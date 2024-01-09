PANZEROTTI - FRIED CALZONE

$9.00

Savor the irresistible allure of our fried calzone, a culinary marvel that blends tradition with innovation. Handcrafted dough envelops a delectable medley of gooey mozzarella, zesty tomato sauce, and your choice of flavorful fillings, all perfectly folded and deep-fried to golden perfection. Each bite bursts with a delicious blend of textures and tastes - a true Italian classic reinvented for your pleasure. Enjoy the classic Cheese Panzerotti for just $9 or Build Your Own and make it uniquely yours by adding more ingredients for just $2 per ingredient.