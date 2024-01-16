Simone's Kitchen & Cocktails 2321 Center Point Parkway
ATL - FOOD TRUCK MENU
Main Course
- Seafood Stuff Grilled Cheese$15.00
Homemade sauce filled with real crab and fresh shrimp toasted in fresh artesano bread with a crunch finish
- Cajun Pasta Trio$18.00
Fettucine pasta is tossed in our cajun creamy alreado based sauce with sauteed chicken, sausage and shrimp. Finished with a sprinkle of cajun seasoning and fresh parsley flakes
- Hot Honey Lemon Pepper Wings$15.00
Four whole golden fried wings tossed in our signature hot honey lemon pepper sauce
- Wings on the Bayou$15.00
Four whole golden fried wings served with our sweet and spicy dipping sauce
- Bayou Fries$15.00
Cripsy crinkled cut fries tossed with grilled shrimp, cajun sausage, queso, jalapenos and salsa
- Cajun Chicken Nachos$14.00
Mexican style tortilla chips topped with cajun chicken, pepppers and onions, queso, jalapenos and salsa
- Loaded Buffalo Chicken Fries$14.00
Cripsy crinkled cut fries ropped with shredded buffalo chicken, cheese, a drizzle of ranch and buffalo sauce, and sprinkled fresh-oven bacon crumbles.
- Strawberry Salmon Salad$17.00
Grilled salmon over fresh spring mix topped with fresh organic strawberries, heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions and paired with our signature dressings
- Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$13.00
3 Egg rolls stuffed with our signature recipe of buffalo chicken topped with our house salsa
- Jerk Chicken Egg Rolls$13.00
3 Egg rolls stuffed with our signature recipe of jerk chicken topped with our house salsa
- Creamy Chicken Alfredo$15.00