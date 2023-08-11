Simplicity 2010 West Avenue J8, Ste 107
Red Wine
Aglianico - Lapilli
Aglianico - Villa Matilde
Aligote - Albert Bichot Champ Renard
Baga - Foz de Arouce
Barbera - Castello Di Neive Superiore
Barbera - Rizzi
Barbera d'Alba - Paolo Scavino
Barolo - Damilano Lecinquevigne
Barolo - Michele Chiarlo Tortoniano (2015)
Barolo - Paolo Scavino
Bonarda - Armando La Posta
Bonarda - El Enemigo
Brunello - 2 Bottle Box
Brunello - Altesino
Brunello - II Morroneto
Brunello - Il Quercione, Campogiovanni
Brunello - Poggio Di Sotto
Brunello - Poggio San Polo 2018
Brunello - Riserva Il Poggiolo 2013
Brunello - Riserva San Polo 2015
Brunello - San Polo 2016
Brunello Reserva - Altesino
Cab Franc - El Enemigo
Cabernet Franc - Alexander Valley
Cabernet Franc - AV Winery
Cabernet Franc - Chinon Paul Buisse
Cabernet Franc - Reserve Bodega Garzon
Cabernet Franc - San Rucci
Cabernet Franc - Sculpterra
Cabernet Sauvignon - Alta Vista
Cabernet Sauvignon - Austin Hope
Cabernet Sauvignon - Bently Ironworks Sculpterra
Cabernet Sauvignon - Burgess Cellars
Cabernet Sauvignon - Caymus
Cabernet Sauvignon - Chateau Montelena
Cabernet Sauvignon - Crown Point
Cabernet Sauvignon - Dalton Estate
Cabernet Sauvignon - El Taxi Vino Vargas
Cabernet Sauvignon - EOD Cellars Basic Blaster
Cabernet Sauvignon - Estate Chateau Montelena
Cabernet Sauvignon - Ghost Block
Cabernet Sauvignon - Heroe' Sculpterra
Cabernet Sauvignon - Hibou
Cabernet Sauvignon - Labyrinth
Cabernet Sauvignon - Mario's Trinchero
Cabernet Sauvignon - Mendel
Cabernet Sauvignon - O'Shaughnessy 2018 Napa
Cabernet Sauvignon - O'Shaughnessy 2019 Napa
Cabernet Sauvignon - O'Shaughnessy Howell 2018
Cabernet Sauvignon - Patrimony DAOU
Cabernet Sauvignon - Peju
Cabernet Sauvignon - Relevent Crown Point (Demi)
Cabernet Sauvignon - Reserve DAOU
Cabernet Sauvignon - Reserve Sculpterra
Cabernet Sauvignon - Ridge Estate
Cabernet Sauvignon - Ridge Montebello
Cabernet Sauvignon - San Rucci
Cabernet Sauvignon - Sculpterra
Cabernet Sauvignon - Soul of a LIon DAOU
Cabernet Sauvignon - Tackitt Family
Cabernet Sauvignon - Tilth
Cabernet Sauvignon - Vina Robles
Cabernet Sauvignon - Zenaida
Caignan - Winespread Panic
Carignan - Agricola Punica Samas dei Nurghi
Carignan - Tessellae
Carmenere - Casa Silva
Carmenere - Purple Angel Montes
Chateauneuf Du Pape - Chateau De Nalys
Chateauneuf du Pape - Gran Partita Beaurenard
Chateauneuf du Pape - Rasteau Beaurenard
Chianti - Castello di Ama
Chianti Classico - Reserva Volpaia
Chianti Classico - San Felice Poggio Rosso Gran Selezione
Chianti Classico - Volpaia
Claret - Matthews
Dolcetto - Mandorlo
Dolcetto - Sandrone
Dolcetto d'Alba - Paolo Scavino
Frappato - Firriato
Frappato - Planeta
Gamay - Albert Bichot, Fleurie La Madone
Gamay - Chateau de Jarnioux
Gamay - Chateau Des Jacques
Gamay - Chateau du Moulin-A-Vent
Gran Durif - Caymus Suisun
Grenacha - Xiloca
Grenache - Epiphany
Grenache - La Barge
Grenache - Sculpterra
Grenache - Tackitt
Grenache - Vino Vargas
GSM - Mega Focus Sculpterra
GSM - Mitchella Shameless
GSM - Wanderlust Zenaida Cellars
GSM Gratitude B Leighton
Malbec - Bodini
Malbec - Golden Star
Malbec - Kaiken, Aventura
Malbec - Luca Old Vine
Malbec - Mitchella
Malbec - Opaque
Malbec - Pizzella La Posta
Malbec - Vino Vargas Matador
Malbec - Zuccardi
Marselan - Garzon
Merlot - EOD Cellars Senior Blaster
Merlot - L.A. Cetto Don Luis
Merlot - Mitchella
Merlot - Oberon
Merlot - Peju
Merlot - Sculpterra
Merlot - Tackitt
Montalcino di Rosso - Tenute Silvio Nardi
Mourvedre - Neyers
Mourvedre - Sculpterra
Mourvedre - Zenaida
Nebbiolo - Ill Principe Michele Chiarlo
Nebbiolo - Paolo Scavino Langhe
Nebbiolo - Rizzi Pajore Barbaresco
Nebbiolo - Villadoria Barbaresco
Negroamaro - Nicosia Cerasuolo De Vittoria
Ner D'Avola - Firriato Chiaramonte
Nerello Mascalese - Donnafugata Sul Vulcano Etna
Nerello Mascalese - Planeta Etna Rosso
Nero D'Avola - Firriato Santogostino
Nero D'Avola - Planeta
Nero D'Avola - Sherazade
Pais - Black Label Old Vine
Pais - White Label Wild Vine
Perricone - Firriato
Petit Verdot - Opaque
Petit Verdot - Tackitt
Petite Sirah - Carvo Sutro
Petite Sirah - EOD Cellars The Keeper
Petite Sirah - Knucklehead Zenaida
Petite Sirah - Ridge Lytton Estate
Petite Sirah - Sculpterra
Petite Sirah - Si Vino Vargas
Petite Sirah - Staggs Leap
Petite Sirah - Tackitt
Pinot Noir - Albert Bichot Domaine Du Pavillon Beaune
Pinot Noir - Albert Bichot Fixin Perriere
Pinot Noir - Albert Bichot Mercury Pierre Milley
Pinot Noir - Albert Bichot Vosne-Romanee
Pinot Noir - Au Bon Climat, Isabelle
Pinot Noir - Bourbon Barrel Sonoma Cutrer
Pinot Noir - Bravium Anderson Valley
Pinot Noir - Bravium Mendocino Signal Ridge
Pinot Noir - Bravium Wiley
Pinot Noir - Clos Pepe Walt
Pinot Noir - Craggy Range
Pinot Noir - Domain Antonin Guyon Corton Grand Cru
Pinot Noir - Dr Konstantin
Pinot Noir - Dutton Goldfield
Pinot Noir - Gevrey-Chambertin
Pinot Noir - Grand Echezeaux Domaine de la Romanee Conti
Pinot Noir - Hibou Alder Spring
Pinot Noir - Hibou Riddle
Pinot Noir - La Tache' Domaine de la Romanee Conti
Pinot Noir - Louis Jadot Beaune Ursules
Pinot Noir - Louis Jadot Pommard (Demi)
Pinot Noir - Ponzi Laurelwood
Pinot Noir - Route Stock
Pinot Noir - Sculpterra
Pinot Noir - Sokol Blosser
Pinot Noir - Tolpuddle
Pinot Noir - Trimbach
Pinot Noir - Walt Blue Jay
Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley Whole Cluster
Pinot Noir - Windstream
Pinot Noir, 2014 Domaine de la Roman√©e-Conti, St-Vivant Grand Cru
Pinot Noir, 2017 Domaine de la Roman√©e-Conti, Conti Corton Grand Cru
Pinotage - Kanonkop
Pinotage - L'avenir Single Block
Primotivo - Sculpterra (2017)
Primotivo - Sculpterra (2019)
Pugnitello - San Felice
Red Blend - 'Max's' Penfolds
Red Blend - 46 & Vine Zenaida Cellars
Red Blend - Beaulieu Vineyards
Red Blend - Bell Aja San Felice
Red Blend - Bin 600 Penfolds
Red Blend - Bonpas Gigondas
Red Blend - Bordeaux Chateau Laurets
Red Blend - Camus The Walking Fool
Red Blend - Chateau Clarke
Red Blend - Chateau Greysac Medoc
Red Blend - Chateau La Grave Pomerol Bordeaux Blend
Red Blend - Chateau Tournefeuille
Red Blend - Cheap Bastard
Red Blend - Chorum Villa San Juliette
Red Blend - Clos Cantenac
Red Blend - Cruor Priorat
Red Blend - DAOU Bodyguard
Red Blend - Duro Quinta de Crasto
Red Blend - E Guigal Gigondas Rhone Blend
Red Blend - Embruix Priorat
Red Blend - Evaluna Sansonina
Red Blend - Feuille de Garance
Red Blend - Figurine Sculpterra
Red Blend - Fire Sign Zenaida Cellars
Red Blend - Forte
Red Blend - GR-174 Priorat
Red Blend - Harmonium Firriato
Red Blend - Kaiken Disobedience
Red Blend - Maquette Sculpterra
Red Blend - Marietta OVR Old Vine
Red Blend - Maser Blaster EOD Cellars
Red Blend - Melange Tackitt
Red Blend - Mitchella Innuendo Noir
Red Blend - Mitchella Rambunctious
Red Blend - Mountaineer Burgess
Red Blend - Ogier Lirac
Red Blend - Ornellaia Art Series
Red Blend - Owl and the Dust Devil
Red Blend - Penfolds Bin 389
Red Blend - Repousse' Sculpterra
Red Blend - Ridge Geyserville
Red Blend - Ridge Geyserville (Demi)
Red Blend - Ridge Montebello
Red Blend - Salmos Torres Familia
Red Blend - SMV Bellingham
Red Blend - Solanera
Red Blend - Solar Fel, Zenaida
Red Blend - Statuesque Sculpterra
Red Blend - Tom Cullity Vasse Felix
Red Blend - Vigorello San Felice
Red Blend - Zephyr Zenaida Cellars
Refosco - Batianich
Sangiovese - Mira Laguna Drift
Sangiovese - Pelletiere
Sangiovese - Poggio San Polo Rosso di Mantalcino
Shiraz - Clonakilla
Shiraz - Leeuwin
Shiraz - Octavius Yalumba
Shiraz - Penfolds Bin 28 Barossa Valley
Shiraz - Penfolds Grange
Shiraz - Zarihs Borsao
Super Tuscan - LaVite Lucente Toscana
Syrah - Andrew Murray
Syrah - Hermitage E.Guigal
Syrah - Hibou
Syrah - Lindquist
Syrah - Marietta Gibson Block
Syrah - Pelletiere
Syrah - Planeta
Syrah - Tackit
Syrah - Zenaida
Tannat - Y Rousseau
Tempranillo - El Coto de Imaz
Tempranillo - Finca Nueva
Tempranillo - Golden Star
Tempranillo - Verdad Edna Valley
Valpolicella Ripasso - Cordioli
Valpolicella Ripasso - Solane
Xinomavrro - Markovitis
Zinfandel - Cruz Zin Vino Vargas
Zinfandel - Klinker Brick
Zinfandel - Labyrinth Winery
Zinfandel - Mitchella Winery Presumptuous
Zinfandel - Ridge
Zinfandel - Saxon Brown
Zinfandel - Tilth
Zinfandel - Zenaida
Zweigelt - Pratch
White Wine
Albarino - Condes de Albarei
Albarino - Ethereo
Albarino - Garzon
Albarino - Terras Gouda
Albarino - Vino Vargas
Arneis - Ceretto Blange
Arneis - Michele Chiarlo
Assyrtiko - Papgiannakos 2021
Blend - Agricola Punica Samas Isola
Blend - Anemos Moscholilero, Roditis
Blend - d'Arenberg, The Hermit Crab
Blend - Duro Blanc Crasto
Blend - Etna Bianco Firriato
Blend - Mitchella Innuendo Noir
Blend - Palivou
Blend - Ried Ulm-Nussberg, Wieninger
Blend - Stephen Hemmert Ella
Bodeaux - Petite Sirene
Carricante - Planeta
Catarrato- Donnafugata Anthilia
Chablis - 2020 Gran Cru Albert Bichot Long-Depaquit
Chablis - Albert Bichot Les Blanchots
Chablis - Laroche 1st Cru 2019
Chablis - Laroche 1st Cru 2020
Chablis - Laroche 2019 Gran Cru, Blanchots
Chablis - Laroche 2020 Gran Cru, Blanchots
Chardonnay - Albert Bichot Corton-Charlemangne
Chardonnay - Au Bon Climat
Chardonnay - Bravium Anderson Valley
Chardonnay - Bravium Russian River
Chardonnay - DAOU Bodyguard
Chardonnay - Domaine Laroche Saint Martin
Chardonnay - Etude
Chardonnay - Glenelly
Chardonnay - Golden Star
Chardonnay - Labyrinth
Chardonnay - Leeuwin Estate
Chardonnay - Mason
Chardonnay - Mitchella
Chardonnay - Pali Win Co.
Chardonnay - Ponzi
Chardonnay - Pouilly Fuisse
Chardonnay - Ridge Estate
Chardonnay - San Rucci
Chardonnay - Sculpterra
Chardonnay - Sonoma Cutrer
Chardonnay - Tilth
Chardonnay - Vino Vargas
Chardonnay - Walt
Chateauneuf du Pape Blanc - Beaurenard
Chenin Blanc - L.A.Cetto
Chenin Blanc - Raats
Chenin Blanc - Terre Brulee
Chenin Blanc - Vouvray
Cortese - Coppo La Rocca
Cortese - Michele Chiarlo
Falanghina - Vinosia
Fiano - Lapilli
Fiano - Planeta
Gewurztraminer - EOD Cellars
Gewurztraminer - Gundlach Bundschu
Gewurztraminer -Alexander Valley
Greco - Lapilli
Grenache Blanc - Ridge Estate
Grillo - Feudi Branchiforti Firriato
Grillo - Feudo Montoni
Grunner Veltliner - Pfaffl Vom Haus
Grunner Veltliner - Pratsch
Inzolia - Chiaramonte Firriato
Muller Thurgau - Terlan
Muscat (dry)- San Rucci
Orange Muscat - Labyrinth
Pais - Blanc J Bouchon
Picpoul - Babcock
Pinot Grigio - Dipiniti
Pinot Grigio - Sculpterra
Pinot Gris - Archery Summit, Vireton
Pinot Gris - Sokol Blosser
Pinot Gris - Tackitt
Riesling - A to Z
Riesling - Bernard Griffin
Riesling - Dr. Konstantin 2020
Riesling - Dr. Konstantin 2021
Riesling - Foris
Riesling - Frisk Prickly
Riesling - Pierre Sparr
Riesling - Prum Blue
Riesling - Trimbach
Rkatsiteli - Dr. Konstantin
Rousanne - Stephen Hemmert
Sancerre - Le Roi
Sancerre, Domaine du Pre´ Semele´
Sauternes - Chateau de Jarnioux
Sauvignon Blanc - Amayna
Sauvignon Blanc - Cakebread
Sauvignon Blanc - Craggy Range
Sauvignon Blanc - EOD Willie Pete
Sauvignon Blanc - Goosecross
Sauvignon Blanc - Paul Buisse
Sauvignon Blanc - Scupterra
Sauvignon Blanc - Tilth
Sauvignon Blanc - Trinchero
Sauvignon Blanc - Weingut Schauer
Semillon - Brokenwood
Torrontes - Areyna
Torrontes - Colome' 2019
Torrontes - Colome' 2021
Trebbiano - Zenato Lugana
Verdejo - Cuatro Rayas
Vermentino - Seghesio
Viognier - Condrieu E Guigal
Viognier - Golden Star
Viognier - Heroe Sculpterra
Viognier - Sclupterra
Viura (White Rioja) - Finca Nueva
Zibbibo - Jasmine Firriato
Zibibbo - Donnafugata Lighea
Rose
Rose' Barbera - Wiens
Rose' Blend - Malene 1.5 LTR
Rose' Blend - Tackitt Risque Rose
Rose' Blend - Vino Vargas
Rose' Blend, Tuscan Kiss
Rose' Bordeaux - L'Exuberance
Rose' Cab Franc - Domain de la Noblie
Rose' Cabernet - San Rucci
Rose' Gamay - L'Envoy
Rose' GSM - Domaine de Nizas
Rose' GSM - Elizabeth Rose
Rose' GSM - Paso Pink Sculpterra
Rose' GSM - Zenaida
Rose' Nerello Mascalese
Rose' of Sangiovese Tenute Silvio
Rose' Pinot Noir - Bravium
Rose' Pinot Noir - Stephen Hemmert
Rose' Provence - Bieler (2020)
Rose' Provence - Bieler (2021)
Rose' Provence - Peyrassol
Rose' Provence Les Commandeurs
Rose' Zweigelt - Pratch
Rosé - Pinot Grigio, Attems
Sparkling Wine
Cava - 2017 Juve' & Camps
Cava - Castellroig
Cava - Opera Prima
Cava - Perelada
Champagne - 2006 Piper Heidsieck Rare
Champagne - 2008 'Millesime' Laurent-Perrier Brut
Champagne - 2008 Taittenger Comtes Grand Cru
Champagne - 2012 Piper Heidseick
Champagne - Bollinger Special Cuvee
Champagne - Charles Heidsieck 200 Year Collector
Champagne - Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve
Champagne - Charles Heidsieck Brut Rose'
Champagne - Charles Le Bel
Champagne - Collet
Champagne - Laurent Perrier Brut
Champagne - Laurent Perrier Nature Brut
Champagne - Louis Perdrier (Split)
Champagne - Piper Heidseick 'Sauvage' Rose'
Champagne - Piper Heidseick 1785
Champagne - Piper Heidsieck (Demi)
Champagne - Piper Heidsieck Brut
Champagne - Piper-Heidsieck Essentiel
Champagne - Piper-Heidsieck Sublime Demi-Sec
Champagne - Pol Clement Brut (Split)
Champagne - Taittenger Brut
Champagne - Taittenger Brut (Demi)
Champagne - Taittenger Nocturne Brut
Champagne - Taittenger Nocturne Rose
Cremant - Calvet Brut
Cremant - Cote Mas De Limoux Brut
Cremant - Langlois Rose'
Cremant - Pierre Sparr Brut
Cremant - Pierre Sparr Rose'
Cremant - Rose Paul Buisse
Lambrusco - Medici Ermete Concerto (Dry) 2019
Lambrusco - Santo Stefano (Sweet)
Prosecco - Flor
Prosecco - Split
Prosecco Rose' - Bisol Jeio
Prosecco Rose' - Split
Sparkling - 2017 Domaine Carneros
Sparkling - 2018 Schramsberg Brut Rose'
Sparkling - 2018 Vouvray, Vincent Careme'
Sparkling - Bravium Blanc de Noir
Sparkling - Cuvage Brut
Sparkling - Domaine Carneros Rose'
Sparkling - Dr. Konstantin Frank
Sparkling - Emmolo
Sparkling - Ferrari (Split)
Sparkling - Gaudensius Firriato
Sparkling - House
Sparkling - Nebbiolo Cuvage
Sparkling - Pine Ridge
Sparkling - Schramsberg Mirabelle
Sparkling - Sculpterra Grand Cuvee
Sparkling - Simonet
Sparkling - Tackitt Rose'
Sparkling - Tackitt, Domaine de Blanc
Sparkling - Vampire Dracula Rose'
Sparkling - Vino Vargas Paso Doble Blanc de Blanc
Sparkling - Vino Vargas Paso Doble Blanc de Noir
Sparkling - Vino Vargas Rose'
Sparkling - Wiens Amour de L'Orange
Sparkling - Wiens Bruit Rose'
Sake
The Green One
The One with Clocks
Pearls of Simplicity
Kawatsuru Olive
Omachi
Moon on the Water
Kinoko
The Blue One
Dreamy Clouds
Cabin in the Snow
Cowboy
Plum Sake - Blossom of Peace
Plum Sake - Umeshu
Dessert Wine
Ben Rye'
Dessert Zinfandel - Dream Tyme, Tackitt
Paso Rosa
Port Dry White - Fonseca
Primotivo - J. Jagger
Royal Tokaji - 5 Puttonyos
Royal Tokaji Late Harvest
Sherry - Hidalgo
Sherry - Oxford
Sweet Amber - Mitchella
Tawny Port 50yr Rare
Vino Vargas Oro
Zibbibo - L'Ecru Passito - Firriato
Sweet Wine
Moscato - Saracco
Moscato Rose - Innocent Bystander
Dolce Rosso - AV Winery
Moscato di Asti - Coppo
Moscato di Asti - Michele Chiarlo
Moscato - Vino
Moscato Rose - Risata
Sauternes - Chateau Laribotte
Sherry - Esnobista
Atisan Cheese
Alps Blossom
Barely Buzzed
Basil Hayden Bourbon
Blue Cheese, Bayley Hazen
Blue Cheese, Bay Blue
Blue Cheese, Big Rock
Blue Cheese, Penta Crème
Blue Cheese, Saint Angel
Blue Cheese, Shropshire
Blue, Smokey
Blumenkase
Brie, Casatica Buffala
Brie, Fromager d'Affinois Truffles
Brie, Kunik
Brie, Latur
Brie, MT Tam
Brie, Picolo
Brie, Pierce Point
Brie, St. Angel
Brie, St. Stephen - Four Fat Fowl
Cabra Romero
Cahills Porter
Campo
Chabrin Tomme
Challerhocker
Cheddar, Applewood Smoked
Cheddar, Cranberry Chipotle
Cheddar, Derby Sage
Cheddar, Devonshire Red
Cheddar, Elderflower
Cheddar, Four Alarm
Cheddar, Goat
Cheddar, Ivy's Vintage
Cheddar, Marco Polo
Gorgonzola
Gouda, Double Cream
Gouda, Dutch Girl
Gouda, Jalapeno
Gouda, Kokos
Gouda, Smoked
Gruyere
Havarti
Herb de Humboldt
Humboldt Fog
Raclette
Manchego 12 Month
Manchego 3 Month
Ossau Iraty
Parmigiano Reggiano
Paulus Abbey Beer Cheese
Piave Vecchio
Pecorino, Fanstacia
Pecorino, Pistachio
Pecorino, Tartufo
Red Dragon
Seahive
Sheep, Orange Marmalade
Sleeping Beauty
Smokin' Goat
Stilton Apricot
Stilton Cranberry
Stilton Honey and Lemon
Stilton, Mango Ginger
Tarentaise
Truffle, Sottocenere Al Tartufo
Umbriaco Del Piave
Charcuterie
Beef Salami (Spicy)
Bison
Bourbon and Sour Cherry
Chorizo
Duck
Elk
Hard Salami
Mescal Lime
Prosciutto
Rye Whiskey and Orange Zest
Spicy Soppressata
Truffle Salami
Venison Salami
Wild Boar
