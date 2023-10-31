Hop Street Lounge
Goodie Fest Tickets (10/21/23)
General Admission
$15.00
General admission includes dab bar access and a raffle ticket upon entry. GOODIE FEST is a 21+ event. ID and proof of ticket purchase will be required at the door. Feel free to bring your rigs and enjoy concentrates inside or take advantage of the smoking section outside. General admission DOES NOT include a food voucher. Comedy show will be from 8 to 9pm. Bring friends and good vibes!
VIP Admission
$40.00Out of stock
VIP admission includes dab bar access, raffle ticket, Goodie Bag + food voucher. GOODIE FEST is a 21+ event. ID and proof of ticket purchase will be required at the door. Feel free to bring your rigs and enjoy concentrates inside or take advantage of the smoking section outside. Comedy show will be from 8 to 9pm. Bring friends and good vibes!
Hop Street Lounge Location and Ordering Hours
(520) 274-7169
Open now • Closes at 12AM