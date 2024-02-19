Sidewinders wings & things
Featured Items
- A Lotta Crispy Battered French Fries$4.49
3/4 pound of extra crispy battered french fries.
Bone-In, jumbo, tenderized meaty inside with a crispy outside, tossed in a sauce or two of your choice. IF TWO SAUCES ARE CHOSEN, THE SAUCES WILL BE MIXED TOGETHER (AND WILL NOT BE SPLIT ORDERS).
- 12 Boneless Bites, Fries & Drink$10.99
12 Boneless Chicken Bites, tossed in a sauce of your choice, a 6oz. side of extra crispy battered fries, and a 20oz. bottled soda.
Wings & Things
Bone-In, jumbo, tenderized meaty inside with a crispy outside, tossed in a sauce or two of your choice. IF TWO SAUCES ARE CHOSEN, THE SAUCES WILL BE MIXED TOGETHER (AND WILL NOT BE SPLIT ORDERS).
- 10 Wings$12.99
Bone-In, jumbo, tenderized meaty inside with a crispy outside, tossed in a sauce or two of your choice. IF TWO SAUCES ARE CHOSEN, THE SAUCES WILL BE MIXED TOGETHER (AND WILL NOT BE SPLIT ORDERS).
- 15 Wings$18.99
Bone-In, jumbo, tenderized meaty inside with a crispy outside, tossed in a sauce or two of your choice. IF TWO SAUCES ARE CHOSEN, THE SAUCES WILL BE MIXED TOGETHER (AND WILL NOT BE SPLIT ORDERS).
- 25 Wings$29.99
Bone-In, jumbo, tenderized meaty inside with a crispy outside, tossed in a sauce or two of your choice. IF TWO SAUCES ARE CHOSEN, THE SAUCES WILL BE MIXED TOGETHER (AND WILL NOT BE SPLIT ORDERS).
- Boneless Chicken Bites$8.49
12 Boneless Chicken Bites, tossed in a wing sauce of your choice. IF TWO SAUCES ARE CHOSEN, THE SAUCES WILL BE MIXED TOGETHER (AND WILL NOT BE SPLIT ORDERS).
- 3 Chicken Tenders$6.49
3 Chicken Tenders, served with a side of wing sauce of your choice
- 5 Chicken Tenders$9.99
5 tenders, served with a side of wing sauce of your choice
- Cauliflower Bites$6.99
Half Pound, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. IF TWO SAUCES ARE CHOSEN, THE SAUCES WILL BE MIXED TOGETHER (AND WILL NOT BE SPLIT ORDERS).
3.25oz side cup of chunky bleu cheese dressing with extra bleu cheese crumbles added for ultimate chunky/creamy deliciousness
3.25oz side cup of ranch
Good Portion of Fresh Cut Celery Sticks
Good Portion of Fresh Cut Carrot Sticks
Hot Potatoes
3/4 pound of extra crispy battered french fries.
- Cheese & Bacon Fries$6.49
3/4 pound of exra crispy battered fries topped with bacon and nacho cheese sauce.
- Zesty Waffle Fries$5.49
Over a half pound of zesty, seasoned waffle fries.
- Sweet Potato Tots$7.99
Over a Half Pound, Served with a side of Homemade Honey Cinnamon Dip
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
Over a Half Pound, Served with a side of Homemade Honey Cinnamon Dip
- Rosemary Seasoned French Fries$5.49
Over a half pound of rosemary seasoned french fries.
- A Lotta Tater Tots$4.99
3/4 pound serving of tots!
- Cheese & Bacon Tots$6.99
3/4 Pound Serving of Tater Tots topped with bacon and nacho cheese sauce.
- Sour Cream & Chive Potato Puffs$10.99
20 bite size potato puffs, crispy outsides and tender, flavorful insides, served with a side of nacho cheese sauce
- A Lotta Crispy Cajun Fries$4.79
3/4 pound of extra crispy, cajun seasoned french fries.
- Lotta Ludicrous Fries (Very Spicy, New!)$6.29
3/4 Pound of exrtra cripsy battered fries topped with nacho cheese, 3 pepper fire sauce (fiery heat), and jalapeno peppers.
Fan Favorites
- Big Salad!$7.49
It's a BIG Salad! Bed of crisp lettuce customizable further to your liking. Be sure to select your optional veggies (tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, shredded red cabbage). Add-ons include mozzarella ($1.39) and cheddar ($1.39) cheeses, breaded chicken strips ($3), buffalo chicken strips ($3), diced white-meat unbreaded chicken pieces ($3), or diced Italian cold cuts (Antipasto) ($3). Comes with your choice of dressing, a larger 4oz. portion cup, on the side.
- Lil' Side Salad$3.99
It's a Lil' Side Salad. Bed of crisp lettuce customizable further to your liking. Be sure to select your optional veggies (tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, shredded red cabbage). Comes with your choice of dressing in a 2oz. cup.
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Half Pound (Six Stix) of Golden Mozzarella Sticks, served with marinara sauce
- Jalapeno Poppers (Cheddar)$8.99
6 Poppers, served with a side of Ranch
- Macaroni & Cheese Wedges$7.99
9 Pieces of classsic macaroni and cheddar cheese battered fried wedges. Crispy golden brown on the outisde, smooth and creamy on the inside, served with a 3.25oz side cup of Ranch
- Macaroni & Cheese Smoked Gouda Bites$11.99
14 pieces, over a half pound, serve with a 3.25oz side of ranch
- Pretzel Bites$8.49
20 pieces, served with a side of nacho cheese sauce
- Cheddar & Garlic Cheese Curds$9.99
Half Pound, served with side of ranch
- Mini Tacos$8.99
12 Pack of Mini Chicken & Cheese Tacos, served with a side of nacho cheese sauce
- Mini Corn Dogs$8.99
16 Pieces, over a half pound, served with a side of nacho cheese sauce
- Pork Egg Rolls$6.99
3 Pork & Vegetable Egg Rolls, served with a side of Sweet & Sour sauce
- Veggie Spring Rolls$6.99
5 Veggie Spring Rolls, filled with cabbage, green beans, carrots, mushrooms, onions & vermicelli, served with a side of Sweet & Sour sauce
- Santa Fe Chicken & Cheese Egg Rolls$11.49
3 egg rolls made with chicken, pepper jack cheese, corn, black beans, red & green chilis, cilantro, spinach, jalapeno, and garlic - served with a side of Chipotle Ranch sauce
- Pepperoni Pizza Logs$6.99
Three pizza logs, filled with pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and pizza sauce. Served with a 3.25oz side cup of marinara sauce.
- Breaded Pickle Spears$8.99
Half Pound (4-6 pickle spears, vary in size), breaded & served with a side of buttermilk ranch
- Hush Puppies$6.99
14 puppies, over a half pound, served with a side of Chipotle Ranch sauce
- Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks$7.49
9" pizza dough, gallic parmesan sauce, mozzarella cheese, a pinch of cheddar cheese, and a sprinkle of italian seasoning. Served with a 3.25oz cup of marinara sauce
- Appetizer Sampler$13.99
4 mini corn dogs, 4 mini chicken tacos, 3 mozzarella sticks, 3 jalapeno (& cheddar) poppers. Served with four 2oz. sauce cups (2 nacho cheese, 1 marinara sauce, & 1 ranch dressing). No substitutions of appetizers or sauces.
- Mini Taco Mania$11.99
12 mini chicken tacos with an 8oz. 4-layer taco dip. The taco dip contains sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Ortega taco sauce, and jalapeno peppers...great for dipping each taco into.
- Gnocchi - Asiago, Ricotta, and Potato stuffed$7.99
Half Pound (approx 15-17 pieces) of Italian Gnocchi dumplings stuffed with Asiago, Ricotta, and Potato. Served with a 3.25oz side cup of marinara sauce.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Customizable)$6.29
Customizable Grilled Cheese sandiwch, served on 4"x5.5" premium high-crown toasted white bread. Choose one or mix-n-match cheddar, mozzarella & swiss cheeses, and add other optional fixins'
Wraps & Handheld Piadina Wraps
- Chicken Shack Wrap$8.29
Breaded Chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, & cheddar cheese wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with a side of dressing of your choice: Ranch, Chipotle Ranch, Caesar, or Chunky Bleu Cheese dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.29
Breaded Buffalo-Style chicken strips, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, & cheddar cheese wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla. Served with a side of dressing of your choice: Ranch, Chipotle Ranch, Caesar, or Chunky Bleu Cheese dressing.
- Veggie Wrap$7.49
12" flour tortilla filled with lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of dressing of your choice: Ranch, Chipotle Ranch, Caesar, or Chunky Bleu Cheese dressing.
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$8.29
12" flour tortilla filled with rich & bold BBQ basted & breaded chicken strips, cheddar cheese & red onions. Served with a choice of dressing.
- BLT Wrap$7.49
6 Slices of hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo rolled in a 12" tortilla.
- Chicken Bacon Cheddar Wrap$9.29
12" Flour Tortilla filled with 4oz. of breaded chicken, 3 strips of hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of sauce.
- Sidewinders Steak Wrap$8.49
12" tortilla, filled with a quarter pound of thinly sliced seasoned steak, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream and Ortega taco sauce. It's like a steak burrito!
- Build Your Own Chicken Wrap$8.29
12" tortilla filled with 4 ounces of breaded chicken, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, your choice of sauce glazing on the chicken, and your choice of another sauce on the side. Veggies & cheese can be omitted if desired.
- Italian Piadina Wrap$10.99
Piadina filled with salami, pepperoni, capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Italian seasonings, shredded mozzarella cheese, and Old Veince Italian Dressing. Served Cold. A piadina is a flour-based, delicately seasoned, premium Italian sandwich flat somehere in between a Tortilla and a Pita.
- Caprese Piadina Wrap$10.99
Piadina with fresh mozzarella slices, tomatoes, spinach, basil pesto, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Served Cold. A piadina is a flour-based, delicately seasoned, premium Italian sandwich flat somehere in between a Tortilla and a Pita.
- Pesto Caesar Chicken Piadina Wrap$10.99
Piadina filled with Basil Pesto coated white-meat chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, Caesar dressing and shredded mozzarella cheese. Served Cold, except for the chicken. A piadina is a flour-based, delicately seasoned, premium Italian sandwich flat somehere in between a Tortilla and a Pita.
- Veggie Piadina Wrap$8.99
Piadina filled with lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of dressing of your choice: Ranch, Chipotle Ranch, Caesar, or Chunky Bleu Cheese dressing. A piadina is a flour-based, delicately seasoned, premium Italian sandwich flat somehere in between a Tortilla and a Pita.
Combo Meals
12 Boneless Chicken Bites, tossed in a sauce of your choice, a 6oz. side of extra crispy battered fries, and a 20oz. bottled soda.
- 4 Chicken Tenders, Fries & Drink$10.99
4 Chicken Tenders, served with a 3.25oz. side of wing sauce of your choice, a 6oz. side of extra crispy battered fries, and a 20oz. soda.
- 6 Bone-In Wings, Fries, & Drink$10.99
6 bone-in chicken wings, tossed in a sauce of your choice, a 6oz. side of extra crispy battered fries, and a 20oz. soda.
- Cauliflower Bites, Fries & Drink$10.99
8oz. serving of cauliflower bites, tossed in a sauce of your choice, a 6oz. side of extra crispy battered fries, and a 20oz. soda.
- Battered Shrimp, Fries & Drink$10.99
8 battered, butterflied, fantail shrimp, exposed tail - great for dipping, served with side of cocktail sauce, a 6oz. side of extra crispy battered fries, and a 20oz. soda.
- Fish Sticks, Fries & Drink$10.99
8 breaded Alaskan Pollock fish sticks, served with a side of tartar sauce, a 6oz. side of extra crispy battered fries, and a 20oz. soda.
Fried Veggies
- Breaded Mushrooms$7.49
Half Pound, served with side of ranch
Half Pound, tossed in your favorite wing sauce. IF TWO SAUCES ARE CHOSEN, THE SAUCES WILL BE MIXED TOGETHER (AND WILL NOT BE SPLIT ORDERS).
- Battered Green Beans$7.99
Half Pound, served with a side of Chipotle Ranch sauce
- Onion Rings$6.49
Half Pound, thick cut steakhouse style, served with a side of Chipotle Ranch sauce
- Battered Zucchini Strips$6.99
Half Pound, served with a side of Ranch
- Sweet Corn Nuggets$6.99
Half Pound, served with a side of Ranch
- Fried Vegetable Medley$11.99
3/4 pound medley of battered mushrooms, cauliflower, onion rings, & zucchini, served with a side of ranch
- Fried Green Tomatoes$8.99
Half Pound, served with a side of marinara sauce
- Broccoli Cheddar Bites$8.99
Half Pound, served with a side of Ranch
- Honey Glazed Blackened Brussels Sprouts$6.99
Hearty half pound serving of crispy blackened Brussels Sprouts, topped with a honey glaze
Signature Sandwedges (9" pizza dough wedge-shaped sandwiches, served hot)
- Italian Sandwedge$8.99
9" crisp pizza dough sandwich with genoa salami, pepperoni, capicola, mozzarella cheese, italian seasonings, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & our famous old venice italian dressing.
- Steak & Cheese Sandwedge$8.99
9" crisp pizza dough sandwich with 4oz. thinly sliced seasoned steak, mozzarella cheese, onions, mushrooms & mayo.
- Pepperoni Pizza Sandwedge$8.99
9" crisp pizza dough sandwich with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, italian seasoning and big pepperoni slices.
- Veggie Sandwedge$7.99
9" crisp pizza dough sandwich with onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, red cabbage, lettuce, cheddar cheese & our famous old venice italian dressing.
- Chicken Bacon Cheddar Sandwedge$9.49
9" crisp pizza dough sandwich with 4oz. of diced, all white-meat unbreaded chicken, 3 slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & mayo.
- BBQ Chicken Sandwedge$8.99
9" crisp pizza dough sandwich with 4oz. of diced, all white meat, unbreaded chicken, BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese, and red onions.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwedge$8.99
9" crisp pizza dough sandwich with 4oz. of diced, all white meat, unbreaded chicken, Buffalo Mild Sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & red onions.
- BYO (Build Your Own) Chicken Sandwedge$8.99
9" crisp pizza dough sandwich with 4oz. of diced, all white meat, unbreaded chicken, cheddar cheese, and is further customizable with many veggie and sauce options.
- Capicola Sandwedge$8.99
9" crisp pizza dough sandwich with capicola, mozzarella cheese, italian seasonings, mild banana peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & our famous old venice italian dressing.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwedge$8.99
Hot 9" Wedge Sandwich with 1/4 lb. of breaded chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, and Italian seasonings.
Snake Bites (Small Bites)
- Snakebite Size Boneless Chicken Bites (6 pieces)$4.99
6 Boneless Chicken Bites , tossed in your choice of sauce
- Snakebite Size Mozzarella Stix (3 pieces)$4.99
Half Size Order (3 Stix) of Golden Mozzarella Sticks, served with a 2oz. cup of marinara sauce
- Snakebite Size Mini Corn Dogs (8 pieces)$4.99
Half Size Order (8) Mini Corn Dogs, served with a 2oz. side of nacho cheese sauce.
- Snakebite Size Pretzel Bites (10 pieces)$4.99
Half Size Order (10 pieces) of Pretzel Bites, served with a 2oz. side of nacho cheese sauce.
- Snakebite Size Funnel Cake Fries$6.99
Half Size Order (Quarter Pound) of Funnel Cake Fries, topped with powdered sugar and served with a 2oz. side of vanilla icing dip.
- Snakebite Size Sour Cream & Chive Puffs (10 pieces)$5.99
Half Size Order (10 pieces) bite size, crispy outsides and tender, flavorful insides, served with a 2oz. side cup of nacho cheese sauce
- Snakebite Size Tater Tots$2.89
Half Size Order (6oz.) of Tater Tots
- Snakebite Size Macaroni & Cheese Smoked Gouda Bites (7 pieces)$6.49
Half Size Order (7 Pieces) of Mac & Cheese Smoked Gouda Bites, served with a 2oz. side of ranch.
- Snakebite Size Hush Puppies (7 pieces)$3.99
Half Size Order (7 pieces) of Hush Puppies, served with a 2oz. side of chipotle ranch.
- Snakebite Size Extra Crispy Fries$2.59
Side (6oz.) of extra crispy battered french fries.
From the Sea
- Battered Shrimp$8.99
8 battered, butterflied, fantail shrimp, exposed tail - great for dipping, served with side of cocktail sauce
- Fish Sticks$8.99
8 breaded Alaskan Pollock fish sticks, served with a side of tartar sauce
- Breaded Calamari Strips$9.99
Ten Breaded Calamari Strips, served with a side of Thai Sweet Chili sauce
- Crab Rangoons$9.99
6 Pieces, made with real crab meat and cream cheese, served with a side of Sweet & sour sauce
- Breaded Clam Strips & Pieces$9.49
1/2 Pound of Breaded Clam Strips & Pieces. Served with a 3.25oz side cup of cocktail sauce.
Sidewinders Signature Sauces
3.25oz side cup of sauce
3.25oz side cup of sauce
3.25oz side cup of sauce
3.25oz side cup of sauce
3.25oz side cup of sauce
3.25oz side cup of sauce
3.25oz side cup of sauce, spicy ranch
A garlic infused buffalo wing sauce with hints of parmesan cheese and cayenne pepper
3.25oz side cup of sauce, slightly spicy, dark sweet sauce
3.25oz side cup of sauce, sweet red chilies with garlic
3.25oz side cup of sauce, sweet, spicy, and savory Korean style
3.25oz side cup of sauce
3.25oz side cup of sauce
3.25oz side cup of sauce, spicy with garlic, honey & hot peppers
3.25oz side cup of sauce, spicy and savory Carribean style sauce
3.25oz side cup of sauce, spicy and sweet with pineapple and habanero
This sauce creates a perfect harmony between the dark, rich sweetness of brown sugar and the growing heat of cayenne pepper.
3.25oz side cup of sauce, blazing red pepper sauce
3.25oz side cup of sauce, blazing pepper sauce
A blend of scorching hot Carolina Reaper and Habanero Chili peppers.
- Homemade Honey Cinnamon Dip$1.59
3.25oz cup of homemade honey cinnamon dip
3.25oz cup of marinara sauce
3.25oz side cup of ranch
3.25oz side cup of chunky bleu cheese dressing with extra bleu cheese crumbles added for ultimate chunky/creamy deliciousness
3.25oz side cup of sweet vanilla icing dip
3.25oz side cup of cocktail sauce, best used for shrimp or seafood
Sweet Street
- Mini Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichangas$10.49
3 Chimichangas filled with raspberry and cheesecake, topped with powdered sugar, served with side of icing dip
- Funnel Cake Fries$12.99
Half Pound, topped with powdered sugar and served with a side of icing dip
- Deep Fried Oreos$5.99Out of stock
6 battered and fried Oreos topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of Icing Dip
- Apple Empanadas$9.49
2 Empanadas, apple pie insides, topped with cinnamon sugar & powdered sugar and served with side of icing dip. Like an Apple Pie Calzone!
- Deep Fried Twinkies$5.99
2 battered and fried Twinkies, topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of Icing Dip
- Mini Oreo Churros$7.49
8 mini cream-filled oreo churros, deep fried, rolled in a sugar crumb coating, and topped with powdered sugar. Served with a 3.25oz side of vanilla icing dip.
3.25oz side cup of sweet vanilla icing dip
Party Size Portions
- 50 Chicken Wings$54.99
50 of our signature marinated, bone-in chicken wings
- 100 Chicken Wings$99.99
100 of our signature marinated, bone-in chicken wings
- 25 Chicken Tenders$39.99
25 breaded chicken tenders. Comes with 2 side cups of BBQ, 2 Honey Mustard, and 1 Ranch.
- 50 Chicken Tenders$72.99
50 breaded chicken tenders. Comes with 4 side cups of BBQ, 4 Honey Mustard, and 2 Ranch.
- Party Size Pretzel Bites$36.99
100 Pretzel Bites served with 6 side cups of nacho cheese sauce
- Party Size Mozzarella Sticks$59.99
48 Sticks (i.e 8 standard portions) served with 8 side cups of marinara sauce
- Party Size French Fries$28.99
6 pounds, i.e 8 large portions of extra crispy battered french fries
- Party Size Mini Corn Dogs$45.99
96 mini corn dogs (i.e 6 large portions) served with 6 side cups of nacho cheese sauce
- Party Size Assorted Fried Veggies$61.99
5 pounds (i.e 10 standard portions) of breaded/battered cauliflower, mushrooms, zucchini, green beans & onion rings, served with 6 side cups of ranch and 4 side cups of chipotle ranch
Extras & Dressings
3.25oz side cup of sauce
3.25oz side cup of chunky bleu cheese dressing with extra bleu cheese crumbles added for ultimate chunky/creamy deliciousness
3.25oz side cup of sauce
3.25oz side cup of marinara sauce
Good Portion of Fresh Cut Carrot Sticks
Good Portion of Fresh Cut Celery Sticks
3.25oz side cup of cocktail sauce, best used for shrimp or seafood
3.25 ounce cup of Tartar Sauce, best used with Seafood
3.25oz side cup of sweet vanilla icing dip
3.25oz cup of homemade honey cinnamon dip
3.25 oz. side cup of Caesar Dressing.
3.25oz side cup of Old Venice Italian Dressing. A rich mixture of oil, white wine vinegar, garlic, onion and red bell pepper.
3.25 oz. side cup of Honey Mustard
3.25oz side cup of Chipotle Ranch
3.25oz cup of zesty sauce dip, made with mustard, cayenne pepper, vinegar, and other spices.
3.25oz cup of sour cream
3.25oz cup of mild taco sauce
2oz. side cup of jalapeno peppers
Drinks
- Bottled Water (16.9oz)$1.00
Bottled Water
- Monster Energy Drink Zero Sugar White Can (16oz)$3.00
Zero Sugar White Can
- Monster Energy Drink Zero Sugar Lime Green Can (16oz)$3.00Out of stock
Zero Sugar Lime Green Can
- Monster Energy Drink Zero Sugar Black Can (16oz)$3.00
Monster Energy Drink Zero Sugar Black Can (16oz) L-Carnitine
- 20oz Bottled Coca Cola$2.49
- 20oz Bottled Diet Coke$2.49
- 20oz Bottled Barq's Root Beer$2.49
- 20oz Bottled Mr. Pibb$2.49
- 20oz Bottled Sprite$2.49
- Bottled Iced Tea (18.5oz)$2.49
- 20oz Powerade Bottle$2.49
- 20oz Vitamin Water Bottle$2.49
- 20oz Bottled Drink (Any/Other Flavor)$2.49
- BodyArmor Sports Drink (16oz)$3.00
- 20oz Minute Maid Lemonade$2.49