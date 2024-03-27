Simón parrilla bar and grill 1187 Florida Mall Ave
Comida
Appetizers / Aperitivos
- Sopas/Soups
16 oz. Sopas. Chicken soup or beef soup
- Empanadas/Beef Patty$9.95
4 pieces. Empanadas
- Tequenos / Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
6 pieces. Tequeños
- Chorizo/Colombian Sausage$4.50
Chorizo
- Salchipapa/French Fries & Beef Sausages$8.95
Salchipapas
- Chicharron/Fried Pork Skin$7.95
Chicharron
- Morcilla/Black Sausage$4.50
Morcilla
- Calentado Paisa$16.95
Simon Picada / Picada De La Casa
- Picada X2$24.95
Picada de la casa. Grilled steak, grilled chicken, Colombian sausage, fried pork rinds, blood sausage, corn bread, fried cassava, fried green plantains, potatoes, and tomatoes
- Picada X4$36.95
Picada de la casa. Grilled steak, grilled chicken, Colombian sausage, fried pork rinds, blood sausage, corn bread, fried cassava, fried green plantains, potatoes, and tomatoes
Kids Menu / Menu Infantil
Meats / Carnes
- Simon Parrilla$39.95
Parrilla de la casa. A special in-house combination of sirloin steak, pork chop (2) (or center cut pork chop), chicken breast and sausage. Sirloin (12 oz), pork chop (8 oz), chicken breast (10 oz)
- Churrasco-Entraña/Grilled Skirt Steak$25.95
10 oz. Hot and juicy. Quality and flavor. Served with rice, green plantains and beans
- Picaña - Punta De Anca / Sirloin Steak$23.95
12 oz. Served with white rice, pico de gallo and green plantains. Top bottom
- Bandeja Paisa$20.95
An authentic plate from the central Colombian area. A generous portion of this dish includes: grilled steak, Colombian sausage, fried pork rinds, fried eggs, sweet plantains, red beans, white rice and avocado. Steak (7 oz)
- Bistec a Caballo/Steak with Colombian Sauce$19.95
Bistec a caballo. Steak with tomatoes sauce and fried eggs on top, served with sweet plantain, rice and beans
- Mar y Tierra/ Surf & Turf$36.95
Mar y tierra. Grilled skirt steak with sautéed shrimp, served with rice and beans, green plantains (10 oz skirt)
- Carne Asada/Grilled Steak$18.95
10 oz. Carne asada. With Colombian creole sauce or onions. Grilled steak served with rice, sweet plantain and beans
- Chuleta de Cerdo al Grill/ Grilled Pork Chops$17.95
Chuleta de cerdo. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains
- Chuleta Valluna$17.95
Breaded pork loin served with rice, sweet plantains, tomatoes and red onions
- Cazuela de Frijol/Red Beans Casserole$17.95
Cazuela de frijol. White rice, red beans, eggs, fried pork rinds, fried potatoes and a 6 oz steak
Chicken / Pollo
- Pechuga a la Plancha/Grilled Chicken Breast$16.95
Pechuga a la plancha. Chicken breast served with rice, green plantain and salad
- Ensalada de Pollo/Chicken Salad$16.95
Ensalada de pollo. A universal classic with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, croutons, avocado, choice ranch or Italian dressing
- Pechuga Empanizada/Breaded Chicken Breast$16.95
Pechuga apanada. Traditional breaded chicken breast served with rice, fries and salad
Seafood / Marisco
- Mojarra Frita/Fried Mojarra$24.95
Mojarra frita. Served with rice, green plantains and salad
- Salmon a la Plancha/Grilled Salmon$22.95
8 oz. Salmon a la plancha. Grilled salmon served with rice, green plantains and salad
- Pescado al Ajillo/ Fish Filet & Shrimp Garlic Sauce$20.95
Swai filet & Shrimp (6) on garlic sauce served with rice, salad and green plantain
Sides / Adiciones
- Frijol/Red Beans$4.95
Frijol
- Arroz/White Rice$3.95
Arroz
- Maduros/Sweet Plantain$4.95
Maduro
- Tostones/Green Plantains$4.95
Tostones
- Yuca Frita/Fried Cassava$4.95
Yuca
- Papas Fritas/French Fries$4.95
Papas fritas
- Arepa/Corn Bread$3.95
Arepas
- Guacamole$9.50
- Ensalada Verde/Green Salad$4.25
Ensalada verde
- Salsa Criolla/Colombian Sauce$2.95
Hogao
- Pico De Gallo$5.95
- Arepa con Queso$5.50
- Queso$2.95
- Eggs/Huevos
- Tostones c/Hogao$7.95
- Tostones c/ Guacamole$13.95
- Tomates$2.50
- Aguacate$4.99
- Camarones$12.00
- Hogao$4.95
- Tostones c/Camarones$13.95
- Papa Criolla$6.95
Especiales
Sweet Temptations / Postres
Beverage
Sodas
Limonadas
Liquor
Cocktails
- Un Mojito Bien Bacano$13.95
Choose from coconut, mango, passion fruit, pineapple
- Margaritas
- Cartagena Beach$13.95
Tito's vodka, peach schnapps, cranberry juice and orange juice
- Colombia Libre$13.95
(Rum) Ron viejo de caldas, fresh lime juice and Coke
- Amaretto Sour$10.95
- Baileys$8.95
- Blue Long Island$10.95
- Caipirinha$10.95
- Cosmopolitan$10.95
- Daiquiri$10.95
- Gin Tonic$10.95
- Grand Marnier$13.00
- Lemon Drop$13.99
- Long Island IT$10.95
- Medallo Mule$13.95
Tito's vodka, ginger beer and fresh lime juice
- Mimosa$7.99
- Mojito c/ Aguardiente$12.50
- Old Fashion$15.00
- Pisco Sour$8.95
- Piña Colada$6.00+
- Tequila Sunrise$8.95
- White Russian$8.95