Simplee Deelicious 3420 Bexvie Ave
Food
Breakfast Meals
- Meat Breakfast( Turkey or Pork)$8.75
Choice Breakfast Meat, 2 eggs, grits, Toast
- French Toast Meal$8.75
Four Pieces of Texas Toast wiith choice meat
- Cornbeef Hash Meal$8.75
cooked with onions,2 eggs,grits,toast
- Porkchop Breakfast$8.75
2 porkchop 2 eggs, grits, toast
- Fish Breakfast$8.75
Fried Fish,2 eggs,grits,toast
- Chicken and Belgian Waffle$8.75
4 Whole Wings with Belgian Waffle
- Chicken and Pancakes$8.75
4 Whole Wings w/2 Pancakes
- Grilled Shrimp and Grits$8.75
Grilled Shrimp on bed grits
- Southern Grit Bowl$9.99
CHOICE MEAT,GRILLED GREEN PEPPERS,ONIONS,Eggs Cheese on bed grits
Breakfast Sandwich
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$5.95
3 eggs w/ Your Choice Cheese, served w/Toast
- Meat Omelette$8.25
2 eggs with your choice Meats, served with toast
- Veggie Omelette$7.95
2 eggs,Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Spinach, Choice Cheese, served with toast
- Grilled Chicken Omelette$9.75
Grilled Chicken, green peppers,onions, cheese, w/Toast
- Breakfast Wrap Sausage (2)$7.00
flour tortilla w/ meat, green peppers, onions and cheese
Mini Breakfast
Breakfast Sides
- Side BACON$5.00
4 Bacon
- Pork Sausage$5.00
2 Patties
- Turkey Sausage$5.50
2 Patties
- Turkey Bacon$5.50
4 Bacon
- Homefries$4.00
Fresh cut potatoes cooked with onions
- Eggs$4.00
2 Eggs
- Toast$2.00
2 Slices Toast
- Grits$2.50
6 oz Grits
- French Toast$4.00
2 Slices Texas Toast
- Belgian Waffle$4.00
1 Waffle
- Cornbeef Hash$5.00
6 oz Cornbeef cooked with onions
- Pancake (1)$2.25
1 6 oz Pancake
- Pancake(3)$5.75
3 6 oz Pancake
SPECIALTY
Salads
Combos
- Gyro Combo$9.99
meat, lettuce,tomato, Banana Peppers,Served with Fries
- Philly Combo$9.99
Served with Fries
- Wing Combo$9.99
4 whole wings Served with Fries
- Fish Combo$9.99
Served with Fries
- 3 wing/Fish Combo$10.99
Served with Fries
- Pork Chop Combo$9.99
2 Crispy Pork Chops Served with Fries
- Burger Combo$9.99
6 oz Burger served with fries
$5 Combos
Sandwiches
- Brats$7.75
- Beef Hot Dog$5.00
6oz Beef hot dog
- Philly Cheese$8.00
6oz Sirloin Chopped Steak or Chicken Breast cooked w/ Grilled Green Peppers and Onions topped with Provolone Cheese
- Fish Sandwich$8.00
Choice of Fish on A BUN
- Burger$8.00
6oz Ground Beef
- Patty Melt$8.95
1/2 pound Beef Patty w/ grilled onions, American and Provolone cheese, Thousand Island Dressing on grilled White Bread
- Gyro$8.00
Meat, lettuce, tomato, Banana Peppers, gyro sauce, on a pita
- Grilled Cheese$4.00
American Cheese Grilled on a lightly buttered white bread
- Pork Chop Sandwich$8.25
- Turkey Rib Sandwich$9.99