FOOD

Stir-Fries

Garlic Stir-Fry
$12.99

Stir fried meat with garlic, onion and green onion. Your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.

Orange Chicken
$12.99

Crispy fried chicken covered in an authentic orange sauce.

Cashew Stir-Fry
$12.99

Stir fried meat with cashews, bell peppers, pineapple, onion, carrots, celery and baby corn. Your coice of meat. Shrimp +$2.

Pad Gra Prow
$12.99

Stir fried meat, bell peppers, onion and basil. Your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.

Broccoli Stir-Fry
$12.99

Stir fried meat with broccoli and carrots. Your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.

Sweet & Sour
$12.99

Stir fried meat with bell peppers, onion, green onion and pineapple. Your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.

Fried Rice
$12.99

Eggs, peas, carrots, onion and green onion. Your choice of meat (chicken, beef, pork, ham or shrimp). Shrimp +$2.

Mixed Veggie Stir-Fry
$12.99

Stir fried bell peppers, onion, carrots, baby corn, cabbage, broccoli and celery.

Curries

Massaman
$13.99

A sweet and savory Thai Massaman sauce with peanut, potato and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.

Yellow Curry
$13.99

A mildly spicy curry with carrot, potato and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.

Panang Curry
$13.99

A sweet and spicy sauce with bell peppers, baby corn, zucchini, pumpkin and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.

Red Curry
$13.99

A sweet and spicy sauce with a generous amount of bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil, pumpkin, zucchini and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.

Green Curry
$13.99

Our delicious and spicy green curry sauce with bell peppers, bamboo shoot, basil, pumpkin, zucchini and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.

Stir-Fry Noodles

Pad Thai
$13.99

Stir fried rice noodle with Pad Thai sauce, egg, green onion, bean sprout, peanut and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.

Pad Seiw
$13.99

A mild and simple stir-fry consisting of egg, carrot, broccoli and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.

Drunken Noodle
$13.99

A stir fried rice noodle with onion, bell peppers, carrot, broccoli, basil, garlic, chili and your choice of meat. Shrimp +$2.

Spaghetti Drunken
$13.99

Similar to Drunken Noodle but instead of using rice noodle, we’re change it to Chow Mein Noodle instead.

Soup

Tom Yum
$9.99
Tom Kha
$9.99
Beef Pho
$12.99

Drinks

Soft Drink
$2.50
Roasted Coconut Juice
$3.25
Thai Iced Tea
$4.25
Thai Iced Coffee
$4.25
Bottle of Water
$1.50

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice
$7.99

A classic combination of coconut milk, sticky rice and sweet ripe mango.

Banana in Coconut Milk
$6.99

Soft bananas cooked in sweet and salty coconut milk.

Combo

T7 Garlic Stir-Fry
$10.99

Garlic stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.

T1 Orange Chicken
$10.99

Orange chicken served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.

T2 Cashew Stir-Fry
$10.99

Cashew stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.

T3 Pad Gra Prow
$10.99

Basil stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.

T4 Broccoli Stir-Fry
$10.99

Broccoli stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.

T5 Sweet & Sour
$10.99

Sweet & Sour served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.

T6 Mixed Veggie Stir-Fry
$10.99

Mixed Veggie stir-fry served with ham fried rice and 1 egg roll.

T8 Massaman
$11.99

Massaman served with white rice and 1 egg roll.

T9 Yellow Curry
$11.99

Yellow Curry served with white rice and 1 egg roll.

T10 Red Curry
$11.99

Red curry served with white rice and 1 egg roll.

T11 Green Curry
$11.99

Green curry served with white rice and 1 egg roll.

T12 Panang Curry
$11.99

Panang curry served with white rice and 1 egg roll.

Starters

Appitizer

Cheese Wonton
$6.99

5 crispy wonton shell filled with cream cheese and crab stick. Served with crystal clear sweet & sour sauce.

Egg Roll
$6.99

4 homemade fried egg rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, black fungus and glass noodle. Served with homemade sweet & chili sauce.

Stay Chicken
$6.99

3 pieces of grilled chicken marinated in coconut milk and thai herbs. Served with homemade peanut sauce.

Potsticker
$6.99

5 pieces of fried potsticker shell filled with minced pork and vegetables. Served with homemade black sauce.

Fresh Spring Roll
$6.99

2 spring rolls wrapped with rice paper. Filled with chicken (or tofu or shrimp), carrots, lettuce, mint and rice noodle. Served with homemade peanut sauce.

Coconut Shrimp
$10.99

5 of our shrimp dipped in tempura batter mixed with coconut then fried until golden. Served with homemade sweet & chili sauce

Specialty Entrees

Som Tum
$12.99

Raw green papaya, tomato, peanut, green bean and carrot seasoned with a zesty with Som Tum sauce. Served with sticky rice.

Waterfall Beef
$14.99

Sliced grilled beef mixed with onion, cilantro, mint and seasoned with a zesty and spicy lime dressing. Served with sticky rice.

Chicken Wings
$9.99

Delicious deep fried chicken wings served with homemade sweet chili sauce.

Pork Skewer
$10.99

Skewer pork marinated in our coconut milk sauce served with sticky rice.