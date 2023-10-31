General Admission

$15.00

General admission includes dab bar access and a raffle ticket upon entry. GOODIE FEST is a 21+ event. ID and proof of ticket purchase will be required at the door. Feel free to bring your rigs and enjoy concentrates inside or take advantage of the smoking section outside. General admission DOES NOT include a food voucher. Comedy show will be from 8 to 9pm. Bring friends and good vibes!