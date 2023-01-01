Side Hustle Eats
Pizza
pizza bianca prosciutto e arugula (limited quantities)
elevate your taste buds with this garlic cheese base napoletana style pizza topped with san daniele procuitto, balanced with a bed of fresh arugula made with tipo “00” flour from italy. cold fermented for 72 hours and fired at 900 degrees. approximately 11 inches in diameter
margherita pizza
a tradional napoletana style favorite; a tomato base sauce made with san marzano tomatoes from italy, hand tworn basil, sea salt and olive oil. topped fresh mozarella and basil. Our dough is made with tipo “00” flour from italy, cold fermented for 72 hours and fired at 900 degrees. approximately 11 inches in diameter
Beverage
formosa milk tea with boba
assam black tea leaves steeped with precision for maximum flavor extraction, balanced with a splash of dairy and finished with black sugar infused boba sourced from the motherland of boba, taiwan
billion dollar fizzy (coke)
want a can of fizzy stuff that you’re most familiar with? we don’t blame you, after all, these billion dollar conglomerates have spent millions perfecting their recipes and sealed that bubbly goodness in artisan aluminum vessels (not really)
bottled water
we get you, sometimes tap water just isn't good enough. quench your thirst with commercially filtered water to rid your taste buds of fish pee
Dessert
the 4 seas (classic chocolate chip cookie)
sometimes we just need to go somewhere dark to feed our inner cookie monster
black sesame and mochi rkt
a fusion spin on a traditional favorite rice krispie treats. black sesame and hand crafted mochi are combined for a unique texture with a contrasting crunch