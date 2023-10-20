Fairmount Fairmount (EEL)
Nonna
Antipasti
Speciali
Classici
Sides
Desserts Nonna
Cocktails Nonna
Nonna Wine
By The Glass
Prosecco GL
$11.00
Lambrusco GL
$14.00
Feuillatte GL
$25.00
Pinot Bianco GL
$17.00
Gewurtz GL
$17.00
Chardonnay GL
$11.00
Pinot Grigio GL
$13.00
Gavi GL
$11.00
Moscato d'Asti GL
$12.00
Fiano GL
$14.00
Arneis GL
$15.00
Soave GL
$13.00
Rosato Lagrein GL
$15.00
Schiava GL
$13.00
Pinot Nero GL
$15.00
Cabernet/Merlot GL
$16.00
Barbaresco GL
$19.00
Chianti Classico GL
$16.00
Corvina Monte GL
$18.00
Nero d'Avola GL
$14.00
Large Format / Limited
Sparkling
Bianco
PB Cantina
$68.00
PB JHofstetler
$72.00
Collio Chard
$44.00
Kerner
$49.00
Sauvignon Livio Felluga
$60.00
Ribolla Gialla
$51.00
Lunardi
$52.00
Livio Felluga PG
$73.00
Cortese di Gavi
$44.00
Nascetta
$63.00
Gavi
$45.00
Riesling GD Vajra
$90.00
Moscato d'Asti
$48.00
Arneis
$58.00
Rossj Bass
$210.00
Borro Lamelle Chard
$65.00
Vernaccia
$160.00
SC Pieropan Calvarino
$68.00
SC Suavia
$52.00
Montepulciano
$48.00
Pecorino Umani Ronchi
$48.00
Pecorino Cortaldo
$52.00
Trebbiano
$42.00
Sul Vulcano Bianco
$86.00
Vermentino Pala
$67.00
Fallanghina
$52.00
Fiano di Avellino
$68.00
Greco di Tufo
$69.00
Lagrein Rosato
$56.00
Rosso
Schiava E Walch
$52.00
Gamay Grosjean
$61.00
Barbera Scarpetta
$54.00
Barbera Valmorena
$49.00
Barbera Aldo Conterno
$96.00
Nebbiolo/Barbera
$135.00
Dolcetto d'Alba
$64.00
Pinot Rollone
$72.00
Barbaresco Serra
$72.00
Barbaresco Gaja
$410.00
Produttori
$106.00
Sori Paitin
$185.00
Voghera
$95.00
Conterno Barolo
$226.00
Bussia 19
$80.00
Bussia Riserva
$130.00
Gaja Sperss 14
$515.00
Gaja Sperss 18
$645.00
Pio Cesare
$255.00
Prunotto Barolo
$160.00
Bertani
$284.00
Dal Forno Romano
$648.00
Amarone Masi
$140.00
Ca del Merlo
$294.00
VR Dal Forno
$280.00
VR Monte
$72.00
Primitivo
$68.00
Montefalco Rosso
$54.00
Monte Jorio
$44.00
Monte Vino
$72.00
Castello di Banfi
$52.00
Castello di Volpaia
$87.00
Rosso Cont
Merlot Patrimo
$234.00
Merlot Montiano
$165.00
Argiano
$75.00
Il Pino
$155.00
Marcanda Magari
$180.00
Sassicaia
$640.00
Ornellaia 18
$510.00
Ornellaia 19
$518.00
Ornellaia 20
$490.00
Solaia
$700.00
Tignanello
$270.00
Insoglio 21
$90.00
Il Bruciato
$81.00
Polissena
$135.00
Le Macchiole
$67.00
San Polo
$60.00
Col d'Orcia
$165.00
Col di Lamo
$185.00
Gaja Brunello
$265.00
Il Poggione
$180.00
Val di Suga
$210.00
Aglianico Serpico
$270.00
Aglianico Mastro
$128.00
Nero d'Avola
$76.00
Nero d'Avola Syrah
$48.00
Frappato
$57.00
Etna Rosso Benanti
$68.00
Etna Rosso Gaja IDDA
$150.00
Nero d'Avola Frappato
$78.00
Silo Prime
Start
Soup & Salad
Entrees
Complements
Sides
Cocktails Prime
Desserts Prime
Silo Wine
Champagne / Sparkling
Jeio Prosecco GL
$11.00
Campo V Cava GL
$13.00
Nicolas Feuillatte GL
$25.00
Gerard Bert Rose GL
$13.00
Jeio Prosecco
$44.00
Campo Viejo Cava
$52.00
Nicolas Feuillatte
$100.00
Ca del Bosco
$80.00
Bollinger
$180.00
NV Delamotte
$210.00
Krug Grande
$362.00
Grand Siecle 25
$400.00
Henriot
$105.00
Ruinart Blancs
$130.00
Delamotte Blancs
$261.00
Gosset Celebris
$392.00
Cristal
$522.00
Dom Pérignon
$550.00
Perrier-Jouet
$320.00
Winston Churchill
$530.00
Les Mesnil Blancs
$1,240.00
Gerard Bertrand Rose
$52.00
Scharffenberger Rose
$80.00
Billecart Rose
$234.00
Schramsberg Rose
$100.00
Dom Pérignon Rose
$935.00
08 Palms d'Or Rose
$400.00
Belle Epoque Rose
$430.00
Piper-Heidsieck Rose
$352.00
Taittinger Rose
$320.00
Small & Large Formats
White Wines Int
Marietta OVR GL
$12.00
Marietta OVR
$48.00
Alexana
$74.00
Italics White
$102.00
Rueda Verdejo
$38.00
Pazo Senorans
$48.00
Abadia Albarino
$62.00
AB Gewurtztraminer
$90.00
AB Pinot Blanc
$87.00
Vidal Fleury
$85.00
DH Le Mont
$115.00
DJ Les Ruisseax
$70.00
E.Guigal La Doraine
$213.00
Maison Alex Viog
$48.00
Chante Cigale
$130.00
Chateau Cos
$280.00
Lucien Albrecht
$48.00
Donnhoff
$75.00
Chateau Chantegrive
$46.00
Michele Armand 19
$32.00
Laurenz V Charming
$60.00
White Wines Italy
Vietti GL
$12.00
Vietti
$48.00
Gaja Vistamare
$160.00
Vietti Roero Arneis
$66.00
Franco Serra Gavi
$48.00
La Scolca Gavi
$130.00
Ferzo
$57.00
Abbazia
$52.00
Elena Walch
$64.00
Cantina Terlano
$68.00
Fantinel
$51.00
Livio Felluga
$72.00
GD Vajra
$90.00
Orvieto Sangiovani
$75.00
Cerulli Spinozzi
$45.00
Emidio Pepe Treb
$285.00
Gaja IDDA Bianco
$150.00
Benanti Etna Bianco
$75.00
Donnafugata
$74.00
Occhipinti SP68
$72.00
Samas
$42.00
Pala Vermentino
$52.00
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonnay
Revelry Chard GL
$16.00
Revelry Chard
$64.00
Arista Ritchie
$243.00
Cakebread
$100.00
Catena Zapata
$205.00
Crossbarn Chard
$65.00
Composition
$192.00
DuMol Chard
$76.00
Elizabeth
$144.00
Jordan Chard
$72.00
Odette Reserve
$115.00
Pahlmeyer
$156.00
Palmaz Amalia
$213.00
Paul Hobbs
$110.00
PlumpJack Chard
$108.00
Raeburn
$60.00
Ramey Platt Vine
$157.00
Saintsbury
$62.00
Salus
$120.00
Shafer
$143.00
Stony Hill
$105.00
Staglin
$160.00
Chardonnay France
Rose
Red Wines Int
Tres Garnacha GL
$15.00
Malleoulus GL
$30.00
Tayac GL
$22.00
Angelus Tempo GL
$30.00
Tres Garnacha
$60.00
Malleoulus
$120.00
Faustino
$110.00
Marques Castillo
$360.00
Torre Muga
$225.00
Macan
$180.00
Tayac
$115.00
Angelus Tempo
$120.00
Palmer
$580.00
Margaux 96
$1,776.00
Margaux 12
$1,232.00
Pavillon Rouge
$380.00
Cos D'Estournel 09
$240.00
Cos D'Estournel 02
$90.00
Cos D'Estournel 08
$669.00
Montrose
$684.00
Rothschild 95
$2,607.00
Rothschild 02
$2,095.00
Rothschild 05
$2,837.00
Rothschild 08
$2,505.00
Rothschild 12
$2,032.00
Rothschild 16
$2,552.00
Latour 14
$1,250.00
Latour 16
$520.00
Mouton Rothschild 88
$1,046.00
Mouton Rothschild 98
$1,252.00
Mouton Rothschild 03
$1,268.00
Mouton Rothschild 13
$930.00
Mouton Rothschild 14
$1,198.00
Mouton Rothschild 15
$1,450.00
Mouton Rothschild 16
$1,600.00
Pichon 03
$435.00
Pichon 15
$669.00
Pontet Canet 15
$317.00
Haut-Brion 09
$1,976.00
La Mission 03
$804.00
Pape Clement 12
$348.00
Ducru-Beaucaillou 82
$1,095.00
Gran Vin Leoville 03
$630.00
Angelus 04
$720.00
Le Carillon 18
$265.00
EG Chateauneuf-Du-Pape
$150.00
EG Cotes du Rhone
$90.00
EG Ermitage Ex Voto
$845.00
EG La Turque
$690.00
Domaine Jean Claude
$90.00
Domine Les Alex St Joseph
$98.00
Pierre Gaillard
$115.00
De Beaucastel
$285.00
Red Wines Italy
Le Difese GL
$21.00
Le Difese
$84.00
Gaja Sito Moresco
$155.00
Gaja Darmagi
$785.00
Gaja Barbaresco 17
$410.00
Gaja Barbaresco 18
$435.00
Produttori 18
$115.00
Prunotto 16
$120.00
Aldo Conterno Bussia
$226.00
Borgogno 11
$300.00
Borgogno 12
$300.00
Costa di Bussia
$80.00
Gaja Sperss 14
$600.00
Gaja Sperss' 18
$767.00
Dal Forno Valpolicella
$280.00
Bertani Amarone 10
$295.00
Beretani Amarone 11
$275.00
Dal Forno Amarone
$640.00
Masi Costasera
$140.00
Emidio Pepe
$354.00
Gaja Magari
$185.00
2008 GQ Alzero
$1,100.00
2015 GQ Ca del Merlo
$294.00
Masseto 14
$1,743.00
Masseto 19
$150.00
Sassicaia 18
$640.00
Sassicaia 19
$670.00
Sassicaia 20
$650.00
Ornellaia Solare
$510.00
Ornellaia 19
$518.00
Ornellaia 20
$490.00
Solaia 18
$765.00
Col d'Orcia
$165.00
Gaja Brunello
$230.00
Il Poggione Brunello
$180.00
Val di Suga Brunello
$210.00
Cotarello Montiano
$170.00
Torcicado
$60.00
Mastroberardino
$128.00
Feudi Patrimo
$234.00
Feudi Serpico
$270.00
Occhipinti SP86
$78.00
Gaja IDDA Rosso
$150.00
Benanti 18
$114.00
Pinot Noir
Au Bon Climat GL
$16.00
Belle Glos GL
$24.00
Vincent Bourg GL
$20.00
Au Bon Climat
$64.00
Belle Glos
$96.00
Angels Ink
$87.00
Boen
$63.00
Famous Gate
$246.00
Flowers
$120.00
Kistler
$190.00
Southing
$279.00
Archery Summit WV
$130.00
Composition WV
$192.00
Dom Serene WV
$135.00
J Christopher WV
$90.00
Penner Ash WV
$125.00
Vincent Bourg
$80.00
Albert Mercurey
$126.00
Albert Clos L'Ermitage
$123.00
Louis Jadot Savigny
$140.00
Louis Jadot Gevrey
$160.00
Dom Guillon
$140.00
DRC Echezeaux 19
$1,587.00
DRC Echezeaux 20
$1,326.00
DRC Grands Eche 20
$2,148.00
DRC Romanee 17
$3,267.00
DRC Romanee 19
$3,393.00
DRC Romanee 20
$3,540.00
DRC Richebourg 20
$3,540.00
Merlot / Cab Franc
Syrah / Malbec / Zin
Vistalba GL
$13.00
Seghesio Zin GL
$15.00
Vistalba
$49.00
Alvarez Mattiuzzi
$126.00
Zweigelt
$64.00
Failla Syrah
$141.00
Penfolds Syrah 15
$1,350.00
Penfolds Syrah 18
$1,280.00
Stolen Horse Syrah
$192.00
Relentless Syrah
$225.00
Seghesio
$60.00
Marietta Angeli
$76.00
Turley Cedarman
$126.00
Turley Kirschenmann
$109.00
Turley Juvenile
$108.00
Cabernet A - J
Simi GL
$16.00
Daou Cab GL
$18.00
Faust Salvation GL
$30.00
Simi
$64.00
Daou Cab
$72.00
Faust Salvation
$120.00
Adamvs
$240.00
Alejandro Bulgheroni
$405.00
Alpha & Omega
$735.00
Altagracia
$236.00
B.R. Cohn
$195.00
B. V. Special
$370.00
Beringer
$304.00
Bond Melubry 07
$975.00
Bond Melbury 10
$975.00
Bond Pluribus 07
$1,275.00
Bond Pluribus 10
$975.00
Bond Quella
$975.00
Bond St. Eden 07
$1,220.00
Bond St. Eden 10
$975.00
Bond Vecina
$975.00
CADE
$240.00
Chappellet
$480.00
Chimney Rock
$240.00
Doubleback
$287.00
Doubleback Reserve
$370.00
Frank Family Cab
$120.00
The Diplomat
$295.00
The Dreamer
$260.00
Ghost of Autumn
$500.00
Grgich Hills Cab
$170.00
Groth Reserve
$270.00
Hall Cabernet Sauvignon
$132.00
Hall Kathryn
$320.00
Harlan Estate
$3,200.00
Heitz Trailside
$300.00
Honig
$100.00
HA Ark Vineyard
$1,120.00
HA Kayli Morgan 14
$1,000.00
HA Kayli Morgan 15
$1,050.00
HA Morgan's Way
$1,120.00
Cabernet K - Z
Kapcsandy
$748.00
La Jota
$294.00
M. Etain
$450.00
Mayacamas
$310.00
Maze
$165.00
Melka CJ
$265.00
Memento Mori
$700.00
Mount Brave
$192.00
ONDA 17
$276.00
ONDA 19
$465.00
Patrimony 16
$550.00
Patrimony 18
$505.00
Plumpjack Cab
$350.00
Ridge Montebello
$360.00
Mondavi 07
$272.00
Mondavi 08
$246.00
Mondavi 09
$264.00
Mondavi Kalon
$312.00
Mondavi H Beauty
$350.00
Roy Estate 14
$687.00
Roy Estate 17
$699.00
Roy Estate 18
$715.00
Roy Le Reveuse
$1,455.00
Scarecrow
$960.00
Screaming Eagle
$2,750.00
Shafer
$580.00
Staglin
$540.00
Steadfast
$480.00
The Mascot
$285.00
The Maiden
$900.00
Timeless
$390.00
Vine Hill Ranch 17
$420.00
Vine Hill Ranch 18
$440.00
Meritage / Proprietary
Hearst GL
$16.00
Hearst
$64.00
Cain Five
$280.00
Cinq Cepages
$160.00
Checkerboard Aurora
$650.00
Colgin
$424.00
Continuum
$425.00
Dalla Valle
$1,020.00
Dominus 06
$452.00
Dominus 12
$472.00
Dominus 13
$816.00
Dominus 14
$478.00
Dominus 15
$624.00
Dominus 16
$608.00
Insignia 06
$475.00
Insignia 10
$462.00
Insignia 18
$508.00
Neyers
$84.00
Opus One 09
$777.00
Opus One 12
$728.00
Opus One 13
$716.00
Opus One 15
$645.00
Opus One 16
$644.00
Opus One 18
$660.00
Opus One 19
$682.00
Overture
$280.00
Ovid 16
$500.00
Ovid 17
$513.00
Quintessa
$380.00
Peter Les Pavots
$342.00
Roy Mr Evens
$612.00
The Prisoner
$120.00
Two Squared
$115.00
Winston Hill 08
$290.00
Winston Hill 11
$300.00
Rooftop
Oyster Bar
Cocktails RT
Spirits RT
Bubbles
White / Rose
Gran Moraine Rose GL
$14.00
Gerard Bert Orange GL
$14.00
Maison Alex Viog GL
$12.00
Michele Armand 20 GL
$13.00
La Fleur Bellevue GL
$16.00
Davis Estate SVB GL
$17.00
Morgan Chard GL
$15.00
Hamilton Chard GL
$20.00
Gran Moraine Rose
$64.00
Gerard Bert Orange
$64.00
Maison Alex Viog
$48.00
Michele Armand 20
$52.00
La Fleur Bellevue
$64.00
Davis Estate SVB
$64.00
Morgan Chard
$60.00
Hamilton Chard
$80.00
Red
Regaleali Nero GL
$12.00
EG Cotes du Rhone GL
$18.00
Vincent Bourg GL
$20.00
Au Bon Climat GL
$16.00
Napa Cellars Merlot GL
$16.00
Amalaya Malbec GL
$14.00
Edge Cab GL
$18.00
Daou Cab GL
$18.00
Prisoner GL
$30.00
Regaleali Nero
$48.00
EG Cotes du Rhone
$90.00
Vincent Bourg
$80.00
Au Bon Climat
$64.00
Napa Cellars Merlot
$48.00
Amalaya Malbec
$56.00
Edge Cab
$72.00
Daou Cab
$72.00
Prisoner
$120.00
Drinks
N/A Drinks
Coke
$2.75
Diet Coke
$2.75
Sprite
$2.75
Aqua Panna
$4.00
San Pellegrino 1L
$8.00
San Pellegrino Small
$4.00
Topo Chico
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Iced Tea
$2.75
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Roy Rogers
$3.50
OJ
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Grapefuit Juice
$2.50
Tonic
$2.75
Ginger Beer
$2.75
Ginger Ale
$2.75
Milk
$2.75
Small Press
$8.00
Large Press
$15.00
Espresso
$4.50
Espresso DBL
$5.25
Cappuccino
$5.25
Latte
$5.25
Hot Tea
$3.25
Shakerato
$6.50
Americano
$4.00
Amaros / Cordials
Alexander Grappa
$18.00
Amico Amaro
$9.00
Aperol
$9.00
Averna Amaro
$11.00
B&B
$12.00
Baileys
$12.00
Cafe Del Fuego
$9.00
Campari
$9.00
Cappelletti
$8.00
Cardamaro
$9.00
China China
$11.00
Cocchi Rosso
$7.00
D'ell Erborista
$14.00
Dopo Teatro
$7.00
Drambuie
$11.00
Fernet Branca
$7.00
Galliano Aperitivo
$9.00
Genepy Des Alpes
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$11.00
GrappaBrunello
$27.00
GrappaMoscato
$22.00
Green Chartruese
$14.00
Italicus
$11.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Kinsman Rakkia
$11.00
Licor 43
$10.00
Lustau
$11.00
Luxardo
$9.00
Meletti Amaro
$10.00
Montenegro
$11.00
Nocino
$9.00
Nux Alpina
$8.00
Saliza Amoretto
$9.00
Sambuca
$10.00
Strega
$9.00
Suze
$9.00
Vermouth Torino
$9.00
Yellow Chartruese
$14.00
Chartreuse VEP
$42.00
Beer
Bourbon / Whiskey
4 Roses Single Barrel
$13.00
Angels Envy Bourbon
$16.00
Angels Envy Rye
$22.00
Baby Blue
$13.00
Basil Hayden's
$12.00
Blanton's
$15.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Eagle Rare
$18.00
Four Roses
$8.00
Garrison Bros
$17.00
Hibiki Harmony
$26.00
Knob Creek
$13.00
Knob Creek Rye
$16.00
Maker's 46
$14.00
Maker's Mark
$9.00
Michters
$18.00
Nikka Coffewy
$20.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$8.50
SuntoryToki
$16.00
Templeton Rye
$11.00
Weller 12 yr
$28.00
Weller Reserve
$27.00
Whistle Pig Rye
$19.00
Woodford Double
$18.00
Yamazaki 12
$25.00
Yamazaki 18
$72.00
Heavens Door
$14.00
Puni Sole
$36.00
Barrel Seagrass
$26.00
Barrel Armida
$21.00
Yellow Spot
$18.00
Green Spot
$18.00
Jameson
$9.50
Bourbon Reserve
Coffee Drinks
Gin
Ports / Digestifs
Croft Ruby
$10.00
Fonseca 10yr
$12.00
Fladgate 20yr
$17.00
Fladgate 40yr
$45.00
Capezzana
$18.00
Alt Grappa Brun
$26.00
Bepi Grappa
$30.00
Marolo Barolo
$24.00
Marolo Camomile
$16.00
Courvoisier VS
$14.00
Courvoisier VSOP
$19.00
Hennesy VSOP
$19.00
Vin Santo
$15.00
Ch D'Yquem
$75.00
Royal Tokaji
$15.00
Inniskillin CF
$38.00
Inniskillin
$26.00
Pierre Ferrand
$16.00
Martell Swift
$16.00
Camus Borderies
$32.00
Camus VSOP
$16.00
Remy 1738
$18.00
Martell VSSR
$17.00
Remy XO
$36.00
Lustau
$17.00
Louis XIII 1/2 oz
$100.00
Louis XIII 1 oz
$200.00
Louis XIII 2oz
$400.00
Brunello Grappa
$24.00
Moscato Grappa
$22.00
Scotch
Aberlour
$18.00
Asyla
$15.00
Balvenie 12
$17.00
Balvenie 14
$26.00
CB ArtistsBlend
$15.00
Dewar's
$9.00
Glasgow Blend
$14.00
Glenfiddich 12
$17.00
Glenfiddich 21
$55.00
Glenlivet 12
$16.00
Grand Cru
$70.00
Great King St
$11.00
Laphroig 10
$14.00
Mac Rare Cask
$65.00
Macallan 12
$18.00
Macallan 18
$38.00
No Name
$34.00
Oak Cross
$16.00
Oban 14
$18.00
Peat Monster
$18.00
Peat Monster
$18.00
Phenomenology
$40.00
Stranger
$24.00
Cask No 6
$170.00
Macallan M
$300.00
Mac Reflexion
$160.00
Tequila / Rum
3 Agaves Anejo
$14.00
3 Agaves Repo
$11.00
3 Agaves Silver
$8.00
Blue Chair Coco
$9.00
Casa Dragones
$16.00
CasaMezcal
$15.00
Casamigos Repo
$14.00
Casamigos Silver
$14.00
CasaNoble Silver
$14.00
Clase Mescal
$40.00
Clase Plata
$18.00
Clase Repo
$26.00
Codigo Anejo
$22.00
Codigo Blanco
$13.00
Corrido Anejo
$19.00
Corrido Blanco
$11.00
Corrido Repo
$14.00
CuervoFamilia
$26.00
Desert Door Sotol
$10.00
Don Julio 1942
$28.00
DragonesBarrel
$34.00
El Dorado 12
$14.00
Flor de Cana 4
$10.00
G4 Blanco
$13.00
Goslings
$9.50
Guerrero Mezcal
$85.00
Havana Club
$11.00
Ilegal Anejo
$20.00
Ilegal Joven
$10.00
Lalo
$14.00
Lhart Blackpool
$9.00
Lunazul
$8.50
Meyer's Dark
$8.00
Plantation OFTD
$13.00
Plantation Pine
$11.00
Rey Campero
$16.00
Smith&Cross
$8.50
Uruapan Charanda
$14.00
Vida Mezcal
$9.00
Wahaka
$13.00
Zaya
$14.00
Vodka
Events
Fairmount Fairmount (EEL) Location and Ordering Hours
(210) 224-8800
Closed