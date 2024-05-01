Simmer Down
Smash Burgers
- Pennies All-American Smash Burger with Fries$16.50+
American cheese, caramelized onions, field greens, tomato, pickles, not-so-secret sauce (1000 Island), brioche bun. Served with french fries.
- Birria Smash Burger with Fries$18.75+
Beef patty topped with Birria, Monterey jack cheese, cilantro, onion, and Sriracha mayo, on a Birria dipped brioche bun with dipping broth. Served with french fries.
- Swiss-N-Shroom Smash Burger with Fries$17.50+
Fresh sautéed button mushrooms, imported Swiss cheese and garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
- Beatty Blues Smash Burger with Fries$18.50+
Crumbled blue cheese, bacon, cracked black pepper, fried onion, and garlic aioli on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
- Impossible All-American Smash Burger with Fries$18.50+
American cheese, caramelized onions, field greens, tomato, pickles, not-so-secret sauce (1000 Island), brioche bun. Served with french fries.
- Plain Jane Smash Burger with Fries$11.00
- Plain Cheese Burger with Fries$12.00
Tacos
- Birri Taco Dinner w/Rice & Beans$15.75+
- Birria Tacos no Sides$10.50+
Beef Birria tacos melted Monterey Jack with onion, cilantro & dipping broth.
- Mojo Chicken Taco Dinner w/Rice & Beans$15.00+
Shredded chicken breast, mojo seasoning, Monterey Jack cheese with a Jalapeño -Pineapple slaw, cilantro, onion. Served with coconut jasmine rice and Mexican black beans.
- Mojo Chicken Tacos no Side$10.00+
Shredded chicken breast, mojo seasoning, melted Monterey Jack cheese with a Jalapeño -Pineapple slaw, cilantro, onion.
Quesadillia
- Birria Quesadilla with Rice and Beans$17.75
Flour tortilla, Beef birria, Monterey jack cheese, onion, cilantro & dipping broth. Served with coconut jasmine rice & Mexican black beans.
- Mojo Chicken Quesadilla with Rice and Beans$16.75
All-white-meat mojo chicken melted Monterey jack cheese with a Jalapeño -Pineapple coleslaw. Served with coconut jasmine rice & Mexican black beans.
- Vegetarian Quesadilla with Rice and Beans$17.00
Impossible veggie patty, Monterey jack cheese, onion, and cilantro. Served with coconut jasmine rice and Mexican black beans.
- Cheese Quesadilla with French Fries$10.00
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro, onion, served with French fries.
Bowls
- Birria Bowl$15.00
Coconut jasmine rice, Mexican black beans, Monterey jack cheese, corn, field greens, Birria, cilantro, onion, Sriracha dressing & fried tortilla strips.
- Chicken Bowl$15.00
Coconut jasmine rice, Mexican black beans, Monterey jack cheese, corn, field greens, Mojo Chicken, cilantro, onion, lime, Sriracha dressing & fried tortilla strips.
Nachos
French Fries
- Birria Loaded French Fries$13.00+
Beef Birria, french fries, loaded cheddar cheese sauce, onion, cilantro, lime, and sour cream.
- Chicken Loaded French Fries$13.00+
Mojo chicken, french fries, loaded cheddar cheese sauce, onion, cilantro, lime, and sour cream.
- Plain French Fries$5.25
Plain small side of French fries.
- Truffle Fries$11.00
French fries, Italian white truffle oil, Parmesan cheese, and fresh thyme.