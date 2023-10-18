Sila Thai Kitchen
FOOD
Stir-Fries
Stir fried meat with garlic, onion and green onion. Your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
Crispy fried chicken covered in an authentic orange sauce.
Stir fried meat with cashews, bell peppers, pineapple, onion, carrots, celery and baby corn. Your coice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
Stir fried meat, bell peppers, onion and basil. Your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
Stir fried meat with broccoli and carrots. Your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
Stir fried meat with bell peppers, onion, green onion and pineapple. Your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
Eggs, peas, carrots, onion and green onion. Your choice of meat (chicken, beef, pork, ham or shrimp). Shrimp +$2.
Stir fried bell peppers, onion, carrots, baby corn, cabbage, broccoli and celery.
Curries
A sweet and savory Thai Massaman sauce with peanut, potato and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
A mildly spicy curry with carrot, potato and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
A sweet and spicy sauce with bell peppers, baby corn, zucchini, pumpkin and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
A sweet and spicy sauce with a generous amount of bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil, pumpkin, zucchini and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
Our delicious and spicy green curry sauce with bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil, pumpkin, zucchini and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
Stir-Fry Noodles
Stir fried rice noodle with Pad Thai sauce, egg, green onion, bean sprout, peanut and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
A mild and simple stir-fry consisting of egg, carrot, broccoli and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
A stir fried rice noodle with onion, bell peppers, carrot, broccoli, basil, garlic, chili and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.
Similar to Drunken Noodle but instead of using rice noodle, we’re change it to Chow Mein Noodle instead.
Combo
food
Garlic stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
Orange chicken served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
Cashew stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
Basil stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
Broccoli stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
Sweet & Sour served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
Mixed Veggie stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.
Massaman served with white rice and 1 egg roll.
Yellow Curry served with white rice and 1 egg roll.
Red curry served with white rice and 1 egg roll.
Green curry served with white rice and 1 egg roll.
Panang curry served with white rice and 1 egg roll.
Starters
Appitizer
5 crispy wonton shell filled with cream cheese and crab stick. Served with crystal clear sweet & sour sauce.
4 homemade fried egg rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, black fungus and glass noodle. Served with homemade sweet & chili sauce.
3 pieces of grilled chicken marinated in coconut milk and thai herbs. Served with homemade peanut sauce.
5 pieces of fried potsticker shell filled with minced pork and vegetables. Served with homemade black sauce.
2 spring rolls wrapped with rice paper. Filled with chicken (or tofu or shrimp), carrots, lettuce, mint and rice noodle. Served with homemade peanut sauce.
5 of our shrimp dipped in tempura batter mixed with coconut then fried until golden. Served with homemade sweet & chili sauce
Specialty Entrees
Raw green papaya, tomato, peanut, green bean and carrot seasoned with a zesty with Som Tum sauce. Served with sticky rice.
Sliced grilled beef mixed with onion, cilantro, mint and seasoned with a zesty and spicy lime dressing. Served with sticky rice.
Delicious deep fried chicken wings served with homemade sweet chili sauce.
Skewer pork marinated in our coconut milk sauce served with sticky rice.