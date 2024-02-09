Silverlake Ramen Temecula, CA
Store Menu
Ramen
- Classic$16.00
Creamy pork stock with choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bean sprouts, spinach, green onions, seaweed, black garlic oil & seasoned egg*
- Blaze$16.75
Spicy creamy pork stock with choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bean sprouts, spinach, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg*
- Shoyu$16.00
Clear chicken stock with shōyu, choice of protein (pork/ chicken/ tofu), bamboo shoots, spinach, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg*
- Shoyu on Fire$16.75
Spicy clear chicken stock with shōyu, green onions, corn, fried jalapeños, seaweed, micro cilantro, lime & seasoned egg*
- Garlic Truffle$17.50
Blend of cream pork + vegetable stock, garlic, TRUFF truffle oil, kale, mushrooms, black pepper, seaweed & seasoned egg* served with thick noodles
- Veggie$16.75
Vegetable stock with miso base, mixed veggies, mixed greens, corn, tofu, mushroom, fried broccolini & avocado
- Tsukemen$19.05
Tokyo style, creamy pork + fish stock, bean sprouts, lime, green onions, seaweed & seasoned egg* served with thick noodles and double protein. tip: squeeze lime on noodles
- Cajun Mazemen$17.50
Blend of chicken stock + Cajun Sauce, corn, green onions, lime, shrimp, pork sausage, fresh garlic. served with thick noodles. tip: squeeze lime and mix well
Combo Appetizer
- Chicken Karaage 4 pc$8.50
- Fried Gyoza 4 pcs$7.50
Fried juicy pork dumplings (6 pcs)
- Edamame$4.95
Soy beans w/ truffle salt
- Pork Bun$5.25
Marinated pork belly, pickled onions, sesame aioli & green onions
- Spicy Chicken Bun$5.25
Chicken karaage, ghost pepper kimchi, green onions & teriyaki sauce
- Creamy Broccolini$6.25
Fried broccolini with creamy sesame dressing
Appetizer
- Edamame$4.95
Soy beans w/ truffle salt
- Regular Crispy Chicken Karaage$8.50
Japanese style boneless fried chicken, served with spicy aioli sauce (Regular)
- Large Crispy Chicken Karaage$12.95
Japanese style boneless fried chicken, served with spicy aioli sauce (Large)
- Crispy Rice w Spicy Tuna$7.50
Spicy tuna, crispy rice, avocado, jalapeños & eel sauce. served with ginger
- Grilled Gyoza 6 pcs$7.50
Grilled juicy pork dumplings (6 pcs)
- Fried Gyoza 6 pcs$7.50
Fried juicy pork dumplings (6 pcs)
- Pork Bun$5.25
Marinated pork belly, pickled onions, sesame aioli & green onions
- Spicy Chicken Bun$5.25
Chicken karaage, ghost pepper kimchi, green onions & teriyaki sauce
- Impossible Bun$6.25
Panko fried impossible plant meat, shredded cabbage, hot mustard & katsu sauce
- Creamy Broccolini$6.25
Fried broccolini with creamy sesame dressing
- SLR House Salad$8.00
Choice of protein, kale, mixed greens, corn, pickled onions, onion dressing
Rice Bowl
- Regular Chicken Karaage Bowl$8.75
Japanese style fried chicken, teriyaki sauce, spicy aioli, green onion & red ginger over rice
- Regular Pork Bowl$8.75
Pork belly, pickled onions, green onions, fried jalapeños & seasoned egg over rice
- Regular Soboro Bowl$8.75
Ground chicken with scrambled egg, green onion, and red ginger over rice
- Regular Spicy Tuna Bowl$9.75
Spicy tuna, mixed greens, fried onions, onion dressing & avocado over rice
- Regular Mabo Tofu Bowl$8.75
Tofu in a spicy black bean sauce, green onion & red ginger over rice
- Regular Impossible Katsu Curry$9.75
Impossible Katsu Curry with a house made curry sauce over a bed of rice, topped with Japanese pickled cucumbers and sesame seeds.
- Large Chicken Karaage Bowl$12.75
Japanese style fried chicken, teriyaki sauce, spicy aioli, green onion & red ginger over rice
- Large Pork Bowl$12.75
Pork belly, pickled onions, green onions, fried jalapeños & seasoned egg over rice
- Large Soboro Bowl$12.75
Ground chicken with scrambled egg, green onion, and red ginger over rice
- Large Spicy Tuna Bowl$13.75
Spicy tuna, mixed greens, fried onions, onion dressing & avocado over rice
- Large Mabo Tofu Bowl$12.75
Tofu in a spicy black bean sauce, green onion & red ginger over rice
- Large Impossible Katsu Curry$13.75
Impossible Katsu Curry with a house made curry sauce over a bed of rice, topped with Japanese pickled cucumbers and sesame seeds.
Drinks
Alcohol
- Sapporo$7.00
- Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori$12.95
12.5%, Sayuri means “little lily” in Japanese and the name is apt for this soft, floral noted nigori. Hints of white grape and elements of cherry blossom tie in seamlessly to create a lush, creamy sake with a deliciously smooth finish.
- Ozeki Dry One Cup$8.00
14%, One Cup Ozeki sake has been Japan's most popular cup sake for the last 55 year. It has a well-balanced flavor and clean aftertaste.
- Chu-Hi Lemon$6.50
6% The most popular specialty drink in Japan, it is a ready to drink cocktail in a can! It's Shochu mixed with carbonated lemon fruit flavored water. Drink straight from the can chilled, or pour over a bit of ice and enjoy!
Desserts
- 2 pc Churros$4.50
2 pc of 10 inch long churros coated with cinnamon sugar. regular and flavored churro available
- 2 pc Churros w Ice Cream$6.50
2 pc of 10 inch long churros coated with cinnamon sugar and served with ice cream and chocolate syrup. regular and flavored churro available
- 1 pc Ice Cream$2.95
ice cream with drizzle of chocolate syrup
Additional Toppings
- Pork Belly (1 pc)$2.95
extra portion of Pork Belly
- Chicken Breast (3 pc)$2.95
extra portion of Chicken Breast
- Tofu Block (6 pc)$2.95
extra portion of Tofu Block
- Extra Spicy Tuna$3.50
- Seasoned Boiled Egg$2.50
- Chili Paste$1.50
- Black Garlic Oil$1.50
- Avocado (1/4)$1.75
- Bamboo Shoot$2.00
- Bean Sprout$1.75
- Green Onion$1.50
- Pickled Onion$1.75
- Corn$1.75
- Spinach$2.50
- Steamed Mushroom$2.00
- Sauteed Garlic Mushroom$2.00
- Sauteed Kale$2.00
- Fresh Garlic$0.75
- Butter$1.25
- Dry Seaweed (3 pc)$2.00
- Extra - Broth$7.50
extra portion of Soup Base
- Noodle$3.00
- Rice$2.50
- Ginger (Red)
- Ginger (White)
- Fried Broccolini$2.50
- Fried Jalapeno$1.50
- Ghost Pepper Kimchi$3.25
- Shrimp (2 pc)$3.00
- Pork Sausage (3pc)$3.00
- Truffle Oil$2.00
