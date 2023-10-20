Nonna

Antipasti

Arancini
$12.00
Burrata
$14.00
Tomini Al Verde
$11.00
Ricotta
$15.00
Polpette
$14.00
Polipo E Patate
$16.00
Bread
Bread Glut Free
$3.00
Tapenade

Insalata

Rucola
$16.00
Insalata Verde
$8.00
Caprese
$12.00
Bread
Bread Glut Free
$3.00
Tapenade

Contorni

Asparagi
$9.00
Spinaci
$6.00
Cavolfiore
$7.00
Patate Fritte
$8.00
Bread
Bread Glut Free
$3.00
Tapenade

Speciali

Branzino
$36.00
Dentice
$44.00
Filetto
$39.00
Gnocchi
$28.00
Merluzzo
$36.00
Rigatoni
$29.00
Tartufo
$70.00
Tartufo No Crab
$50.00
Tartufo No Truf
$45.00
Bread
Bread Glut Free
$3.00
Tapenade

Pizza

Margherita
$11.00
Atomica
$15.00
Capricciosa
$16.00
Bread
Bread Glut Free
$3.00
Tapenade

Classici

Carbonara
$18.00
Papardelle Al Cinghiale
$27.00
Ravioli Zucca
$24.00
Papardelle Al Funghi
$21.00
Bolognese
$26.00
Ravioli All’ Aragosta
$32.00
Bread
Bread Glut Free
$3.00
Tapenade

Sides

Fries
$8.00
Asparagi
$9.00
Spinaci
$6.00
Bolognese Sauce
$12.00
Wild Boar
$12.00
Tomato Sauce
$6.00
Peperonata
$8.00
Spaghetti
$10.00
Pasta w/Veggies
$20.00
Taglia w/Veggies
$23.00
Sub Veggies
$8.00

Desserts Nonna

Polenta Cake
$9.00
Tiramisu
$9.00
Budino
$9.00
Sorbet
$6.00
Ricotta
$15.00
Affogato
$9.00
Dessert Feature
$12.00
Up With Coffee

Cocktails Nonna

Hugo-Not
$12.00
L'Aperitif Spritz
$12.00
Lo Orto
$12.00
Old Fashioned
$2.00
Negroni
$12.00
Baldini
$12.00
Aereo de Carta
$12.00
Mafaldas
$12.00
Migliore
$12.00
Martini Vodka
$2.00
Martini Gin
$2.00
French 75
$2.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Margarita
$2.00
Mocktail
$8.00
Nonna Wine

By The Glass

Prosecco GL
$11.00
Lambrusco GL
$14.00
Feuillatte GL
$25.00
Pinot Bianco GL
$17.00
Gewurtz GL
$17.00
Chardonnay GL
$11.00
Pinot Grigio GL
$13.00
Gavi GL
$11.00
Moscato d'Asti GL
$12.00
Fiano GL
$14.00
Arneis GL
$15.00
Soave GL
$13.00
Rosato Lagrein GL
$15.00
Schiava GL
$13.00
Pinot Nero GL
$15.00
Cabernet/Merlot GL
$16.00
Barbaresco GL
$19.00
Chianti Classico GL
$16.00
Corvina Monte GL
$18.00
Nero d'Avola GL
$14.00

Large Format / Limited

Masseto 14
$1,743.00
Masseto 19
$1,500.00
DarmagI
$670.00
Quintarelli
$1,100.00

Sparkling

Prosecco
$44.00
Franciacorta
$72.00
Lambrusco
$54.00
Belle Epoque
$320.00
Cristal
$522.00
Dom Pérignon
$550.00
Dom Rose 08
$935.00
Henriot
$125.00
Nicolas Feuillatte
$100.00
Feuillatte Palms Rose
$400.00
Ruinart Rose
$162.00

Bianco

PB Cantina
$68.00
PB JHofstetler
$72.00
Collio Chard
$44.00
Kerner
$49.00
Sauvignon Livio Felluga
$60.00
Ribolla Gialla
$51.00
Lunardi
$52.00
Livio Felluga PG
$73.00
Cortese di Gavi
$44.00
Nascetta
$63.00
Gavi
$45.00
Riesling GD Vajra
$90.00
Moscato d'Asti
$48.00
Arneis
$58.00
Rossj Bass
$210.00
Borro Lamelle Chard
$65.00
Vernaccia
$160.00
SC Pieropan Calvarino
$68.00
SC Suavia
$52.00
Montepulciano
$48.00
Pecorino Umani Ronchi
$48.00
Pecorino Cortaldo
$52.00
Trebbiano
$42.00
Sul Vulcano Bianco
$86.00
Vermentino Pala
$67.00
Fallanghina
$52.00
Fiano di Avellino
$68.00
Greco di Tufo
$69.00
Lagrein Rosato
$56.00

Rosso

Schiava E Walch
$52.00
Gamay Grosjean
$61.00
Barbera Scarpetta
$54.00
Barbera Valmorena
$49.00
Barbera Aldo Conterno
$96.00
Nebbiolo/Barbera
$135.00
Dolcetto d'Alba
$64.00
Pinot Rollone
$72.00
Barbaresco Serra
$72.00
Barbaresco Gaja
$410.00
Produttori
$106.00
Sori Paitin
$185.00
Voghera
$95.00
Conterno Barolo
$226.00
Bussia 19
$80.00
Bussia Riserva
$130.00
Gaja Sperss 14
$515.00
Gaja Sperss 18
$645.00
Pio Cesare
$255.00
Prunotto Barolo
$160.00
Bertani
$284.00
Dal Forno Romano
$648.00
Amarone Masi
$140.00
Ca del Merlo
$294.00
VR Dal Forno
$280.00
VR Monte
$72.00
Primitivo
$68.00
Montefalco Rosso
$54.00
Monte Jorio
$44.00
Monte Vino
$72.00
Castello di Banfi
$52.00
Castello di Volpaia
$87.00

Rosso Cont

Merlot Patrimo
$234.00
Merlot Montiano
$165.00
Argiano
$75.00
Il Pino
$155.00
Marcanda Magari
$180.00
Sassicaia
$640.00
Ornellaia 18
$510.00
Ornellaia 19
$518.00
Ornellaia 20
$490.00
Solaia
$700.00
Tignanello
$270.00
Insoglio 21
$90.00
Il Bruciato
$81.00
Polissena
$135.00
Le Macchiole
$67.00
San Polo
$60.00
Col d'Orcia
$165.00
Col di Lamo
$185.00
Gaja Brunello
$265.00
Il Poggione
$180.00
Val di Suga
$210.00
Aglianico Serpico
$270.00
Aglianico Mastro
$128.00
Nero d'Avola
$76.00
Nero d'Avola Syrah
$48.00
Frappato
$57.00
Etna Rosso Benanti
$68.00
Etna Rosso Gaja IDDA
$150.00
Nero d'Avola Frappato
$78.00

Silo Prime

Start

BBQ Shrimp App
$19.00
Chicken Fried Oysters
$18.00
Crab Cake
$23.00
Grilled TX Quail
$18.00
Lobster & Crab Fondue
$20.00
Oysters 1/2
$21.00
Oysters Dz
$41.00
Platter Large
$62.00
Platter Petite
$36.00

Soup & Salad

Onion Soup
$12.00
Baby Wedge
$13.00
House Salad
$11.00
Beet Salad
$15.00
Ceasar Salad
$14.00
Vine Ripe Tomatoes
$12.00

From The Grill

Filet 6oz
$39.00
Filet 10oz
$51.00
Strip 12oz
$54.00
Ribeye 14oz
$57.00
Lamb Rack
$46.00

Entrees

Roasted Chicken
$26.00
Sea Bass
$47.00
Atlantic Salmon
$32.00
Sea Scallops
$41.00
Pork Chop
$29.00
King Crab 1lb
$84.00
Tristan Entree
$68.00
Fish Feature
$32.00

Complements

Bearnaise
$4.00
Mustard Hollandaise
$3.00
Marsala Mushroom Sauce
$6.00
Jumbo Shrimp (3)
$22.00
Sea Scallops (2)
$22.00
1/2 Maine Lobster
$31.00
Lump Crab
$22.00
King Crab 1/2 LB
$42.00

Sides

Asparagus
$10.00
Brussels Sprouts
$10.00
Dirty Rice
$10.00
Fingerling Pots
$10.00
Lobster Mac
$33.00
Mashed Potatoes
$10.00
Mushrooms
$10.00
Shoe String Pots
$10.00
Spinach
$10.00
Truffle Mac
$10.00

Cocktails Prime

Aviation
$16.00
Bees Knees
$16.00
Brooklynite
$16.00
Oaxaca OF
$16.00
Penicillin
$16.00
Prime Martini
$16.00
Red Hook
$16.00
Margarita
$2.00
Old Fashioned
$2.00
Martini Vodka
$2.00
Martini Gin
$2.00
French 75
$2.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Mocktail
$8.00
Desserts Prime

Cheese Plate
$15.00
Cheesecake
$9.00
Choc Mousse
$9.00
Coco Pie
$9.00
Sorbet
$6.00
Silo Wine

Champagne / Sparkling

Jeio Prosecco GL
$11.00
Campo V Cava GL
$13.00
Nicolas Feuillatte GL
$25.00
Gerard Bert Rose GL
$13.00
Jeio Prosecco
$44.00
Campo Viejo Cava
$52.00
Nicolas Feuillatte
$100.00
Ca del Bosco
$80.00
Bollinger
$180.00
NV Delamotte
$210.00
Krug Grande
$362.00
Grand Siecle 25
$400.00
Henriot
$105.00
Ruinart Blancs
$130.00
Delamotte Blancs
$261.00
Gosset Celebris
$392.00
Cristal
$522.00
Dom Pérignon
$550.00
Perrier-Jouet
$320.00
Winston Churchill
$530.00
Les Mesnil Blancs
$1,240.00
Gerard Bertrand Rose
$52.00
Scharffenberger Rose
$80.00
Billecart Rose
$234.00
Schramsberg Rose
$100.00
Dom Pérignon Rose
$935.00
08 Palms d'Or Rose
$400.00
Belle Epoque Rose
$430.00
Piper-Heidsieck Rose
$352.00
Taittinger Rose
$320.00

Small & Large Formats

LF de Latour 375ml
$381.00
Mondavi Res 375ml
$115.00
Moet Chandon 1.5L
$1,240.00
Senailhac 1.5L
$225.00
Le Carillon 1.5L
$480.00
Faust 1.5L
$240.00
Harlan 1.5L
$4,500.00
Opus One 1.5L
$1,700.00
Quintessa 1.5L
$930.00
Solaia 1.5L
$1,280.00
Shafer 1.5L
$325.00
DANA Vaso 1.5L
$320.00

White Wines Int

Marietta OVR GL
$12.00
Marietta OVR
$48.00
Alexana
$74.00
Italics White
$102.00
Rueda Verdejo
$38.00
Pazo Senorans
$48.00
Abadia Albarino
$62.00
AB Gewurtztraminer
$90.00
AB Pinot Blanc
$87.00
Vidal Fleury
$85.00
DH Le Mont
$115.00
DJ Les Ruisseax
$70.00
E.Guigal La Doraine
$213.00
Maison Alex Viog
$48.00
Chante Cigale
$130.00
Chateau Cos
$280.00
Lucien Albrecht
$48.00
Donnhoff
$75.00
Chateau Chantegrive
$46.00
Michele Armand 19
$32.00
Laurenz V Charming
$60.00

White Wines Italy

Vietti GL
$12.00
Vietti
$48.00
Gaja Vistamare
$160.00
Vietti Roero Arneis
$66.00
Franco Serra Gavi
$48.00
La Scolca Gavi
$130.00
Ferzo
$57.00
Abbazia
$52.00
Elena Walch
$64.00
Cantina Terlano
$68.00
Fantinel
$51.00
Livio Felluga
$72.00
GD Vajra
$90.00
Orvieto Sangiovani
$75.00
Cerulli Spinozzi
$45.00
Emidio Pepe Treb
$285.00
Gaja IDDA Bianco
$150.00
Benanti Etna Bianco
$75.00
Donnafugata
$74.00
Occhipinti SP68
$72.00
Samas
$42.00
Pala Vermentino
$52.00

Sauvignon Blanc

Simi SVB GL
$14.00
Frenzy SVB GL
$12.00
Simi SVB
$56.00
Davis Estate SVB
$64.00
Honig SVB
$60.00
Rochioli SVB
$68.00
Twomey SVB
$64.00
Fontaine Audon SVB
$70.00
Domaine SVB
$86.00
Livio Felluga SVB
$72.00
Frenzy SVB
$48.00
Kim Crawford SVB
$60.00
Te Mata SVB
$54.00

Chardonnay

Revelry Chard GL
$16.00
Revelry Chard
$64.00
Arista Ritchie
$243.00
Cakebread
$100.00
Catena Zapata
$205.00
Crossbarn Chard
$65.00
Composition
$192.00
DuMol Chard
$76.00
Elizabeth
$144.00
Jordan Chard
$72.00
Odette Reserve
$115.00
Pahlmeyer
$156.00
Palmaz Amalia
$213.00
Paul Hobbs
$110.00
PlumpJack Chard
$108.00
Raeburn
$60.00
Ramey Platt Vine
$157.00
Saintsbury
$62.00
Salus
$120.00
Shafer
$143.00
Stony Hill
$105.00
Staglin
$160.00

Chardonnay France

Gerard Bertrand GL
$12.00
ABD Chablis GL
$18.00
Gerard Bertrand Chard
$48.00
ABD Chablis
$72.00
ABD Les Vaudesirs
$225.00
Les Hauts
$80.00
William Fèvre
$64.00
Chateau Tourelles
$75.00
2020 Domaine Leflaive
$156.00
2021 Domaine Leflaive
$145.00
Domaine Baron'Arques
$90.00

Rose

Villebois Rose GL
$12.00
Villebois Rose
$48.00
Healy Rose
$108.00
Staglin Rose
$135.00
Bieler Rose
$48.00

Red Wines Int

Tres Garnacha GL
$15.00
Malleoulus GL
$30.00
Tayac GL
$22.00
Angelus Tempo GL
$30.00
Tres Garnacha
$60.00
Malleoulus
$120.00
Faustino
$110.00
Marques Castillo
$360.00
Torre Muga
$225.00
Macan
$180.00
Tayac
$115.00
Angelus Tempo
$120.00
Palmer
$580.00
Margaux 96
$1,776.00
Margaux 12
$1,232.00
Pavillon Rouge
$380.00
Cos D'Estournel 09
$240.00
Cos D'Estournel 02
$90.00
Cos D'Estournel 08
$669.00
Montrose
$684.00
Rothschild 95
$2,607.00
Rothschild 02
$2,095.00
Rothschild 05
$2,837.00
Rothschild 08
$2,505.00
Rothschild 12
$2,032.00
Rothschild 16
$2,552.00
Latour 14
$1,250.00
Latour 16
$520.00
Mouton Rothschild 88
$1,046.00
Mouton Rothschild 98
$1,252.00
Mouton Rothschild 03
$1,268.00
Mouton Rothschild 13
$930.00
Mouton Rothschild 14
$1,198.00
Mouton Rothschild 15
$1,450.00
Mouton Rothschild 16
$1,600.00
Pichon 03
$435.00
Pichon 15
$669.00
Pontet Canet 15
$317.00
Haut-Brion 09
$1,976.00
La Mission 03
$804.00
Pape Clement 12
$348.00
Ducru-Beaucaillou 82
$1,095.00
Gran Vin Leoville 03
$630.00
Angelus 04
$720.00
Le Carillon 18
$265.00
EG Chateauneuf-Du-Pape
$150.00
EG Cotes du Rhone
$90.00
EG Ermitage Ex Voto
$845.00
EG La Turque
$690.00
Domaine Jean Claude
$90.00
Domine Les Alex St Joseph
$98.00
Pierre Gaillard
$115.00
De Beaucastel
$285.00

Red Wines Italy

Le Difese GL
$21.00
Le Difese
$84.00
Gaja Sito Moresco
$155.00
Gaja Darmagi
$785.00
Gaja Barbaresco 17
$410.00
Gaja Barbaresco 18
$435.00
Produttori 18
$115.00
Prunotto 16
$120.00
Aldo Conterno Bussia
$226.00
Borgogno 11
$300.00
Borgogno 12
$300.00
Costa di Bussia
$80.00
Gaja Sperss 14
$600.00
Gaja Sperss' 18
$767.00
Dal Forno Valpolicella
$280.00
Bertani Amarone 10
$295.00
Beretani Amarone 11
$275.00
Dal Forno Amarone
$640.00
Masi Costasera
$140.00
Emidio Pepe
$354.00
Gaja Magari
$185.00
2008 GQ Alzero
$1,100.00
2015 GQ Ca del Merlo
$294.00
Masseto 14
$1,743.00
Masseto 19
$150.00
Sassicaia 18
$640.00
Sassicaia 19
$670.00
Sassicaia 20
$650.00
Ornellaia Solare
$510.00
Ornellaia 19
$518.00
Ornellaia 20
$490.00
Solaia 18
$765.00
Col d'Orcia
$165.00
Gaja Brunello
$230.00
Il Poggione Brunello
$180.00
Val di Suga Brunello
$210.00
Cotarello Montiano
$170.00
Torcicado
$60.00
Mastroberardino
$128.00
Feudi Patrimo
$234.00
Feudi Serpico
$270.00
Occhipinti SP86
$78.00
Gaja IDDA Rosso
$150.00
Benanti 18
$114.00

Pinot Noir

Au Bon Climat GL
$16.00
Belle Glos GL
$24.00
Vincent Bourg GL
$20.00
Au Bon Climat
$64.00
Belle Glos
$96.00
Angels Ink
$87.00
Boen
$63.00
Famous Gate
$246.00
Flowers
$120.00
Kistler
$190.00
Southing
$279.00
Archery Summit WV
$130.00
Composition WV
$192.00
Dom Serene WV
$135.00
J Christopher WV
$90.00
Penner Ash WV
$125.00
Vincent Bourg
$80.00
Albert Mercurey
$126.00
Albert Clos L'Ermitage
$123.00
Louis Jadot Savigny
$140.00
Louis Jadot Gevrey
$160.00
Dom Guillon
$140.00
DRC Echezeaux 19
$1,587.00
DRC Echezeaux 20
$1,326.00
DRC Grands Eche 20
$2,148.00
DRC Romanee 17
$3,267.00
DRC Romanee 19
$3,393.00
DRC Romanee 20
$3,540.00
DRC Richebourg 20
$3,540.00

Merlot / Cab Franc

Revelry GL
$16.00
Revelry
$66.00
Clos du Val
$80.00
Duckhorn
$120.00
Markham
$60.00
Guiberteau
$80.00
Jean Maurice Raffault
$60.00
Ashes & Diamonds
$156.00
Mattiuzzi Regis
$126.00

Syrah / Malbec / Zin

Vistalba GL
$13.00
Seghesio Zin GL
$15.00
Vistalba
$49.00
Alvarez Mattiuzzi
$126.00
Zweigelt
$64.00
Failla Syrah
$141.00
Penfolds Syrah 15
$1,350.00
Penfolds Syrah 18
$1,280.00
Stolen Horse Syrah
$192.00
Relentless Syrah
$225.00
Seghesio
$60.00
Marietta Angeli
$76.00
Turley Cedarman
$126.00
Turley Kirschenmann
$109.00
Turley Juvenile
$108.00

Cabernet A - J

Simi GL
$16.00
Daou Cab GL
$18.00
Faust Salvation GL
$30.00
Simi
$64.00
Daou Cab
$72.00
Faust Salvation
$120.00
Adamvs
$240.00
Alejandro Bulgheroni
$405.00
Alpha & Omega
$735.00
Altagracia
$236.00
B.R. Cohn
$195.00
B. V. Special
$370.00
Beringer
$304.00
Bond Melubry 07
$975.00
Bond Melbury 10
$975.00
Bond Pluribus 07
$1,275.00
Bond Pluribus 10
$975.00
Bond Quella
$975.00
Bond St. Eden 07
$1,220.00
Bond St. Eden 10
$975.00
Bond Vecina
$975.00
CADE
$240.00
Chappellet
$480.00
Chimney Rock
$240.00
Doubleback
$287.00
Doubleback Reserve
$370.00
Frank Family Cab
$120.00
The Diplomat
$295.00
The Dreamer
$260.00
Ghost of Autumn
$500.00
Grgich Hills Cab
$170.00
Groth Reserve
$270.00
Hall Cabernet Sauvignon
$132.00
Hall Kathryn
$320.00
Harlan Estate
$3,200.00
Heitz Trailside
$300.00
Honig
$100.00
HA Ark Vineyard
$1,120.00
HA Kayli Morgan 14
$1,000.00
HA Kayli Morgan 15
$1,050.00
HA Morgan's Way
$1,120.00

Cabernet K - Z

Kapcsandy
$748.00
La Jota
$294.00
M. Etain
$450.00
Mayacamas
$310.00
Maze
$165.00
Melka CJ
$265.00
Memento Mori
$700.00
Mount Brave
$192.00
ONDA 17
$276.00
ONDA 19
$465.00
Patrimony 16
$550.00
Patrimony 18
$505.00
Plumpjack Cab
$350.00
Ridge Montebello
$360.00
Mondavi 07
$272.00
Mondavi 08
$246.00
Mondavi 09
$264.00
Mondavi Kalon
$312.00
Mondavi H Beauty
$350.00
Roy Estate 14
$687.00
Roy Estate 17
$699.00
Roy Estate 18
$715.00
Roy Le Reveuse
$1,455.00
Scarecrow
$960.00
Screaming Eagle
$2,750.00
Shafer
$580.00
Staglin
$540.00
Steadfast
$480.00
The Mascot
$285.00
The Maiden
$900.00
Timeless
$390.00
Vine Hill Ranch 17
$420.00
Vine Hill Ranch 18
$440.00

Meritage / Proprietary

Hearst GL
$16.00
Hearst
$64.00
Cain Five
$280.00
Cinq Cepages
$160.00
Checkerboard Aurora
$650.00
Colgin
$424.00
Continuum
$425.00
Dalla Valle
$1,020.00
Dominus 06
$452.00
Dominus 12
$472.00
Dominus 13
$816.00
Dominus 14
$478.00
Dominus 15
$624.00
Dominus 16
$608.00
Insignia 06
$475.00
Insignia 10
$462.00
Insignia 18
$508.00
Neyers
$84.00
Opus One 09
$777.00
Opus One 12
$728.00
Opus One 13
$716.00
Opus One 15
$645.00
Opus One 16
$644.00
Opus One 18
$660.00
Opus One 19
$682.00
Overture
$280.00
Ovid 16
$500.00
Ovid 17
$513.00
Quintessa
$380.00
Peter Les Pavots
$342.00
Roy Mr Evens
$612.00
The Prisoner
$120.00
Two Squared
$115.00
Winston Hill 08
$290.00
Winston Hill 11
$300.00

Rooftop

Oyster Bar

RT Almonds Olive
$9.00
RT Verde
$8.00
RT Arancini
$12.00
RT Polpette
$14.00
RT Ceviche
$18.00
RT Oysters Dz
$42.00
Cheese Platter
$14.00
Seafood Platter
$62.00

Cocktails RT

Somebody's Baby
$15.00
Blueberry Fields
$15.00
Escape
$15.00
Do It Again
$15.00
Stuck On You
$15.00
Summer Rain Martini
$15.00

Spirits RT

Oak & Eden
$13.00
Fitzgerald 9
$16.00
Ghost Hill
$13.00
Peerless Rye
$24.00
Ranger .36
$18.00
Red Handed
$13.00
Mastersons
$26.00
Noahs Mill
$16.00
Old Fitzgerald BIB
$44.00
Old Forester
$14.00

Bubbles

Gerard Bertrand GL
$12.00
Campo V Cava GL
$13.00
Nicolas Feuillatte GL
$25.00
Gerard Bertrand Rose
$52.00
Campo Viejo Cava
$52.00
Nicolas Feuillatte
$100.00
Krug Grande
$362.00
Grand Siecle 25
$400.00
Cristal
$522.00
NV Delamotte
$210.00
Scharffenberger Rose
$80.00
Ruinart Rose
$162.00

White / Rose

Gran Moraine Rose GL
$14.00
Gerard Bert Orange GL
$14.00
Maison Alex Viog GL
$12.00
Michele Armand 20 GL
$13.00
La Fleur Bellevue GL
$16.00
Davis Estate SVB GL
$17.00
Morgan Chard GL
$15.00
Hamilton Chard GL
$20.00
Gran Moraine Rose
$64.00
Gerard Bert Orange
$64.00
Maison Alex Viog
$48.00
Michele Armand 20
$52.00
La Fleur Bellevue
$64.00
Davis Estate SVB
$64.00
Morgan Chard
$60.00
Hamilton Chard
$80.00

Red

Regaleali Nero GL
$12.00
EG Cotes du Rhone GL
$18.00
Vincent Bourg GL
$20.00
Au Bon Climat GL
$16.00
Napa Cellars Merlot GL
$16.00
Amalaya Malbec GL
$14.00
Edge Cab GL
$18.00
Daou Cab GL
$18.00
Prisoner GL
$30.00
Regaleali Nero
$48.00
EG Cotes du Rhone
$90.00
Vincent Bourg
$80.00
Au Bon Climat
$64.00
Napa Cellars Merlot
$48.00
Amalaya Malbec
$56.00
Edge Cab
$72.00
Daou Cab
$72.00
Prisoner
$120.00

Drinks

N/A Drinks

Coke
$2.75
Diet Coke
$2.75
Sprite
$2.75
Aqua Panna
$4.00
San Pellegrino 1L
$8.00
San Pellegrino Small
$4.00
Topo Chico
$3.50
Lemonade
$3.50
Iced Tea
$2.75
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Roy Rogers
$3.50
OJ
$2.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Grapefuit Juice
$2.50
Tonic
$2.75
Ginger Beer
$2.75
Ginger Ale
$2.75
Milk
$2.75
Small Press
$8.00
Large Press
$15.00
Espresso
$4.50
Espresso DBL
$5.25
Cappuccino
$5.25
Latte
$5.25
Hot Tea
$3.25
Shakerato
$6.50
Americano
$4.00

Amaros / Cordials

Alexander Grappa
$18.00
Amico Amaro
$9.00
Aperol
$9.00
Averna Amaro
$11.00
B&B
$12.00
Baileys
$12.00
Cafe Del Fuego
$9.00
Campari
$9.00
Cappelletti
$8.00
Cardamaro
$9.00
China China
$11.00
Cocchi Rosso
$7.00
D'ell Erborista
$14.00
Dopo Teatro
$7.00
Drambuie
$11.00
Fernet Branca
$7.00
Galliano Aperitivo
$9.00
Genepy Des Alpes
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$11.00
GrappaBrunello
$27.00
GrappaMoscato
$22.00
Green Chartruese
$14.00
Italicus
$11.00
Kahlua
$10.00
Kinsman Rakkia
$11.00
Licor 43
$10.00
Lustau
$11.00
Luxardo
$9.00
Meletti Amaro
$10.00
Montenegro
$11.00
Nocino
$9.00
Nux Alpina
$8.00
Saliza Amoretto
$9.00
Sambuca
$10.00
Strega
$9.00
Suze
$9.00
Vermouth Torino
$9.00
Yellow Chartruese
$14.00
Chartreuse VEP
$42.00

Beer

Alamo Gold Ale
$6.00
Alstadt Kolsch
$6.50
Argus Cider
$6.00
Hopadillo
$6.50
Fresh Squeezed
$7.50
HW Betty
$6.50
Karbach Daymaker
$7.00
Left Hand
$8.50
Live Oak Hefe
$7.00
Modelo
$5.50
Nazionale
$12.00
Peroni
$6.50
Shiner
$4.50
Stella
$6.00

Bourbon / Whiskey

4 Roses Single Barrel
$13.00
Angels Envy Bourbon
$16.00
Angels Envy Rye
$22.00
Baby Blue
$13.00
Basil Hayden's
$12.00
Blanton's
$15.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Eagle Rare
$18.00
Four Roses
$8.00
Garrison Bros
$17.00
Hibiki Harmony
$26.00
Knob Creek
$13.00
Knob Creek Rye
$16.00
Maker's 46
$14.00
Maker's Mark
$9.00
Michters
$18.00
Nikka Coffewy
$20.00
Rittenhouse Rye
$8.50
SuntoryToki
$16.00
Templeton Rye
$11.00
Weller 12 yr
$28.00
Weller Reserve
$27.00
Whistle Pig Rye
$19.00
Woodford Double
$18.00
Yamazaki 12
$25.00
Yamazaki 18
$72.00
Heavens Door
$14.00
Puni Sole
$36.00
Barrel Seagrass
$26.00
Barrel Armida
$21.00
Yellow Spot
$18.00
Green Spot
$18.00
Jameson
$9.50

Bourbon Reserve

Eagle Rare 17
$50.00
Entrapment 25
$70.00
Old Fitz 18yr
$96.00
Pappy 10yr
$120.00
Pappy 12yr
$155.00
Rhetoric 23
$50.00
Stag
$65.00
Thomas Handy
$65.00
Weller 107
$22.00
Weller LaRue
$70.00
Weller Reserve
$27.00
Willett
$45.00
WP Boss Hog 6
$165.00
WP Boss Hog 8
$130.00

Coffee Drinks

Affogato
$9.00
Biscotti di Prato
$13.00
Carajillo
$16.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
French 75
$2.00
Godfather
$10.00
Grasshopper
$12.00
Lemoncello
$9.00
Scotch & Cigars
$12.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire
$9.50
Botanist
$11.00
Brokers
$9.00
Barr Hill
$12.00
Greenhouse
$9.50
Haymans
$9.00
Hendrick's
$11.00
Monkey 47
$23.00
Nolets
$10.00
Plymouth
$11.00
Seersucker
$10.00
Tanqueray 10
$12.00
Roku
$12.00
Zephyr Black
$12.00
Zephyr Blue
$14.00

Ports / Digestifs

Croft Ruby
$10.00
Fonseca 10yr
$12.00
Fladgate 20yr
$17.00
Fladgate 40yr
$45.00
Capezzana
$18.00
Alt Grappa Brun
$26.00
Bepi Grappa
$30.00
Marolo Barolo
$24.00
Marolo Camomile
$16.00
Courvoisier VS
$14.00
Courvoisier VSOP
$19.00
Hennesy VSOP
$19.00
Vin Santo
$15.00
Ch D'Yquem
$75.00
Royal Tokaji
$15.00
Inniskillin CF
$38.00
Inniskillin
$26.00
Pierre Ferrand
$16.00
Martell Swift
$16.00
Camus Borderies
$32.00
Camus VSOP
$16.00
Remy 1738
$18.00
Martell VSSR
$17.00
Remy XO
$36.00
Lustau
$17.00
Louis XIII 1/2 oz
$100.00
Louis XIII 1 oz
$200.00
Louis XIII 2oz
$400.00
Brunello Grappa
$24.00
Moscato Grappa
$22.00

Scotch

Aberlour
$18.00
Asyla
$15.00
Balvenie 12
$17.00
Balvenie 14
$26.00
CB ArtistsBlend
$15.00
Dewar's
$9.00
Glasgow Blend
$14.00
Glenfiddich 12
$17.00
Glenfiddich 21
$55.00
Glenlivet 12
$16.00
Grand Cru
$70.00
Great King St
$11.00
Laphroig 10
$14.00
Mac Rare Cask
$65.00
Macallan 12
$18.00
Macallan 18
$38.00
No Name
$34.00
Oak Cross
$16.00
Oban 14
$18.00
Peat Monster
$18.00
Peat Monster
$18.00
Phenomenology
$40.00
Stranger
$24.00
Cask No 6
$170.00
Macallan M
$300.00
Mac Reflexion
$160.00

Tequila / Rum

3 Agaves Anejo
$14.00
3 Agaves Repo
$11.00
3 Agaves Silver
$8.00
Blue Chair Coco
$9.00
Casa Dragones
$16.00
CasaMezcal
$15.00
Casamigos Repo
$14.00
Casamigos Silver
$14.00
CasaNoble Silver
$14.00
Clase Mescal
$40.00
Clase Plata
$18.00
Clase Repo
$26.00
Codigo Anejo
$22.00
Codigo Blanco
$13.00
Corrido Anejo
$19.00
Corrido Blanco
$11.00
Corrido Repo
$14.00
CuervoFamilia
$26.00
Desert Door Sotol
$10.00
Don Julio 1942
$28.00
DragonesBarrel
$34.00
El Dorado 12
$14.00
Flor de Cana 4
$10.00
G4 Blanco
$13.00
Goslings
$9.50
Guerrero Mezcal
$85.00
Havana Club
$11.00
Ilegal Anejo
$20.00
Ilegal Joven
$10.00
Lalo
$14.00
Lhart Blackpool
$9.00
Lunazul
$8.50
Meyer's Dark
$8.00
Plantation OFTD
$13.00
Plantation Pine
$11.00
Rey Campero
$16.00
Smith&Cross
$8.50
Uruapan Charanda
$14.00
Vida Mezcal
$9.00
Wahaka
$13.00
Zaya
$14.00

Vodka

Absolut Elyx
$12.00
Beluga
$11.00
Belvedere
$12.00
Smogery Forest
$14.00
Chopin
$11.00
Grey Goose
$13.00
Ketel 1
$11.00
Zubrowka
$12.00
TLC Vodka
$8.00
Tito's
$8.50

Events

Hundred Acre
$1,000.00