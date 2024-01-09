Sicilian Guys Pizzeria
TRADITIONAL CHEESE PIZZAS
- 12" CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
This Traditional 12" Cheese Pizza comes in a variety of crusts. Hand tossed crust is $3.00 extra. Add your favorite toppings for an additional $2.00-$3.00 each. See list of toppings.
- 14" CHEESE PIZZA$17.00
This Traditional 14" Cheese Pizza comes in a variety of crusts. Hand tossed crust is $3.00 extra. Add your favorite toppings for an additional $2.50-$3.50 each. See list of toppings.
- 16" CHEESE PIZZA$19.00
This Traditional 16" Cheese Pizza comes in a variety of crusts. Add your favorite toppings for an additional $3.00-$3.75. See list of toppings.
STUFFED DEEP DISH PIZZA
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- CATALANO - 12"$23.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with eggplant, onion, and sliced potatoes.
- CATALANO - 14"$27.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with eggplant, onion, and sliced potatoes.
- CATALANO - 16"$31.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with eggplant, onion, and sliced potatoes.
- LARICCIA - 12"$23.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with sausage, pepperoni, meatball & bacon.
- LARICCIA - 14"$27.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with sausage, pepperoni, meatball & bacon.
- LARICCIA - 16"$31.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with sausage, pepperoni, meatball & bacon.
- LAZZARA - 12"$21.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with prosciutto cotto, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, & garlic.
- LAZZARA - 14"$26.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with prosciutto cotto, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, & garlic.
- LAZZARA - 16"$30.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with prosciutto cotto, mushroom, artichoke, spinach, & garlic.
- MONTERO - 12"$20.00
Embark on a taste adventure with our Montero Pizza, which is a twist on the classic Hawaiian Pizza. This pizza includes prosciutto cotto, pineapple, jalapenos, black olives, and topped with fresh cilantro.
- MONTERO - 14"$24.00
Embark on a taste adventure with our Montero Pizza, which is a twist on the classic Hawaiian Pizza. This pizza includes prosciutto cotto, pineapple, jalapenos, black olives, and topped with fresh cilantro.
- MONTERO - 16"$28.00
Embark on a taste adventure with our Montero Pizza, which is a twist on the classic Hawaiian Pizza. This pizza includes prosciutto cotto, pineapple, jalapenos, black olives, and topped with fresh cilantro.
- SESSA - 12"$21.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with sausage, mushroom, green pepper, & onion.
- SESSA - 14"$26.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with sausage, mushroom, green pepper, & onion.
- SESSA - 16"$30.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with sausage, mushroom, green pepper, & onion.
- TOMASELLI - 12"$21.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with Italian beef and hot giardiniera. Yum!
- TOMASELLI - 14"$26.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with Italian beef and hot giardiniera. Yum!
- TOMASELLI - 16"$30.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with Italian beef and hot giardiniera. Yum!
- VEGA SPECIAL - 12"$20.00
This Specialty "White" Pizza comes with a ricotta & mozzarella blend of cheeses, garlic, spinach, and a garlic oil drizzle.
- VEGA SPECIAL - 14"$24.00
This Specialty "White" Pizza comes with a ricotta & mozzarella blend of cheeses, garlic, spinach, and a garlic oil drizzle.
- VEGA SPECIAL - 16"$28.00
This Specialty "White" Pizza comes with a ricotta & mozzarella blend of cheeses, garlic, spinach, and a garlic oil drizzle.
- VITIELLO SPECIAL - 12"$21.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, and black olives.
- VITIELLO SPECIAL - 14"$26.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, and black olives.
- VITIELLO SPECIAL - 16"$30.00
This Specialty Pizza comes with spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, and black olives.
SICILIAN PIZZA "SFINCIONE" & CALZONES
- TRADITIONAL SICILIAN PIZZA - "SFINCIONE"$18.00
Traditional sfincione is a thick crust pizza similar to focaccia bread and is topped with deliciouscheese, chunky tomato sauce, onions, anchovies, and herbs. Our version applauds that time-honored creation with the same Sicilian toppings, layered onto a golden, crispy-bottomed, soft and chewy crust. This Signature Pizza is just like you'd find in beautiful Sicily.
- BUILD YOUR OWN SFINCIONE$18.00
Unleash your inner pizza artist with our "Build Your Own Sicilian Pizza" option. Craft a custom, 12" x 12" square Sicilian pizza that suits your unique tastes and cravings. Whether you're a traditionalist or an adventurous foodie, the possibilities are endless. Build Your Own Sicilian Pizza with your favorite toppings y adding more ingredients for just $2 per ingredient.
- GAROFALO GUYS CALZONE$9.00
Our Garofalo Guys Calzones are made the traditional way with hand-rolled edges, stuffed with cheese and delicious tomato sauce. Enjoy the classic Cheese Calzone for just $9 or Build Your Own Calzone and make it uniquely yours by adding more ingredients for just $2 per ingredient. See our list of pizza toppings for your choice of ingredients.
- PANZEROTTI - FRIED CALZONE$9.00
Savor the irresistible allure of our fried calzone, a culinary marvel that blends tradition with innovation. Handcrafted dough envelops a delectable medley of gooey mozzarella, zesty tomato sauce, and your choice of flavorful fillings, all perfectly folded and deep-fried to golden perfection. Each bite bursts with a delicious blend of textures and tastes - a true Italian classic reinvented for your pleasure. Enjoy the classic Cheese Panzerotti for just $9 or Build Your Own and make it uniquely yours by adding more ingredients for just $2 per ingredient.
ANTIPASTI
- ARANCINI SICILIANI$12.00
A 3rd-generation Sicilian recipe. Two crispy rice balls filled with San Marzano tomato sauce,mozzarella, rice, meats & peas. Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce.
- CALAMARI FRITTI$12.00
Savor the taste of the Mediterranean Sea with our Sicilian Calamari Fritti. Tender calamari rings coated in a light, golden, and perfectly seasoned batter, with a delightful crunch in every bite. Accompanied by our homemade San Marzano tomato sauce.
- CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES$7.00+
Ahh, the classic comfort of Chicken Tenders made with succulent strips of tender chicken breast and coated in a light, golden batter. The result is a delightful crunch with every bite and a juicy, flavorful interior. For an additional charge, dipping sauce is available in three flavors: Ranch, Blue Cheese or Honey Mustard. Served with french fries, our Chicken Tenders make for a perfect appetizer or a hearty main course and are always a crowd-pleaser. 3-piece & 5-piece options for Chicken Tenders.
- MOZARELLA FRITTI$9.00
Indulge in golden perfection with our crispy Fried Mozzarella. These savory morsels are the ultimate comfort food, featuring a mouthwatering combination of creamy mozzarella cheese enveloped in a seasoned, crispy breadcrumb crust. Served with a zesty marinara sauce.
- RAVIOLI FRITTI$7.00
Introducing a delightful twist on a classic Italian favorite – our Fried Ravioli. Each delicate pasta pillow is lovingly filled with a savory blend of ricotta, Parmesan, and fresh herbs, offering a taste of tradition and comfort. Served with a side of rich, marinara dipping sauce, our Fried Ravioli is the perfect appetizer or snack to tantalize your taste buds. It's Italian comfort food reimagined in every bite, and it's sure to become a new favorite on your dining journey. 10-piece ravioli per order.
- WINGS$9.00+
Tossed in your choice of sauce; Plain, Buffalo, BBQ or Parmesan Garlic. Served with Ranch orBlue Cheese dressing.
- ZUCCHINI FRITTI$9.00+
Thinly sliced zucchini, lightly coated in a golden, seasoned crust. A delightful blend of crunch and tenderness that tantalizes the taste buds. Served with cool Ranch dipping sauce. Avilable in 1/2 order or Full Order.
INSALATE & ZUPPE
- ANTIPASTO SALAD$14.00
Embark on a flavorful adventure with our Antipasto Salad. This vibrant ensemble of Mediterranean delights is a true tribute to the rich culinary traditions of Italy. Our salad features a delightful medley of salami, pepperoni, mortadella cheese, pepperoncini, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and homemade croutons all beautifully arranged on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce. Served with a side of tangy Italian dressing.
- CAESAR SALAD$10.00
Fresh, Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Garlic Croutons, and Creamy Caesar Dressing made with fresh anchovy paste and garlic. Topped with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese, it's a symphony of textures and tastes that will leave your taste buds dancing. This salad is a classic for a reason and makes for a perfect appetizer or a light and satisfying meal. Add diced chicken for $2 or fresh shrimp for $4.
- CAPRESE SALAD$12.00
Our version of the Caprese Salad is layered with juicy fresh tomatoes, creamy freshmozzarella, topped with fi g balsamic vinaigrette and fl avorful fresh basil.
- SIDE SALAD$4.00
Our small tossed salad starts with a base of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with sliced tomatoes, purple onions, black olives, and croutons. Add this healthy complement to any dish. Comes with your dressing of choice; blue cheese, Italian vinaigrette or ranch.
- MINESTRONE SOUP$5.00+
An Italian classic bursting with vibrant, garden-fresh vegetables, this steaming bowl of goodness is a celebration of flavors and textures. Carrots, celery, zucchini, and hearty beans swim in a flavorful tomato broth, while al dente pasta adds a comforting touch. Minestrone Soup comes with a side of Garlic Bread.
PANI CUNZATU (Handcrafted Sandwiches)
- BEDDA MATRI "WOW!"$13.00
In Sicilian, "Bedda Matri" means "Wow!" We think you'll be saying "Bedda Matri" over and over after tasting this sandwich. This beloved Sicilian creation pays homage to the island's rich flavors and heritage. Crafted with the finest ingredients, it's a true masterpiece that captures the essence of Sicilian cuisine. Our version includes parmesan, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, oregano, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and sprinkled with salt and pepper. Served on rustic Italian bread and a side of fries.
- CHICAGO HOT DOG$6.00
The Windy City's culinary icon, our Chicago Hot Dog is a delight that captures the essence of Chi Town's legacy. A perfectly steamed, poppy seed bun cradles a plump, all-beef hot dog, cooked to juicy perfection. Of course, the dog is topped with neon-green relish, chopped onions, ripe tomato slices, crisp dill pickle spears, sport peppers, a dash of celery salt, and a generous drizzle of yellow mustard.
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
The Chicken Sandwich is an iconic choice for lunch or dinner. Our version has chicken grilled to perfection then is stacked with crispy applewood bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, fresh lettuce, mayo, and ripe tomatoes, creating a harmony of textures and tastes. Served on rustic Italian bread and a side of fries.
- ITALIAN BEEF SANDWICH$13.00
Get ready to savor the Windy City's legendary flavors with our Italian Beef Sandwich. A true classic, this sandwich is a delicious tribute to the culinary heritage of Chicago. Our Italian Beef Sandwich features freshly roasted beef, topped with green peppers and a side of giardiniera. Served on rustic Italian bread and a side of fries.
- ITALIAN SAUSAGE SANDWICH$13.00
Our Italian Sausage Sandwich is a true taste of Italy, delivered between two slices of fresh, rustic Italian bread. Grilled to perfection, our savory Italian sausage is bursting with rich, hearty flavors. Topped with a savory combination of sautéed peppers and onions, and smothered in a luscious marinara sauce. Served with a side of fries.
- MEATBALL SANDWICH$13.00
Our meatballs are lovingly crafted in-house from a family recipe passed down through generations. They're cooked to perfection, then placed inside a rustic Italian roll. The marriage of tender meatballs, zesty marinara, and gooey melted cheese creates a sandwich experience that's nothing short of spectacular. Served with a side of fries.
- MOUNT ETNA SANDWICH$13.00
Our Mount Etna sandwich is a culinary homage to the volcanic spirit of Sicily, combining bold, spicy, and savory elements that will transport your taste buds to the slopes of this magnificent mountain. Are you ready to take on the fiery flavors of "Mount Etna"? Our version includes pepperoni, mortadella, prosciutto cotto, salami, parma proscuitto, mozzarella, arugula, tomatoes, then finished with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, oregano, salt & pepper. Served on rustic Italian bread and a side of fries.
- PANE DELLA DISGRAZIA "BREAD OF MISFORTUNE"$11.00
Pane Della Disgrazia is a traditional Sicilian sandwich, made with Italian bread, extra virgin olive oil, fresh tomatoes, herbs including oregano, salt, pepper, slices of Primo Sale Cheese, and topped with anchovies. Embrace the unexpected with our "Bread of Misfortune" sandwich. This traditional Sicilian creation invites you to indulge in a tantalizing blend of flavors, turning your misfortune into a culinary adventure! Whether you're a risk-taker seeking culinary thrills or simply intrigued by the name, our "Bread of Misfortune" is a sandwich experience that promises to be anything but unlucky. Dare to savor the unexpected! Served with fries.
- SICILIAN STEAK SANDWICH$16.00
Experience a flavor journey to the sun-soaked island of Sicily with our Sicilian Steak Sandwich. Thinly sliced, tender steak lightly breaded with our Italian seasoning and topped with arugula & virgin olive oil. Served on rustic Italian bread and a side of fries.
PASTAS
- ALCAMASI$19.00
Embark on a culinary journey with our exquisite pasta creation featuring succulent lobster and plump shrimp, generously bathed in a luscious tomato cognac cream sauce. Inspired by the town of Alcamo, Sicily, the perfectly cooked penne pasta is joined with the ocean's bounty, creating a symphony of flavors. The dish is elevated by the indulgent essence of cognac, adding depth and richness to the velvety cream sauce. Dive into a world that delivers a delightful symphony of flavors in every forkful.
- BAKED PENNE$11.00
Indulge in a comforting classic with our Baked Penne - a culinary delight that brings al dente penne pasta together with layers of robust marinara sauce and a luxurious blend of melted mozzarella and ricotta cheese. Baked to golden perfection, each forkful unveils a delightful medley of flavors and textures. Topped with a delicate sprinkle of Parmesan and fresh basil, this oven-baked sensation is a savory symphony that will leave your taste buds yearning for more.
- FETTUCINI ALFREDO$15.00
Savor the unmistakable richness of our Fettucini Alfredo, where delicate ribbons of al dente pasta are lovingly embraced in a velvety, house-made Alfredo sauce. Crafted with the finest Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and fresh cream, this classic Italian dish offers a symphony of flavors, delivering a creamy indulgence with every forkful. Garnished with a sprinkle of aromatic parsley, this timeless masterpiece is a true celebration of comfort and culinary finesse.
- GNOCCHI ALA VODKA$15.00
Experience a delightful fusion of flavors with our Gnocchi ala Vodka - a tantalizing marriage of pillowy potato dumplings bathed in a luscious, vodka-infused tomato cream sauce. Each tender gnocchi piece embodies a perfect balance of texture and taste, while the creamy sauce, kissed with a hint of vodka, delivers a nuanced richness that captivates the palate. Finished with a sprinkle of freshly grated Parmesan and aromatic basil, this dish promises a harmonious symphony of Italian comfort elevated to sheer culinary delight.
- LASAGNA AL FORNO$15.00
Layers of delicate pasta sheets embraced by a rich and savory symphony of slow-cooked Bolognese sauce, and a blend of aged Parmesan and melted mozzarella. This classic Italian masterpiece is baked to golden perfection, creating a harmonious marriage of flavors and textures. Each forkful unveils the hearty essence of ground beef and pork, simmered with tomatoes, aromatic herbs, and red wine. Our Lasagna al Forno is a culinary celebration, delivering a comforting and indulgent experience that captures the essence of traditional Italian cuisine. Buon Appetito!
- SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$15.00
Indulge in a timeless classic with our Spaghetti & Meatballs - a comforting dish that embodies the essence of Italian tradition. Delicate strands of al dente spaghetti entwined with our savory, homemade meatballs, simmered in a robust marinara sauce crafted from ripe tomatoes and aromatic herbs. Topped with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and a sprinkle of vibrant parsley, this beloved favorite is a celebration of rustic flavors and culinary nostalgia.
SECONDI - Main Dishes
- CHICKEN VESUVIO$16.00
Indulge in the classic Italian-American flavors of our Chicken Vesuvio. Tender chicken, sautéed to perfection, is nestled alongside garlic cloves, green peas, and diced potatoes. This delectable dish is then infused with white wine and our secret blend of herbs and spices, resulting in a savory symphony of flavors. The chicken is oven-roasted to a golden crisp, creating a delightful contrast of textures. Chicken Vesuvio includes potatoes instead of pasta.
- EGGPLANT PARMESAN$15.00
Prepare your taste buds for a journey through the rustic flavors of Italy with our Eggplant Parmesan. Slices of fresh eggplant are delicately breaded and fried to a golden crisp, then layered with rich marinara sauce and a generous coating of melted mozzarella cheese.
- CHICKEN PARMESAN$16.00
Embark on a culinary journey with our Chicken Parmesan - a symphony of flavors and textures that harmonize to create a memorable experience. Tender, golden-brown chicken breasts, meticulously breaded and sauteed to perfection, lay nestled beneath a blanket of rich marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. This Italian classic delivers a palate-pleasing sensation that pays homage to tradition while elevating the art of comfort dining.
- CHICKEN PICCATA$16.00
Experience the perfect balance of zesty and savory with our Chicken Piccata - a culinary masterpiece that tantalizes the taste buds. Tender, pan-seared chicken breasts, bathed in a luscious lemon-butter sauce infused with capers, create a symphony of vibrant flavors. Each bite offers a delightful contrast - a succulent, tender chicken cutlet enveloped in a tangy, citrusy sauce that dances on the palate. This dish is garnished with a sprinkle of fresh parsley, offering a refreshing and satisfying dining experience that celebrates the marriage of bold flavors and culinary finesse.
- CHICKEN MARSALA$16.00
Indulge in the rich and aromatic flavors of our Chicken Marsala - an exquisite dish that showcases culinary finesse. Tender chicken breasts, delicately sautéed to golden perfection, then bathed in a velvety Campari Marsala wine sauce infused with earthy Porcini mushrooms and fragrant shallots. Paired harmoniously with penne pasta, this Italian classic delivers a delightful culinary journey.
DOLCI
- BLUEBERRY LEMON RICOTTA CAKE$8.00
Indulge in a symphony of flavors with our Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Cake. This exquisite dessert is a testament to the harmonious pairing of sweet and zesty elements. A delicate, moist ricotta cake forms the canvas for this masterpiece, its tenderness inviting you to savor every bite.
- CANNOLI$4.00Out of stock
Transport your taste buds to the streets of Sicily with our Cannoli Siciliani. These delicate pastry shells are filled with sweet ricotta cream, studded with chocolate chips, and crowned with a dusting of powdered sugar. Each bite is a crispy, creamy, and delightful experience. This order of 2 cannolis are perfect for sharing, or eating by yourself - we won't tell anyone.
- ITALIAN GELATO$6.00
Indulge your senses in our array of Italian Gelato, where each velvety spoonful transports you to a world of pure bliss. Make your choice from 6 different and delicious flavors, from traditional chocolate to tangy mango. With these delicious gelato flavors, any choice is a great choice. Ask about our seasonal flavors!
- TIRAMISU$5.00
A classic Italian favorite, our Tiramisu is a luscious layering of espresso-soaked ladyfingers, mascarpone cream, and a dusting of cocoa. It's a delicate, melt-in-your-mouth experience that embodies the essence of Italy's love for coffee and sweet indulgence.
SIDES
Beverages
- ACQUA PANNA$3.25
Acqua Panna takes its name from Villa Panna in the hills of Tuscany, where the natural spring was first discovered. This bottled water will make you feel just like you're in Italy!
- SAN PELLEGRINO$3.25
- COKE 2 - LITER$2.75
- DIET COKE - 2 LITER$2.75
- SPRITE - 2 LITER$2.75
- ROOTBEER - 2 LITER$2.75
- MR. PIBB - 2 LITER$2.75
- BOTTLED WATER$1.50
- COKE - CAN$1.50