Side Eye Slice @ Radio East More
Side Eye Pie | New Location 3504 Montopolis Dr
Menu
Pizza
- Side Eye Cheese$6.00
Fresh Mozz, Low Moisture Mozz, Parm, Bianco Red sauce, Ricotta Salata
- Jalapeno Business$6.00
Bianco Red Sauce, Fresh Mozz, Low moisture mozz, Ezzo pepperoni, House pickled jalapenos, ricotta salatta
- Super Shroom$6.50
Mushroom cream, Fontina, Mozz, herbs,hi-fi mycology mushrooms, ricotta salata
- Whole Hog$6.50
Bianco Red Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozz, Pepperoni, Calabrese, Sopressata, house-made Italian Sausage
- Pretty Fly$5.50
Roasted Garlic cream, Basil, Ricotta, Fresh mozz, Fontina , Parm
- Garden$5.00Out of stock
The season’s best veggies, Bianco red sauce , fresh mozz
- Pepperoni Homie$5.50
Bianco Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, and loads of Ezzo pepperoni
Sauces
BUY A BEER FOR THE KITCHEN
Don't worry the team doesn't drink on the job! This goes towards our employee tip pool. We just think this is a cooler way to leave a tip. Cheers!
Side Eye Pie | New Location 3504 Montopolis Dr Location and Ordering Hours
(737) 270-5794
Closed • Opens Saturday at 12PM