Siena Cafe UES www.SienaCafe.com
Full Menu
Piatti Piccoli (appetizers)
- Marinated Olives$5.00
Italian olives, rosemary, EVOO, crostini
- Salmon Tartare$15.00
avocado, raw vegetable salad
- Beef Carpaccio$15.00
shaved pecorino cheese, capers, lime, arugula, EVOO
- Burrata Plate$14.00
pistachio pesto, tomato, balsamic glaze
- Oysters 1/2 dozen$14.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$14.00
chilled shrimp, 4 pieces with cocktail sauce and lemon
- Crispy Calamari$14.00
lightly battered, tomato sauce and lemon wedge
- Polpette$12.00
100% beef served with tomato sauce ricotta and crostini
- Truffle Fries$10.00
parmesan, truffle with aoili sauce
- Grilled Octopus Salad$22.00
arugula, tomato, white beans, lemon, EVOO
- Mussels Marinara$14.00
Prince Edward mussels with tomato sauce and crostini
- Baked Clams 1/2 dozen$12.00
baked little neck clams, seasoned bread crumbs, lemon, white wine
- Baked Clams (dozen)$18.00
little neck clams, seasoned bread crumbs baked, lemon, butter
- Truffle Mushroom Risotto (1/2 portion)$14.00
- Gnocchi Pesto (1/2 portion)$14.00
hand rolled gnocchi, fresh basil pesto, toasted pignoli nuts
- Arancini$10.00
risotto, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- Eggplant Rollatini$14.00
baked fresh mozarella, ricotta, basil and tomato sauce
- Crispy Zucchini Chips$12.00
lightly floured, aoili sauce
- Crispy Artichoke$9.00
lightly floured, aoili sauce, lemon wedge
- Chicken Fingers$14.00
served with french fries and honey mustard
- 10 Piece Wings (BBQ or Buffalo)$18.00
served with blue cheese
- 20 Piece WIngs (BBQ or Buffalo)$32.00
served with blue cheese
- 40 Piece WIngs (BBQ or Buffalo)$64.00
served with blue cheese
- Mozzarella sticks$9.00
Crispy mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce
Pasta Fresca
- Burrata alla Vodka$24.00
fresh burrata, basil, creamy vodka sauce
- Cacio e Pepe$19.00
spaghetti, pecorino, black pepper, butter
- Casarecce alla Vodka$23.00
sautted shrimp and spicy sausage, creamy vodka sauce
- Fusilli Truffle Fontina$21.00
wild mushroom, asparagus, cherry tomato, truffle- fontina sauce
- Gnocchi Pesto$19.00
ricotta gnochhi, basil pesto sauce, toasted pignoli nuts
- Gnocchi Short Rib$22.00
braised short rib ragu, ricotta gnochhi
- Lasagna Classico$21.00
fresh mozarella, ricotta, parmesan, beef ragu
- Lobster Ravioli$26.00
topped with crab in a pinkl lobster sauce
- Rigatoni alla Vodka$18.00
tomato and craem sauce
- Rigatoni Bolognese$22.00
home made, slow stirred,bolognese suce
- Spaghetti Carbonara$19.00
egg, pecorino cheese, pancetta, salt, pepper
- Spaghetti Meatballs$20.00
beef and ricotta meatballs, marinara sauce
- Squid Ink Fettuccini$28.00
shrimp and calamari sauteed fra diavlo sauce
- Linguini White Clam Sauce$24.00
Piatti Grandi (entrees)
- Branzino Filet$31.00
baked with shredded vegetables, chives, EVOO
- Chicken MIlanese$21.00
arugula, cherry tomato, fresh mozarella, vinaigrette
- Chicken Parmigiana$26.00
thinly pounded chicken served over homemade pasta
- Chicken Scarpiello$28.00
artichoke, pepperoncini, rosemary potatoes, spicy sausage, garlic butter sauce
- Drunken Chicken Parm$27.00
- Eggplant Parmigiana$22.00
fresh mozarella baked over zucchini noodles
- Grilled Salmon$26.00
char grilled over roasted cauliflower, risotto, pistacio pesto
- Lamb Chops$39.00
colorado chops served with roasted rosemary potatoes, au jus, pesto
- Lemon Sole Filet$29.00
baked with lemon, butter, white wine over sauteed spinach
- Pork Chop$25.00
char grilled over soft polenta, spicy apricot mostarda
- Rib Eye Steak$39.00
black angus rib eye, with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes with cripy onions
- Seared Scallops$34.00
served over vegetable rataouille, caulflower puree, topped with crispy potato strings
- Shrimp Scampi$26.00
lemon, garlic, white wine over home made pasta
- Siena Burger$22.00
grilled portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, crispy onion ring, truffle fontina sauce served with parmesan truffle fries
- Siena Risotto$36.00
prince edward mussles, little neck clams, bay scallops, jumbo shrimp served over saffron risotto
- Veal Piccata$28.00
veal medallions, thinly pounded sauteed with lemon, wine, capers over spinach
- Veal Sorrentino$30.00
prosciutto di parma, eggplant, fresh mozarella, marsala wine over sauteed spinach
Contorni (vegetables)
Crostini (toasted bread)
Soup
Taglieri (boards)
- Formaggi Taglieri$14.00
gorgonzola, pecorino, provolone, crostini, olives, grapes, fig jam
- Salumi Taglieri$16.00
prosciutto di parma, capicola, soppressata, mortadella, crostini, olives
- Salumi e Formaggi Taglieri$22.00
prosciutto di parma, capicola, soppressata, mortadella, pecorino, provolone, crostini, olives, grapes, fig jam
Insalata
- Siena Caesar Salad$13.00
kale, romaine, croutons, parmesan, creamy caesar dressing
- Avocado Salad$14.00
red grapes, pear, pecan, mixed greens, champagne dressing
- Farmer Salad$9.00
cherry tomato, red onion, shredded carrots, mixed greens, vinaigrette dressing
- Crispy Artichoke Salad$14.00
roasted red pepper, tomato, arugula, parmesan dressing
- Tri- Colore$13.00
endive, arugula, radicchio, shaved parmesan, vinaigrette dressing
- Skirt Steak Salad$22.00
- Shrimp and Crabmeat Salad$22.00
- Beet & Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Panini
- Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Panini$15.00
fresh mozarella, tomato, arugula, pesto
- Grilled Shrimp Panini$17.00
portobello mushroom, fresh mozarella, roasted red pepper, balsamic glaze
- Caesar Chicken Panini$15.00
char grilled chicken, turkey bacon, avocado, romaine lettuce, tomato, creamy caesar dressing
- Chicken Parmigiana Panini$15.00
fresh mozarella, tomato sauce
- Grlled Vegetable Panini$15.00
eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, roasted peppers, provolne, balsamic glaze
- Meatball Parmigiana Panini$15.00
- Skirt Steak Panini$18.00
skirt steak, sauteed mushroom , onion, mozarella
Burgers
- Americano Burger$14.00
pat la freida beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo
- Siena Burger$18.00
pat la freida beef, portobello mushroom, red pepper, crispy onion ring, fontina truffle sauce
- UES Burger$18.00
pat la freida beef, jalepeno, turkey bacon, american cheese, house sauce
- Smokin' Burger$18.00
pat la freida beef, grilled onion, mushroom, american cheese, BBQ sauce
Pizzetta
Dessert
- Affogato$7.00
Shot esspresso and scoop of vanilla bean ice cream
- Tiramisu$8.00
Layers of espresso drench sponge cake dvidied by mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder
- Caramel Banana Bread Pudding$9.00
Bourbon dulce de leche
- Tres Leches$9.00
Milky sponge cake with whipped cream and fresh strawberries
- Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
- Italian Cheesecake$8.00
- Fruitti di Bosco$8.00
Short pastry base filled with chantilly cream, topped with layer sponge cake and garnished with assorted berries
- Mini Cannoli (2 piece)$6.00
- Tartufo Bomba$8.00
Chocolate and vanilla gelato, cherry and almond center, coated in chocolate
- Delivery Free Dessert over $30
Build Your Own Pasta!
Cocktails & Beer
Cocktails
- All the Way Up$18.00
lavazza espresso, kahlua, baileys, vodka served in a coupe glass
- Christmas Punch$14.00
- Diablo Picante$14.00
jalepeno infused tequila, pineapple, agave, cucumber, fresh lime rocks
- Double Chocolate Espreso Martini$18.00
- Fig in the CIty$14.00
figenza vodka, lime, cranberry, triple sec served in coupe glass
- Horney Mule$14.00
tito voka, mango, lime, hellfire bitter, ginger beer
- Introverted$16.00
- Lazy Lover$14.00
leblon cachaca, sugar, muddled limes, passion fruit, soda in a tall glass
- Margarita$12.00
choice of lime, strawberry or passion fruit
- Monkey Business$16.00
- Negroni Siena$13.00
campari, gin, vermouth, topped with prosecco, orange wheel
- Old Fashioned$15.00
woodford reserve, brown sugar, orange, bitters, lemon peel
- Rudolph Mule$14.00
- Ready, Fire, Aim$14.00
mescal, lime, pineapple, honey, hellfire bitters, served up
- Siena Sangria$11.00
red or white with mixed fruit
- Sprtizer$13.00
aperol, prosecco, orange wheel