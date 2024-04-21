Side Chick 3405 W 76 Country Blvd
Food
Bone-In Meals
- Small White$16.00
Wing, breast, 2 sides, 1 dip, and Texas toast
- Small Dark$14.00
Leg, thigh, 2 sides, 1 dip, and Texas toast
- Half Bird$21.00
Half bird, 2 sides, 2 dips, and Texas toast
- Whole Bird$40.00
Whole bird, 4 sides, 4 dips, and Texas toast
- Wings$16.00
5 wings, 2 sides, 1 dip, and Texas toast
- Large Wings$24.00
10 wings, 2 sides, 2 dips, and Texas toast
Tender Meals
Sandwiches
- The OG$13.00
Grilled or Fried. Topped with your choice of sauce/rub, mayo, and LTOP
- Buffalo$13.00
Fried, tossed in buffalo sauce, pepper jack cheese, and LTOP
- Jalapeño Bacon Ranch$15.00
Fried, topped with jalapeño dry rub, pepper jack, bacon, ranch, LTOP, and fried jalapeños
- Barbecue$14.00
Grilled with BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon, and LTOP
- Nashville Hot$13.00
Fried with Nashville hot sauce, slaw, pickles, and comeback sauce
- Teriyaki$14.00
Grilled with teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, LTO, and yum yum sauce
- Jerk$14.00
Grilled with jerk sauce, grilled pineapple, slaw, and mayo
- Cajun$15.00
Grilled or fried with cajun dry rub, bacon, pepperjack, LTOP, remoulade, and Zapp's voodoo heat chips
- Pickle Back$14.00
Fried with dill pickle seasoning, whiskey onions, cheddar, bacon, pickles, and mayo
Starters
- Chips and "Better Than Blane's" Championship Salsa$6.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips with our award-winning salsa.
- Big Cluckin’ Nacho$15.00
Piles of chips, melted cheese, chicken (grilled or fried!), green onions, and jalapeño all topped with sour cream and our award winning salsa
- Fried Pickle Chips$10.00
Hand breaded with a cornmeal crunch. Served with ranch
- Bottlecaps$10.00
Pickled jalapeños fried with a light cornmeal breading. Served with ranch
- 50/50$10.00
A mix of our fried pickles and Jalapeños. Served with ranch
- Fried Okra$10.00
lightly fried and served with BBQ ranch
- Chicken Fries$12.00
French fries topped with our cheese sauce, a boneless chicken breast (grilled or fried!), and green onions. Served with your choice of sauce or dry rub.
- Chicken Mac$12.00
Our Mac & Cheese topped with fried or grilled chicken. Served with your choice of sauce
- 1/2 Pound Wings$9.00
Smoked or fried. Your choice of sauce/dry rub and dip
- Full Pound Wings$17.00
Smoked or fried. Your choice of sauce/dry rub and 2 dips
- Chicken Tenders$10.00
5 of our hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders. Served with your choice of sauce/rub or dip
- Pimento Cheese$12.00
House made. Served with chips
Salads
Kids
Sweets
Chicken Only
Sides
Extra Sauce
Favorites
- Nashville Hot$14.00
Leg and thigh in our Nashville hot sauce over Texas toast, topped with pickles. Served with 2 sides
- Barbecue$21.00
½ signature charcoal chicken, topped with your choice of our BBQ, hot BBQ, raspberry chipotle, or Alabama white sauce. Served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Jerk$21.00
½ signature charcoal chicken with jerk BBQ Sauce. Served with 2 sides and Texas toast
- Sarah Style$16.00
2 pieces of all white meat fried chicken coated with hot honey. Served with 2 sides and Texas toast