Tavern

Alsatian Pretzel Rolls

$5.00

caraway cheddar cream, mustard butter

Venison Summer Sausage

$5.00

Frites

$5.00

Roasted garlic aioli

Oysters

$8.00

four oysters of the day, mignonette

Crab Dip & Hashbrown Royale

$9.00

White cheddar, cream cheese, horseradish, caviar

Buck Burger

$10.00

4oz patty, American cheese, buck sauce, potato roll

Zucchini Tartine

$5.00

sourdough, goat cheese, honey

Pork Rillette

$7.00

sourdough toast, diajonnaise

Chicken Liver Mousse

$8.00

sourdough toast, berry compote

Honey Roasted Nuts

$5.00

peanut, pecan, walnut, pistachio

Dessert

Butterscotch Custard

$7.00

Peach marmalade, spiced almond

Cherry Clafoutis

$8.00

Vanilla bean cream

Rum Baba

$8.00

Red Raspberry

S'mores

$10.00

Chocolate mousse, graham sponge cake, meringue crumb, honey ice cream

Cup of Ice Cream

$5.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Cocktails

Signature

Whistlestop

$15.00

2oz whistlepig rye .75oz licor 43 .5oz dolin rouge .5oz cherry syrup 2 dash black walnut bitters coupe garnish cherry

Arrow Horse

$12.00

Lamp Post

$15.00

Charmed Circle

$15.00

Thistlefields

$13.00

Temperance

Le Diabolo

$8.00

Blue Parrot

$8.00

Swifty

$8.00

Wine

Glass

Cremant de Loire

$15.00

Cremant de Bordeaux

$12.00

Summer Water Bubbly Rose

$15.00

Blanc de Blanc

$10.00Out of stock

Cava Brut Nature Rose

$13.00Out of stock

Luca Bosio Moscato d'Asti

$13.00

Salmon Run Riesling

$12.00

Castello Banfi Pinot Grigio

$11.00

St Clair Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

Charles Smith Elemental Chardonnay

$13.00

Saracco Moscato d'Asti

$13.00Out of stock

Leonard Reisling

$10.00Out of stock

Italian Dreamer Pinot Grigio

$9.00Out of stock

Black Cottage Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

Corvidae Mirth Chardonnay

$11.00Out of stock

Mirth Chardonnay

$11.00Out of stock

Peyrassol Cinsault\Grenache

$13.00

Bieler Pere Grenache

$13.00Out of stock

Domaine Beujolais

$15.00

Riporta Sangiovese

$13.00

Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Dona Paula Malbec

$11.00

Cline Cellars Zinfandel

$15.00

Di majo Sangiovese

$11.00Out of stock

Stel + Mar Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00Out of stock

Seaglass Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00Out of stock

Line 39 Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00Out of stock

Alamos Malbec

$12.00Out of stock

Achaval Ferrer Malbec

$12.00Out of stock

Changing Tides Syrah

$11.00Out of stock

Nicholas Potel Beaujolais-Villages

$12.00Out of stock

Bottle

Bouvet Cremant de Loire

$60.00

Palmer Champagne Brut Reserve

$110.00

Domaine Cremant de Loire

$56.00

Cremant de Bourdeaux

$44.00

Summer Water Sparkling Rose

$56.00

Blanc de Blanc

$44.00Out of stock

Cava Brut Nature Rose

$56.00Out of stock

Pet-Nat Rose

$54.00Out of stock

Hubert Meyer Muscat

$62.00

Gustave Lorentz Riesling

$54.00

Sauvion Vouvray

$54.00

Zind-Humbrecht Gewurztraminer

$98.00

Domaine Laroche Chablis

$78.00

Chateau Montelena Chardonnay

$110.00

Luca Bosio Moscato d'Asti

$48.00

Salmon Run Riesling

$44.00Out of stock

Castello Banfi Pinot Grigio

$40.00

St Clair Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00Out of stock

Charles Smith Elemental Chardonnay

$48.00

Saracco Moscato

$56.00Out of stock

Leonard Riesling

$44.00Out of stock

Italian Dreamer Pinot Grigio

$40.00Out of stock

Black Cottage Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00Out of stock

Corividae Mirth Chardonnay

$48.00Out of stock

Haut Bridau Picpoul de Pinet

$50.00Out of stock

Ziereisen Pinot Blanc

$70.00Out of stock

Birgit Eichinger Gruner Veltliner

$50.00Out of stock

Domaine Philippe Sancerre

$74.00Out of stock

Foolhardy Sauvignon Blanc

$76.00Out of stock

Domaine Desire Petit Arbois

$74.00Out of stock

Salmon Run Riesling

$44.00

Bieler Grenache

$48.00Out of stock

Les Anges Cabernet Franc

$40.00Out of stock

Chatea d'Aqueria Tavel

$66.00Out of stock

Domaine Rimbert Grenache Blanc Blend

$58.00Out of stock

Arndorfer Zweigelt

$66.00Out of stock

Peyrassol Cinsault-Grnache - Rosé

$48.00

Les Tourelles Bourgogne

$88.00

Te Mata Gamay Noir

$60.00

Viberti la Gemella Barbera d'Alba

$54.00

Feudo Maccari Nero d'Avola

$56.00

Finca Nueva Tempranillo

$60.00

Chateau des Laurets Bordeaux

$92.00

Buehler Cabernet Sauvignon

$96.00Out of stock

Domaine Beujolais

$56.00

Riporta Sangiovese

$48.00

Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00Out of stock

Dona Paula Malbec

$40.00

Cline Cellars Zinfandel

$56.00

Stel + Mar Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00Out of stock

Seaglass Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00Out of stock

Line 39 Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00Out of stock

Alamos Malbec

$44.00Out of stock

Di Majo Sangiovese

$40.00

Changing Tides Syrah

$40.00Out of stock

Nicholas Potel Beaujolais-Villages

$44.00Out of stock

Achaval Ferrer Malbec

$44.00Out of stock

Four Graces Pinot Noir

$68.00Out of stock

Marc Plouzeau Chinon

$60.00Out of stock

Domaine de Chateaumar Chateauneuf du Pape

$104.00Out of stock

JL Chave Cotes du Rhone

$68.00Out of stock

Guy Farge Syrah

$88.00Out of stock

Beer

Draft Beer

Liquid Art 11 Point Pils

$7.00

Something Wicked Crescent Moon

$8.00

Stone IPA

$6.00

Boulevard Whiskey Stout

$9.00

Juicy Haze

$9.00

Gearhouse Ninja Boots

$6.00Out of stock

Bottles / Cans / Large Format

Grapefruit Radler

$5.00

Big Hill Kriek

$26.00

Framboise 250ml

$9.00

Florentin 750ml

$28.00

Two Robbers

$6.00

Summer Scrumpy 22oz

$18.00

Little Round Hop

$7.00

Birdwatcher

$8.00

Arkansas Black 750ml

$26.00

Oude Kriek Cuvée Rene

$26.00

Special Effects N/A

$6.00

Gaffel Kolsch

$8.00

Kronenbourg

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

High Life 7oz

$3.00

Hefe-Weizen

$7.00

Dale's Pale Ale

$6.00

LaGrave

$10.00

Delirium Tremens

$15.00Out of stock

Nut Brown Ale

$8.00

Brooklyn Lager

$6.00

Hobgoblin Ruby

$13.00

Aventinus

$16.00

Warsteiner Dunkel

$6.00

Rousse - GF

$10.00

Watermelon Gose Sour

$8.00

Monks Cafe Flemish Sour

$8.00

Sour Monkey

$7.00

All Day

$7.00

Perpetual

$7.00

Two Hearted

$6.00

Ninja Boots

$6.00

Bloodline

$7.00

Cloudy + Cumbersome

$7.00

SYGU

$10.00

Creme Brulee Stout

$6.00

Founders Porter

$10.00

Abbey Ale

$8.00

Chimay Grande Reserve

$25.00

Spirits

Vodka

Hidden Still Vodka

$6.00

Belvedere

$9.00

CJ Wild Leek

$7.00

Effen Blood Orange

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Smorgory Forest

$10.00

Thistle Finch Lavender

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

St George Citrus

$8.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Barr Hill

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Botanist

$10.00

Citadelle

Out of stock

Empress

$10.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Hidden Still Gin

$7.00

McQueen & The Violet Fog

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Sauza Silver

$6.00

21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus

$9.00

21 Seeds Valencia Orange

$9.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$11.00

El Mayor Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Anejo

$11.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Hidden Still Silver

$8.00

Monte Alban Mezcal

$6.00

Montelobos Espadin

$10.00

Ocho Anejo

Ocho Blanco

$12.00

Vicio Mezcal

$13.00

Illegal Mezcal

$11.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver

$6.00

Appleton Estate

$6.00

Diplomatico Mantuano

$10.00

Hidden Still White Rum

$8.00

Kraken

$6.00

Maggie's Farm White

$7.00

Meyer's Dark

$6.00

Sailor Jerry

$6.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bird Dog

$7.00

Booker's

$25.00Out of stock

Bulleit 10

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

David E Black

$7.00

David E Red

$7.00

High West Double Rye

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Michter's Rye

$13.00

Paddy

$6.00

Powers

$8.00

Red Breast 12

$18.00

Resurgent

$10.00

Teeling

$9.00

Tullamore d.e.w.

$8.00

Whistlepig 6 Year Rye

$13.00

Whistlepig Farmstock Rye

$19.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Scotch

Dewars

$7.00

Balvenie 12

$18.00

Balvenie 14 Caribbean

$22.00

Dalmore

$17.00

Glenfiddich 18

$36.00

Glenlivet 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 15

$19.00

Highland Park 12

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

Laphoaig Islay 10

$16.00

Oban 14

$25.00

Liqueur/Cordials

Ansac Cognac

$7.00

Aperol

$7.00

Averna Amaro

$10.00

Aveze

Bly Ancho Chili

$6.00

Bodegas Hidalgo Oloroso

$7.00

Bonal

Byrrh

$7.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Combier Cassis

$8.00

Combier Orange

$8.00

Courvoisier Cognac

$10.00

Cynar

$8.00

di Amore Amaretto

$5.00

Dolin Blanc

$6.00

Dolin Rouge

$6.00

Dom Benedictine b+b

$9.00

Domaine de Canton Ginger

$9.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Dubonnet Rouge

$6.00

Fernet

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Gonzales Byass Leonor

$7.00

Grand Absente

$18.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessy Cognac

$11.00

Licor 43

$6.00

Lillet Blanc

$6.00

Luxardo Maraschio

$10.00

Maggie's Farm Coffee

$7.00

Maggie's Farm Falernum

$8.00

Pama Pomegranate

$7.00

Pernod

$10.00

Pimm's

$7.00

Red Pump Blackberry

$8.00

Red Pump Blood Orange

$8.00

Red Pump Rhubard

$8.00

Rothman Creme de Violet

$8.00

St Germain

$9.00

Vieux Carre Absinthe

$15.00

Irish Cream

$8.00

Marie B Chocolate

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coffee

French Press

$9.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Soda / Tea / Sparkling

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Polar Soda Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Le Village French Soda

$3.00Out of stock

ABC Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Retail

Shirts

Black Buck T

$20.00

Buck Gray T

$20.00

Hex Buck T

$20.00

Hats

Black Hat

$25.00

Camo Hat

$25.00

Stickers

Black Hex Sticker

$2.00

Magnets

Black Hex Magnet

$5.00

Pins

Black Pin

$3.00

White PIn

$3.00

Hoodie

Buck Hoodie

$50.00

Bags

Buck Bag

$15.00

Glassware

Beer Glass

$15.00

