Woon Sen
Thin bean thread noodles, chicken, eggs, shrimp (2pcs), & Chef's Choice of fresh vegetables
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbages, scrambled eggs, & peanuts in a light sweet & sour tamarind sauce
Fried Rice
Curry Fried Rice
Salmon Fried Rice
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice w/ jalapeños, onions, & fresh Thai basil leaves
Thai Fried Rice
House fried rice cooked in our signature seasoning
Pineapple Fried Rice
Chicken, shrimp (2 pcs), pineapples, scrambled eggs, baby corn, raisins, carrots, & green onion