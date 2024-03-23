Simon Parrilla-Longwood 295 South Ronald Reagan Boulevard
BEBIDAS
Draft Soda
Jugos Naturales en AGUA
Jugos Naturales en LECHE
Otras Bebidas
Especiales Draft Sodas
COMIDA
Appetizers / Aperitivos
- Sopa del dia / Soup of the day$8.95
16 oz. Sopas. Chicken soup or beef soup
- Empanadas de carne / Beef Patty$9.95
4 pieces. Empanadas
- Tequeños / Mozzarella Sticks$8.95
6 pieces. Tequeños
- Chorizo / Colombian Sausage$4.50
Chorizo
- Salchipapa regular / Fries & Beef Sausages$8.95
Salchipapas
- Chicharron / Fried Pork Skin$7.95
Chicharron
- Morcilla / Black Sausage$4.50
Morcilla
- Cocktail de Camarones / Shrimp Cocktail$15.95
8 pieces. Cocktail de camarones. Served with tostones
- Salchipapa Simon$12.95
- Ceviche De Pescado / Fish ceviche$15.95
Chicken / Pollo
- Pechuga de Pollo a la plancha / Grilled Chicken Breast$16.95
Pechuga a la plancha. Chicken breast served with rice, green plantain and salad
- Ensalada de Pollo / Chicken Salad$16.95
Ensalada de pollo. A universal classic with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, red onions, croutons, avocado, choice ranch or Italian dressing
- Pechuga de Pollo Apanada / Breaded Chicken Breast$16.95
Pechuga apanada. Traditional breaded chicken breast served with rice, fries and salad
Day Specials / Especiales Del Dia
- Ajiaco$14.95
- Carne Encebollada / Steak with Onions$11.95
- Especial Chuleta de Cerdo / Pork Chops Special$11.95
- Especial Lomo Saltado / Saute Steak special$11.95
- Especial Pollo Saltado / Saute Chicken Special$11.95
- Frijolada / Red Beans with Steak, Rice, egg, Fried Pork Skin$14.95
- Margarita Monday's Special$6.00
- Sancocho de Costilla / Beef Ribs Stew$14.95
- Sancocho de Gallina / Hen Stew$14.95
- Sancocho de Pescado / Fish Stew$14.95
- Sangria Wednesday's Special$6.00
- Sopa del Dia$6.50
Kids Menu / Menu Infantil
Mashed Green Plantain / Mofongo
Meats / Carnes
- Bandeja Paisa / Typical Platter$20.95
An authentic plate from the central Colombian area. A generous portion of this dish includes: grilled steak, Colombian sausage, fried pork rinds, fried eggs, sweet plantains, red beans, white rice and avocado. Steak (7 oz)
- Bisteck a Caballo / Steak with Colombian Sauce$19.95
Bistec a caballo. Steak with tomatoes sauce and fried eggs on top, served with sweet plantain, rice and beans
- Carne Asada / Grilled Steak$18.95
10 oz. Carne asada. With Colombian creole sauce or onions. Grilled steak served with rice, sweet plantain and beans
- Chuleta de Cerdo /Grilled Pork Chop$17.95
Chuleta de cerdo. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains
- Chuleta Valluna / Breaded Pork Loin$17.95
Breaded pork loin served with rice, sweet plantains, tomatoes and red onions
- Churrasco / Grilled Skirt Steak$25.95
10 oz. Hot and juicy. Quality and flavor. Served with rice, green plantains and beans
- Enytraña / Grilled Skirt Steak$25.95
10 oz. Hot and juicy. Quality and flavor. Served with rice, green plantains and beans
- Mar y Tierra / Surf & Turf$36.95
Mar y tierra. Grilled skirt steak with sautéed shrimp, served with rice and beans, green plantains (10 oz skirt)
- Picaña / Punta De Anca / Sirloin Steak$23.95
12 oz. Served with white rice, pico de gallo and green plantains. Top bottom
- Simon's Parrilla$39.95
Parrilla de la casa. A special in-house combination of sirloin steak, pork chop (2) (or center cut pork chop), chicken breast and sausage. Sirloin (12 oz), pork chop (8 oz), chicken breast (10 oz)
Red Beans Casserole / Cazuela De Frijol
Seafood / Mariscos
- Mojarra Frita / Fried Whole Tilapia$24.95
Mojarra frita. Served with rice, green plantains and salad
- Salmon a la Plancha / Grilled Salmon$22.95
8 oz. Salmon a la plancha. Grilled salmon served with rice, green plantains and salad
- Cazuela de Mariscos / Simon's Seafood Casserole$28.95
Cazuela shrimps, calamari, octopus, mussels, clams, fish fillet and scallops with a light taste of coconut. Accompanied with green plantains
Sides / Adiciones
- Orden Aguacate / Avocado$4.50
- Orden Arepas / Corn Bread$3.95
Arepas
- Orden Arroz / White Rice$3.95
Arroz
- Orden Chorizo / Colombian Sauce$4.95
Hogao
- Orden Ensalada con Aguacate / Salad with Avocado
- Orden Frijoles / Red Beans$4.95
Frijol
- Orden Guacamole$9.50
- Orden Maduros / Sweet Plantain$4.95
Maduro
- Orden Papitas Fritas / French Fries$4.95
Papas fritas
- Orden Pico De Gallo$5.95
- Orden Tostones / Green Plantains$4.95
Tostones
- Orden Yuca / Cassava$4.95
Yuca
- Side Encebollado$2.00
- Side Ensalada Verde / Green Salad$4.25
Ensalada verde
- Side Hogao$3.95
- Side Queso / Cheese$3.95
- Side Salsa Criolla$3.95
- Side Salsas$0.95
Simon Hamburger
Simon Picada / Picada De La Casa
- 2 People Servings Simon Picada$22.95
Picada de la casa. Grilled steak, grilled chicken, Colombian sausage, fried pork rinds, blood sausage, corn bread, fried cassava, fried green plantains, potatoes, and tomatoes
- 4 People Servings Simon Picada$36.95
Picada de la casa. Grilled steak, grilled chicken, Colombian sausage, fried pork rinds, blood sausage, corn bread, fried cassava, fried green plantains, potatoes, and tomatoes