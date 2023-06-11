Silver and Sons - Windridge Vineyards
Food Menu
Mains
Freebird Farms Smoked Chicken
24-hour brine, smoked paprika, garlic powder, white peppercorn
Creekstone Farms Prime Brisket
Mix of fatty and lean brisket, blend of five peppercorns
Pulled Lamb Shoulder
Garlic-ginger crusted lamb, cumin, fennel seed, oregano
Short Rib Pastrami
7-day brine, coriander and five peppercorn crust
Baby Back Beef Ribs
Full 7-bone rack has approximately 2 pounds of meat (cooked weight)
Pastrami Spiced Mushrooms
Half pound smoked mushrooms. Garlic, coriander, five peppercorn blend
Test
Specials
Sandwiches
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Smoked and shredded chicken with bbq sauce on a challah bun
Prime Brisket Sandwich
Sliced combination of fatty and lean brisket with bbq sauce on a challah bun
Pulled Lamb Shoulder Sandwich
Garlic and spice crusted pulled lamb shoulder with bbq sauce on a challah bun
Short Rib Pastrami Sandwich
Coriander and five blend peppercorn crusted short rib pastrami, sliced with bbq sauce on a challah bun
Pastrami Spiced Mushrooms Sandwich
Smoked mushrooms with garlic, coriander and peppercorns with bbq sauce on a challah bun
Platters
Sandwich Platter
Choice of main, sauce, side and sweet. Served on a challah bun with pickles.
2x2 Platter
Choose 2 mains (1/4 lb each), sauce, and 2 sides/desserts. Comes with challah bun and pickles. Recommended for 1
Sampler Platter
Choose four mains (1/4 lb each), bbq sauces, two sides, and two desserts. Comes with challah buns and pickles. Recommended for 2-3
Pitmaster Platter
Choice of four mains (1/2 lb each), sauces, four sides, and two desserts. Comes with challah buns and pickles. Recommended for 4-6
Sides
Chickpea Napa Cabbage Slaw
Cucumber, red onion, roasted peppers, lemon vinaigrette
Mac and Cheese
Sharp cheddar, garlic breadcrumbs
Lemon Schmaltz Potatoes
Rendered schmaltz, fresh lemon juice, dry oregano
Smoked Deviled Eggs
Smoked egg yolks, roasted garlic aioli, pimenton
Harissa Smoked Carrots
Pistachio dukkah, cucumber yogurt tzatziki
Tzatziki
Cucumber, Greek Yogurt, Lemon, Garlic, Dill
Walnut Muhammara Dip
Roasted peppers, fire roasted tomatoes, confit garlic, pomegranate molasses
Challah Bun
Extra Sauce
Extra Pickles
4 oz house pickled cauliflower, carrot, and celery
Sweets
Smoked Walnut Baklava
Smoked walnuts and almonds, flaky phyllo dough, butter, cinnamon sugar
S'mores Rice Krispies Treat
Smoked marshmallows, dark chocolate, brown butter
Apple Bread Pudding
brown sugar, bourbon vanilla, oat crumble
Chocolate Pudding Pot de Creme
bourbon caramel, yogurt whipped cream