Dinner

Appetizers

Asparagus Crispy Rolls

$12.00

Fresh asparagus, bacon, & mozzarella, dusted w/ parmesan

Thai Chicken Eggrolls

$8.00

Classic Thai rolls w/ ground chicken, noodles, carrots, & cabbage

Crab & Cream Cheese

$10.00

Crab meat, cream cheese, carrots, cabbage, & noodles

Avocado Crispy Rolls

$12.00

Avocado, red onion, tomato, & cilantro

Shrimp Rolls

$14.00

Shrimp, celery, & bacon

Seafood Crispy Rolls

$14.00

Lobster, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, carrots, cabbage, cilantro, & noodles

Thai Spring Rolls

$8.00

Soft crepes, cucumbers, bean sprouts, tofu, onions, & eggs, served w/ plum sauce

Vietnamese Spring Rolls

$10.00

Shrimp, chicken, & basil with fresh vegetables in rice paper, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce

Honey Smoked Salmon Rolls

$18.00

Fresh smoked salmon, mango, red onions, bell pepper, cilantro & wasabi mayo; served w/ wasabi ginger soy

Lobster Mango Summer Rolls

$18.00

Lobster, mango, carrots, & mixed greens wrapped in clear rice paper, served w/ tangy hoisin-lime sauce

Roll Me Out Crispy Platter

$38.00

A beautiful spread containing one pair of each crispy roll

Green Beans Tempura

$12.00

Tempura batter & parmesan glazed w/ginger-soy sauce

Calamari Tempura

$14.00

Tempura-battered calamari rings

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$16.00

Chef's choice of vegetables & shrimp in tempura batter

Chicken Tempura

$16.00

Chicken breast in tempura batter, dusted w/ parmesan

Saffion Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp in saffron tempura batter, dusted w/ parmesan

Fish Cakes Delight

$15.00

Chilean sea bass, mahi-mahi, salmon, panko, served w/ mustard sauce

Lemongrass Beef Appetizer

$16.00

Lemongrass-marinated beef w/ sprinkled sesame seeds

Ahi Appetizer

$18.00

Sesame encrusted, seared, served w/ ginger tamarind sauce

Duo Cargot

$18.00

Escargot & shrimp, green Thai basil curry, served w/ four halves of garlic bread

Young Mountain Lamb

$22.00

Two lamb chops marinated in fresh garlic & curry, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce

Ribs Appetizer

$16.00

Half a slab coated w/ a smoked hoisin-peanut sauce

Thai Sassy Hot Wings

$14.00

Six bone-in wings, pineapple, mango, Asian-Cajun sauce, dusted w/ parmesan

Peasant's Chicken Satay

$14.00

Grilled tenderloin marinated in curry, coconut purée, served w/ hoisin-peanut sauce

Baked Oysters

$18.00

Six oysters topped w/ bacon & parmesan in Thai basil sauce

Phnom Penh Shrimp Skewers

$15.00

Pork Meatballs

$12.00

Soups

Coconut Soup

$10.00

Aromatic lemongrass, coconut broth, galangal, mushrooms, sweet bell pepper, cilantro, & kaffir lime

Asparagus & Crab Soup

$10.00

French-inspired thick creamy soup, made w/ white asparagus, fresh crab meat, & angel hair noodles

Pho

$14.00

Aromatic 48-hour beef broth w/ a sachet d'épices, served with rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, & jalapeño

Won Ton Soup

$15.00

Ground shrimp, chicken, bean sprouts, pea pods, & green onions in a savory beef broth

Tom Yum

$10.00

Galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms, bell peppers, cilantro, & lime

Salads

Siam Salad

$9.00

Mixed spring greens, stir-fried asparagus, balsamic vinegar, parmesan, & peanut sauce

Cucumber Salad

$6.00

Fresh cucumber, carrots, cabbage, jalapeño, & ginger-vinaigrette

Green Mango Salad

$16.00

Sautéed shrimp, shredded green mango, cilantro, & red onion in mango-lime dressing

Namsod

$14.00

Duck-Pork-Lamb-Beef

Suon Nuong

$20.00

Almond Beef

$30.00

Peppercorn Beef

$30.00

Spicy beef tenderloin sautéed w/peppers, onions, crushed garlic, bamboo shoots & basil leaves

Siam Beef Lover

$30.00

Beef tenderloin & cashews marinated in a unique steak sauce, served w/ chef's choice of fresh vegetables

Pepper Steak

$30.00

Beef tenderloin w/ stir-fried tomatoes, bell peppers, peapods, & asparagus, in homemade steak sauce

Grilled Flank Steak

$35.00

14 oz steak, sautéed mushrooms & onions, served w/ mashed potatoes

Grand Marnier Beef Stew

$30.00

Sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, & rich five-spice broth laced w/ Grand Marnier

Mango Short Ribs

$35.00

Mango Vodka Bourguignon cross-cut short ribs served w/ mashed potatoes

Lamb Chop Dinner

$45.00

Five New Zealand chops marinated in curry & coconut purée, served w/ mashed potatoes

Lemongrass Beef Dinner

$30.00

Lemongrass-marinated beef w/ sprinkled sesame seeds & a side of cucumber salad

Five Spiced Duck

$30.00

Asian roast duck on a bed of ginger fried rice, served w/ ginger & green onion duck sauce

Shiitake Duck & Shrimp

$30.00

Hand-shredded duck, shrimp, & vegetables in an exotic mushroom soy sauce

Duck Confit

$30.00

Duck legs, bok choy, bacon, mango-orange Jus de Canard Lié, served w/ mashed potatoes

To Die For Pork Shank

$35.00

Braised in a sweet caramelized sauce, pork belly, & hard-boiled egg

Bangkok Ribs Dinner

$30.00

Full slab coated w/ a smoked hoisin-peanut sauce

Pork Chop

$26.00

Marinated & grilled chop, five-spiced apples, served on a bed of Hawaiian fried rice

Seafood

Lemongrass Scallop & Shrimp

$35.00

Claypot

$50.00

Chef Tammy's Seafood Delight

$60.00

Sautéed lobster tail (8oz), scallops, shrimp, mango, asparagus, & peapods, in a gingered soy sauce

Luxury Seafood Claypot

$55.00

Sea bass, sea scallops, & shrimp simmered in a caramelized black pepper sauce

Soldier of the Red Sea

$42.00

Scallops, shrimp, salmon, mussels, calamari, bell peppers, & green beans stir-fried in a spicy sauce

Asparagus Lover Scallop & Shrimp

$30.00

Sautéed shrimp, scallops, shiitake mushrooms, pea pods, in a ginger soy glaze

Red Snapper

$48.00

Deep-fried whole snapper, sautéed baby corn, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, pineapples, & tomatoes in a richly spiced sweet-sour sauce

Sea Bass

$47.00

Steamed w/ ginger sauce & served w/ stir-fried fresh vegetables

Sugarcane Salmon

$29.00

Baked, served w/stir-fried fresh vegetables

Spicy-Baked Salmon

$29.00

Baked, served w/stir-fried fresh vegetables

Bangkok Salmon

$29.00

Baked, served w/stir-fried fresh vegetables

Cilantro Lime Tilapia

$25.00

Tempura-battered fillet in a cilantro & lemon-butter sauce

Spanish Branzino

$46.00

Roasted & served in a cilantro-lemon anchovy sauce

Curry

Salmon Curry

$32.00

Pineapple Curry

$22.00

Fresh pineapple, coconut milk, shrimp, & red onions

Monk Curry

$20.00

Vegetarian curry, tofu, & vegetables

Mussaman Curry

$20.00

Coconut milk, potatoes, pineapples, onions, & roasted nuts

Green Curry

$20.00

Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot peppers, coconut milk, & fresh basil

Red Curry

$20.00

Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, hot peppers, coconut milk, & fresh basil

Thai Banana Curry Duck

$30.00

Duck, coconut milk, fresh bananas, basil, pineapples, & chef's choice of vegetables

Siam Spicy Catfish Curry

$26.00

Deep fried catfish fillet, bell peppers, green beans, & crispy basil

Seafood Panang

$38.00

Shrimp, mussels, scallops, squid, basil, bell peppers, & peanut butter

Panang

$22.00

Cardamom, coconut milk, bell peppers, Thai basil, & peanut butter

Stir Fry

Ginger

$20.00

Nutty

$20.00

Spicy Basil Leaves

$20.00

Basil leaves, jalapeños, crushed garlic, mushrooms, & bell peppers in a light spicy sauce

Hot & Spicy

$20.00

Garlic, onions, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, & hot pepper sauce

Siam Delight

$20.00

Thai stir-fry sauce, & chef's choice of fresh vegetables

Pineapple Cashew

$20.00

Sautéed shrimp with pineapples, cashews, & vegetables

Broccoli

$20.00

Stir-fried in a garlic ginger soy gravy

Mixed Greenery

$20.00

Chef's choice of fresh stir-fried vegetables in exotic soy

Garlic

$20.00

Marinated in garlic, pepper, & brandy, served w/ stir-fried vegetables

Sesame Chicken

$25.00

Tempura chicken, stir-fried vegetables, & tamarind sauce

Noodles

Spicy Noodles

$20.00

Lad Na

$20.00

Karee Noodles

$20.00

Pad See Eiw

$20.00

Wide flat rice noodles, scrambled eggs, broccoli, & baby bok choy in a sweet soy sauce

Drunken Noodles

$20.00

Wide flat rice noodles, carrots, bean sprouts, pea pods, basil, scrambled eggs, bamboo, & a touch of exotic wine

Seafood Noodles

$32.00

Egg noodles, shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels, shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, & bean sprouts

Pad Woon Sen

$22.00

Thin bean thread noodles, chicken, eggs, shrimp (2pcs), & Chef's Choice of fresh vegetables

Pad Thai

$20.00

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, carrots, cabbages, scrambled eggs, & peanuts in a light sweet & sour tamarind sauce

Fried Rice

Curry Fried Rice

$22.00

Salmon Fried Rice

$32.00

Basil Fried Rice

$20.00

Fried rice w/ jalapeños, onions, & fresh Thai basil leaves

Thai Fried Rice

$18.00

House fried rice cooked in our signature seasoning

Pineapple Fried Rice

$20.00

Chicken, shrimp (2 pcs), pineapples, scrambled eggs, baby corn, raisins, carrots, & green onion

Sides

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Sweet & Sour Bottle

$6.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Duck Sauce

$1.00

Small Curry Sauce (6oz)

$6.00

Avocado Sauce

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Stir Fried Vegetables

$8.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Garlic Bread (2pcs)

$3.00

Honey

$0.50

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Caramel Apple Crisp

$10.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Hummingbird Cake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Truffle Chocolate Eggroll

$12.00

Vanilla Cheesecake

$12.00

NA Beverages

Bar

Perrier

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Double Shot Espresso

$8.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Juice

Lemonade (1 Refill)

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Soda

Coke (1 Refill)

$3.50

Diet Coke (1 Refill)

$3.50

Sprite (1 Refill)

$3.50

Ginger Ale (1 Refill)

$3.50

Soda

$1.50

Tea

Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Jasmine Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot Jasmine Tea

$3.00

Tea Pot

$5.00

Mocktails (Copy)

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Virgin Maitai

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Green Tea Mocktail

$8.00

Mango Mocktail

$8.00

Baby Mule

$6.00

Blossom Iced Tea

$8.00

Kiddy Cocktail

$5.00

Easy Living Punch

$6.00

Sweet Thai Iced Tea

$5.00