Red Wine

Aglianico - Lapilli

$29.00

Aglianico - Villa Matilde

$34.00

Aligote - Albert Bichot Champ Renard

$62.00

Baga - Foz de Arouce

$31.00

Barbera - Castello Di Neive Superiore

$33.00

Barbera - Rizzi

$33.00

Barbera d'Alba - Paolo Scavino

$33.00

Barolo - Damilano Lecinquevigne

$45.00

Barolo - Michele Chiarlo Tortoniano (2015)

$45.00

Barolo - Paolo Scavino

$43.00

Bonarda - Armando La Posta

$52.00

Bonarda - El Enemigo

$36.00

Brunello - 2 Bottle Box

$240.00

Brunello - Altesino

$42.00

Brunello - II Morroneto

$120.00

Brunello - Il Quercione, Campogiovanni

$108.00

Brunello - Poggio Di Sotto

$280.00

Brunello - Poggio San Polo 2018

$58.00

Brunello - Riserva Il Poggiolo 2013

$102.00

Brunello - Riserva San Polo 2015

$199.00

Brunello - San Polo 2016

$80.00

Brunello Reserva - Altesino

$127.00

Cab Franc - El Enemigo

$35.00

Cabernet Franc - Alexander Valley

$37.00

Cabernet Franc - AV Winery

$40.00

Cabernet Franc - Chinon Paul Buisse

$26.00

Cabernet Franc - Reserve Bodega Garzon

$56.00

Cabernet Franc - San Rucci

$33.00

Cabernet Franc - Sculpterra

$60.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Alta Vista

$50.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Austin Hope

$43.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Bently Ironworks Sculpterra

$63.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Burgess Cellars

$138.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Caymus

$98.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Chateau Montelena

$78.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Crown Point

$138.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Dalton Estate

$46.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - El Taxi Vino Vargas

$33.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - EOD Cellars Basic Blaster

$51.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Estate Chateau Montelena

$180.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Ghost Block

$99.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Heroe' Sculpterra

$52.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Hibou

$135.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Labyrinth

$61.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Mario's Trinchero

$53.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Mendel

$30.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - O'Shaughnessy 2018 Napa

$95.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - O'Shaughnessy 2019 Napa

$101.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - O'Shaughnessy Howell 2018

$112.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Patrimony DAOU

$320.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Peju

$42.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Relevent Crown Point (Demi)

$34.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Reserve DAOU

$43.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Reserve Sculpterra

$46.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Ridge Estate

$68.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Ridge Montebello

$250.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - San Rucci

$55.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Sculpterra

$33.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Soul of a LIon DAOU

$140.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Tackitt Family

$58.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Tilth

$53.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Vina Robles

$33.00

Cabernet Sauvignon - Zenaida

$65.00

Caignan - Winespread Panic

$49.00

Carignan - Agricola Punica Samas dei Nurghi

$62.00

Carignan - Tessellae

$27.00

Carmenere - Casa Silva

$30.00

Carmenere - Purple Angel Montes

$88.00

Chateauneuf Du Pape - Chateau De Nalys

$84.00

Chateauneuf du Pape - Gran Partita Beaurenard

$140.00

Chateauneuf du Pape - Rasteau Beaurenard

$40.00

Chianti - Castello di Ama

$39.00

Chianti Classico - Reserva Volpaia

$40.00

Chianti Classico - San Felice Poggio Rosso Gran Selezione

$53.00

Chianti Classico - Volpaia

$50.00

Claret - Matthews

$61.00

Dolcetto - Mandorlo

$50.00

Dolcetto - Sandrone

$31.00

Dolcetto d'Alba - Paolo Scavino

$50.00

Frappato - Firriato

$53.00

Frappato - Planeta

$33.00

Gamay - Albert Bichot, Fleurie La Madone

$39.00

Gamay - Chateau de Jarnioux

$27.00

Gamay - Chateau Des Jacques

$38.00

Gamay - Chateau du Moulin-A-Vent

$50.00

Gran Durif - Caymus Suisun

$60.00

Grenacha - Xiloca

$26.00

Grenache - Epiphany

$50.00

Grenache - La Barge

$47.00

Grenache - Sculpterra

$33.00

Grenache - Tackitt

$68.00

Grenache - Vino Vargas

$32.00

GSM - Mega Focus Sculpterra

$44.00

GSM - Mitchella Shameless

$63.00

GSM - Wanderlust Zenaida Cellars

$59.00

GSM Gratitude B Leighton

$43.00

Malbec - Bodini

$49.00

Malbec - Golden Star

$54.00

Malbec - Kaiken, Aventura

$59.00

Malbec - Luca Old Vine

$39.00

Malbec - Mitchella

$28.00

Malbec - Opaque

$48.00

Malbec - Pizzella La Posta

$55.00

Malbec - Vino Vargas Matador

$55.00

Malbec - Zuccardi

$49.00

Marselan - Garzon

$29.00

Merlot - EOD Cellars Senior Blaster

$55.00

Merlot - L.A. Cetto Don Luis

$52.00

Merlot - Mitchella

$59.00

Merlot - Oberon

$55.00

Merlot - Peju

$36.00

Merlot - Sculpterra

$58.00

Merlot - Tackitt

$33.00

Montalcino di Rosso - Tenute Silvio Nardi

$34.00

Mourvedre - Neyers

$40.00

Mourvedre - Sculpterra

$52.00

Mourvedre - Zenaida

$44.00

Nebbiolo - Ill Principe Michele Chiarlo

$33.00

Nebbiolo - Paolo Scavino Langhe

$67.00

Nebbiolo - Rizzi Pajore Barbaresco

$78.00

Nebbiolo - Villadoria Barbaresco

$40.00

Negroamaro - Nicosia Cerasuolo De Vittoria

$34.00

Ner D'Avola - Firriato Chiaramonte

$28.00

Nerello Mascalese - Donnafugata Sul Vulcano Etna

$37.00

Nerello Mascalese - Planeta Etna Rosso

$44.00

Nero D'Avola - Firriato Santogostino

$34.00

Nero D'Avola - Planeta

$30.00

Nero D'Avola - Sherazade

$32.00

Pais - Black Label Old Vine

$29.00

Pais - White Label Wild Vine

$33.00

Perricone - Firriato

$44.00

Petit Verdot - Opaque

$48.00

Petit Verdot - Tackitt

$55.00

Petite Sirah - Carvo Sutro

$75.00

Petite Sirah - EOD Cellars The Keeper

$57.00

Petite Sirah - Knucklehead Zenaida

$49.00

Petite Sirah - Ridge Lytton Estate

$44.00

Petite Sirah - Sculpterra

$46.00

Petite Sirah - Si Vino Vargas

$36.00

Petite Sirah - Staggs Leap

$45.00

Petite Sirah - Tackitt

$55.00

Pinot Noir - Albert Bichot Domaine Du Pavillon Beaune

$81.00

Pinot Noir - Albert Bichot Fixin Perriere

$106.00

Pinot Noir - Albert Bichot Mercury Pierre Milley

$75.00

Pinot Noir - Albert Bichot Vosne-Romanee

$150.00

Pinot Noir - Au Bon Climat, Isabelle

$58.00

Pinot Noir - Bourbon Barrel Sonoma Cutrer

$51.00

Pinot Noir - Bravium Anderson Valley

$59.00

Pinot Noir - Bravium Mendocino Signal Ridge

$40.00

Pinot Noir - Bravium Wiley

$65.00

Pinot Noir - Clos Pepe Walt

$90.00

Pinot Noir - Craggy Range

$54.00

Pinot Noir - Domain Antonin Guyon Corton Grand Cru

$145.00

Pinot Noir - Dr Konstantin

$50.00

Pinot Noir - Dutton Goldfield

$40.00

Pinot Noir - Gevrey-Chambertin

$94.00

Pinot Noir - Grand Echezeaux Domaine de la Romanee Conti

Pinot Noir - Hibou Alder Spring

$66.00

Pinot Noir - Hibou Riddle

$66.00

Pinot Noir - La Tache' Domaine de la Romanee Conti

Pinot Noir - Louis Jadot Beaune Ursules

$111.00

Pinot Noir - Louis Jadot Pommard (Demi)

$26.00

Pinot Noir - Ponzi Laurelwood

$68.00

Pinot Noir - Route Stock

$32.00

Pinot Noir - Sculpterra

$36.00

Pinot Noir - Sokol Blosser

$55.00

Pinot Noir - Tolpuddle

$75.00

Pinot Noir - Trimbach

$60.00

Pinot Noir - Walt Blue Jay

$58.00

Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley Whole Cluster

$53.00

Pinot Noir - Windstream

$55.00

Pinot Noir, 2014 Domaine de la Roman√©e-Conti, St-Vivant Grand Cru

Pinot Noir, 2017 Domaine de la Roman√©e-Conti, Conti Corton Grand Cru

Pinotage - Kanonkop

$59.00

Pinotage - L'avenir Single Block

$43.00

Primotivo - Sculpterra (2017)

$35.00

Primotivo - Sculpterra (2019)

$35.00

Pugnitello - San Felice

$61.00

Red Blend - 'Max's' Penfolds

$53.00

Red Blend - 46 & Vine Zenaida Cellars

$56.00

Red Blend - Beaulieu Vineyards

$53.00

Red Blend - Bell Aja San Felice

$43.00

Red Blend - Bin 600 Penfolds

$43.00

Red Blend - Bonpas Gigondas

$46.00

Red Blend - Bordeaux Chateau Laurets

$36.00

Red Blend - Camus The Walking Fool

$60.00

Red Blend - Chateau Clarke

$49.00

Red Blend - Chateau Greysac Medoc

$47.00

Red Blend - Chateau La Grave Pomerol Bordeaux Blend

$78.00

Red Blend - Chateau Tournefeuille

$60.00

Red Blend - Cheap Bastard

$36.00

Red Blend - Chorum Villa San Juliette

$55.00

Red Blend - Clos Cantenac

$90.00

Red Blend - Cruor Priorat

$58.00

Red Blend - DAOU Bodyguard

$62.00

Red Blend - Duro Quinta de Crasto

$33.00

Red Blend - E Guigal Gigondas Rhone Blend

$44.00

Red Blend - Embruix Priorat

$34.00

Red Blend - Evaluna Sansonina

$27.00

Red Blend - Feuille de Garance

$49.00

Red Blend - Figurine Sculpterra

$46.00

Red Blend - Fire Sign Zenaida Cellars

$48.00

Red Blend - Forte

$43.00

Red Blend - GR-174 Priorat

$54.00

Red Blend - Harmonium Firriato

$67.00

Red Blend - Kaiken Disobedience

$58.00

Red Blend - Maquette Sculpterra

$46.00

Red Blend - Marietta OVR Old Vine

$29.00

Red Blend - Maser Blaster EOD Cellars

$57.00

Red Blend - Melange Tackitt

$56.00

Red Blend - Mitchella Innuendo Noir

$45.00

Red Blend - Mitchella Rambunctious

$38.00

Red Blend - Mountaineer Burgess

$118.00

Red Blend - Ogier Lirac

$51.00

Red Blend - Ornellaia Art Series

$269.00

Red Blend - Owl and the Dust Devil

$41.00

Red Blend - Penfolds Bin 389

$86.00

Red Blend - Repousse' Sculpterra

$44.00

Red Blend - Ridge Geyserville

$48.00

Red Blend - Ridge Geyserville (Demi)

$39.00

Red Blend - Ridge Montebello

$249.00

Red Blend - Salmos Torres Familia

$47.00

Red Blend - SMV Bellingham

$35.00

Red Blend - Solanera

$27.00

Red Blend - Solar Fel, Zenaida

$71.00

Red Blend - Statuesque Sculpterra

$46.00

Red Blend - Tom Cullity Vasse Felix

$133.00

Red Blend - Vigorello San Felice

$44.00

Red Blend - Zephyr Zenaida Cellars

$35.00

Refosco - Batianich

$29.00

Sangiovese - Mira Laguna Drift

$55.00

Sangiovese - Pelletiere

$82.00

Sangiovese - Poggio San Polo Rosso di Mantalcino

$36.00

Shiraz - Clonakilla

$46.00

Shiraz - Leeuwin

$33.00

Shiraz - Octavius Yalumba

$113.00

Shiraz - Penfolds Bin 28 Barossa Valley

$38.00

Shiraz - Penfolds Grange

$850.00

Shiraz - Zarihs Borsao

$33.00

Super Tuscan - LaVite Lucente Toscana

$59.00

Syrah - Andrew Murray

$34.00

Syrah - Hermitage E.Guigal

$72.00

Syrah - Hibou

$66.00

Syrah - Lindquist

$56.00

Syrah - Marietta Gibson Block

$63.00

Syrah - Pelletiere

$73.00

Syrah - Planeta

$65.00

Syrah - Tackit

$55.00

Syrah - Zenaida

$49.00

Tannat - Y Rousseau

$80.00

Tempranillo - El Coto de Imaz

$64.00

Tempranillo - Finca Nueva

$36.00

Tempranillo - Golden Star

$50.00

Tempranillo - Verdad Edna Valley

$35.00

Valpolicella Ripasso - Cordioli

$34.00

Valpolicella Ripasso - Solane

$33.00

Xinomavrro - Markovitis

$37.00

Zinfandel - Cruz Zin Vino Vargas

$56.00

Zinfandel - Klinker Brick

$69.00

Zinfandel - Labyrinth Winery

$56.00

Zinfandel - Mitchella Winery Presumptuous

$59.00

Zinfandel - Ridge

$66.00

Zinfandel - Saxon Brown

$58.00

Zinfandel - Tilth

$64.00

Zinfandel - Zenaida

$43.00

Zweigelt - Pratch

$29.00

White Wine

Albarino - Condes de Albarei

$44.00

Albarino - Ethereo

$46.00

Albarino - Garzon

$22.00

Albarino - Terras Gouda

$27.00

Albarino - Vino Vargas

$47.00

Arneis - Ceretto Blange

$19.00

Arneis - Michele Chiarlo

$22.00

Assyrtiko - Papgiannakos 2021

$27.00

Blend - Agricola Punica Samas Isola

$48.00

Blend - Anemos Moscholilero, Roditis

$47.00

Blend - d'Arenberg, The Hermit Crab

$23.00

Blend - Duro Blanc Crasto

$23.00

Blend - Etna Bianco Firriato

$34.00

Blend - Mitchella Innuendo Noir

$19.00

Blend - Palivou

$46.00

Blend - Ried Ulm-Nussberg, Wieninger

$64.00

Blend - Stephen Hemmert Ella

$36.00

Bodeaux - Petite Sirene

$25.00

Carricante - Planeta

$37.00

Catarrato- Donnafugata Anthilia

$49.00

Chablis - 2020 Gran Cru Albert Bichot Long-Depaquit

$122.00

Chablis - Albert Bichot Les Blanchots

$103.00

Chablis - Laroche 1st Cru 2019

$78.00

Chablis - Laroche 1st Cru 2020

$84.00

Chablis - Laroche 2019 Gran Cru, Blanchots

$136.00

Chablis - Laroche 2020 Gran Cru, Blanchots

$160.00

Chardonnay - Albert Bichot Corton-Charlemangne

$300.00

Chardonnay - Au Bon Climat

$40.00

Chardonnay - Bravium Anderson Valley

$50.00

Chardonnay - Bravium Russian River

$52.00

Chardonnay - DAOU Bodyguard

$43.00

Chardonnay - Domaine Laroche Saint Martin

$32.00

Chardonnay - Etude

$54.00

Chardonnay - Glenelly

$43.00

Chardonnay - Golden Star

$45.00

Chardonnay - Labyrinth

$51.00

Chardonnay - Leeuwin Estate

$72.00

Chardonnay - Mason

$51.00

Chardonnay - Mitchella

$43.00

Chardonnay - Pali Win Co.

$28.00

Chardonnay - Ponzi

$47.00

Chardonnay - Pouilly Fuisse

$32.00

Chardonnay - Ridge Estate

$77.00

Chardonnay - San Rucci

$25.00

Chardonnay - Sculpterra

$48.00

Chardonnay - Sonoma Cutrer

$48.00

Chardonnay - Tilth

$48.00

Chardonnay - Vino Vargas

$22.00

Chardonnay - Walt

$50.00

Chateauneuf du Pape Blanc - Beaurenard

$45.00

Chenin Blanc - L.A.Cetto

$20.00

Chenin Blanc - Raats

$22.00

Chenin Blanc - Terre Brulee

$21.00

Chenin Blanc - Vouvray

$24.00

Cortese - Coppo La Rocca

$22.00

Cortese - Michele Chiarlo

$48.00

Falanghina - Vinosia

$22.00

Fiano - Lapilli

$23.00

Fiano - Planeta

$32.00

Gewurztraminer - EOD Cellars

$19.00

Gewurztraminer - Gundlach Bundschu

$18.00

Gewurztraminer -Alexander Valley

$42.00

Greco - Lapilli

$46.00

Grenache Blanc - Ridge Estate

$26.00

Grillo - Feudi Branchiforti Firriato

$48.00

Grillo - Feudo Montoni

$24.00

Grunner Veltliner - Pfaffl Vom Haus

$49.00

Grunner Veltliner - Pratsch

$44.00

Inzolia - Chiaramonte Firriato

$45.00

Muller Thurgau - Terlan

$26.00

Muscat (dry)- San Rucci

$48.00

Orange Muscat - Labyrinth

$24.00

Pais - Blanc J Bouchon

$27.00

Picpoul - Babcock

$24.00

Pinot Grigio - Dipiniti

$42.00

Pinot Grigio - Sculpterra

$48.00

Pinot Gris - Archery Summit, Vireton

$24.00

Pinot Gris - Sokol Blosser

$47.00

Pinot Gris - Tackitt

$46.00

Riesling - A to Z

$45.00

Riesling - Bernard Griffin

$39.00

Riesling - Dr. Konstantin 2020

$22.00

Riesling - Dr. Konstantin 2021

$22.00

Riesling - Foris

$44.00

Riesling - Frisk Prickly

$22.00

Riesling - Pierre Sparr

$39.00

Riesling - Prum Blue

$28.00

Riesling - Trimbach

$71.00

Rkatsiteli - Dr. Konstantin

$49.00

Rousanne - Stephen Hemmert

$37.00

Sancerre - Le Roi

$54.00

Sancerre, Domaine du Pre´ Semele´

$31.00

Sauternes - Chateau de Jarnioux

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Amayna

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Cakebread

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Craggy Range

$25.00

Sauvignon Blanc - EOD Willie Pete

$46.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Goosecross

$49.00

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Scupterra

$26.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Tilth

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Trinchero

$47.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Weingut Schauer

$32.00

Semillon - Brokenwood

$44.00

Torrontes - Areyna

$22.00

Torrontes - Colome' 2019

$23.00

Torrontes - Colome' 2021

$20.00

Trebbiano - Zenato Lugana

$22.00

Verdejo - Cuatro Rayas

$22.00

Vermentino - Seghesio

$22.00

Viognier - Condrieu E Guigal

$52.00

Viognier - Golden Star

$17.00

Viognier - Heroe Sculpterra

$51.00

Viognier - Sclupterra

$51.00

Viura (White Rioja) - Finca Nueva

$23.00

Zibbibo - Jasmine Firriato

$46.00

Zibibbo - Donnafugata Lighea

$48.00

Rose

Rose' Barbera - Wiens

$40.00

Rose' Blend - Malene 1.5 LTR

$65.00

Rose' Blend - Tackitt Risque Rose

$40.00

Rose' Blend - Vino Vargas

$47.00

Rose' Blend, Tuscan Kiss

$26.00

Rose' Bordeaux - L'Exuberance

$33.00

Rose' Cab Franc - Domain de la Noblie

$19.00

Rose' Cabernet - San Rucci

$25.00

Rose' Gamay - L'Envoy

$42.00

Rose' GSM - Domaine de Nizas

$45.00

Rose' GSM - Elizabeth Rose

$48.00

Rose' GSM - Paso Pink Sculpterra

$22.00

Rose' GSM - Zenaida

$44.00

Rose' Nerello Mascalese

$47.00

Rose' of Sangiovese Tenute Silvio

$51.00

Rose' Pinot Noir - Bravium

$28.00

Rose' Pinot Noir - Stephen Hemmert

$38.00

Rose' Provence - Bieler (2020)

$22.00

Rose' Provence - Bieler (2021)

$22.00

Rose' Provence - Peyrassol

$55.00

Rose' Provence Les Commandeurs

$28.00

Rose' Zweigelt - Pratch

$44.00

Rosé - Pinot Grigio, Attems

$23.00

Sparkling Wine

Cava - 2017 Juve' & Camps

$35.00

Cava - Castellroig

$23.00

Cava - Opera Prima

$45.00

Cava - Perelada

$48.00

Champagne - 2006 Piper Heidsieck Rare

$170.00

Champagne - 2008 'Millesime' Laurent-Perrier Brut

$57.00

Champagne - 2008 Taittenger Comtes Grand Cru

$250.00

Champagne - 2012 Piper Heidseick

$95.00

Champagne - Bollinger Special Cuvee

$71.00

Champagne - Charles Heidsieck 200 Year Collector

$69.00

Champagne - Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve

$45.00

Champagne - Charles Heidsieck Brut Rose'

$50.00

Champagne - Charles Le Bel

$36.00

Champagne - Collet

$34.00

Champagne - Laurent Perrier Brut

$101.00

Champagne - Laurent Perrier Nature Brut

$76.00

Champagne - Louis Perdrier (Split)

$12.00

$57.00

Champagne - Piper Heidseick 1785

$54.00

Champagne - Piper Heidsieck (Demi)

$38.00

Champagne - Piper Heidsieck Brut

$79.00

Champagne - Piper-Heidsieck Essentiel

$61.00

Champagne - Piper-Heidsieck Sublime Demi-Sec

$55.00

Champagne - Pol Clement Brut (Split)

$12.00

Champagne - Taittenger Brut

$45.00

Champagne - Taittenger Brut (Demi)

$34.00

Champagne - Taittenger Nocturne Brut

$60.00

Champagne - Taittenger Nocturne Rose

$69.00

Cremant - Calvet Brut

$46.00

Cremant - Cote Mas De Limoux Brut

$48.00

Cremant - Langlois Rose'

$26.00

Cremant - Pierre Sparr Brut

$27.00

Cremant - Pierre Sparr Rose'

$32.00

Cremant - Rose Paul Buisse

$25.00

Lambrusco - Medici Ermete Concerto (Dry) 2019

$27.00

Lambrusco - Santo Stefano (Sweet)

$25.00

Prosecco - Flor

$46.00

Prosecco - Split

$12.00

Prosecco Rose' - Bisol Jeio

$21.00

Prosecco Rose' - Split

$12.00

Sparkling - 2017 Domaine Carneros

$32.00

Sparkling - 2018 Schramsberg Brut Rose'

$32.00

Sparkling - 2018 Vouvray, Vincent Careme'

$48.00

Sparkling - Bravium Blanc de Noir

$36.00

Sparkling - Cuvage Brut

$33.00

Sparkling - Domaine Carneros Rose'

$28.00

Sparkling - Dr. Konstantin Frank

$30.00

Sparkling - Emmolo

$34.00

Sparkling - Ferrari (Split)

$26.00

Sparkling - Gaudensius Firriato

$59.00

Sparkling - House

$40.00

Sparkling - Nebbiolo Cuvage

$33.00

Sparkling - Pine Ridge

$45.00

Sparkling - Schramsberg Mirabelle

$52.00

Sparkling - Sculpterra Grand Cuvee

$25.00

Sparkling - Simonet

$24.00

Sparkling - Tackitt Rose'

$34.00

Sparkling - Tackitt, Domaine de Blanc

$34.00

Sparkling - Vampire Dracula Rose'

$40.00

Sparkling - Vino Vargas Paso Doble Blanc de Blanc

$59.00

Sparkling - Vino Vargas Paso Doble Blanc de Noir

$59.00

Sparkling - Vino Vargas Rose'

$59.00

Sparkling - Wiens Amour de L'Orange

$24.00

Sparkling - Wiens Bruit Rose'

$47.00

Sake

The Green One

$46.00

The One with Clocks

$60.00

Pearls of Simplicity

$62.00

Kawatsuru Olive

$64.00

Omachi

$58.00

Moon on the Water

$57.00

Kinoko

$64.00

The Blue One

$46.00

Dreamy Clouds

$58.00

Cabin in the Snow

$52.00

Cowboy

$57.00

Plum Sake - Blossom of Peace

$46.00

Plum Sake - Umeshu

$58.00

Dessert Wine

Ben Rye'

$70.00

Dessert Zinfandel - Dream Tyme, Tackitt

$31.00

Paso Rosa

$24.00

Port Dry White - Fonseca

$26.00

Primotivo - J. Jagger

$47.00

Royal Tokaji - 5 Puttonyos

$54.00

Royal Tokaji Late Harvest

$26.00

Sherry - Hidalgo

$33.00

Sherry - Oxford

$47.00

Sweet Amber - Mitchella

$25.00

Tawny Port 50yr Rare

$240.00

Vino Vargas Oro

$23.00

Zibbibo - L'Ecru Passito - Firriato

$65.00

Sweet Wine

Moscato - Saracco

$45.00

Moscato Rose - Innocent Bystander

$23.00

Dolce Rosso - AV Winery

$42.00

Moscato di Asti - Coppo

$22.00

Moscato di Asti - Michele Chiarlo

$47.00

Moscato - Vino

$42.00

Moscato Rose - Risata

$20.00

Sauternes - Chateau Laribotte

$35.00

Sherry - Esnobista

$28.00

Atisan Cheese

Alps Blossom

$2.66

Barely Buzzed

$1.64

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$1.64

Blue Cheese, Bayley Hazen

$1.84

Blue Cheese, Bay Blue

$2.49

Blue Cheese, Big Rock

$1.38

Blue Cheese, Penta Crème

$0.78

Blue Cheese, Saint Angel

$1.49

Blue Cheese, Shropshire

$1.58

Blue, Smokey

$1.95

Blumenkase

$2.15

Brie, Casatica Buffala

$2.08

Brie, Fromager d'Affinois Truffles

$1.90

Brie, Kunik

$1.80

Brie, Latur

$2.20

Brie, MT Tam

$1.05

Brie, Picolo

$0.84

Brie, Pierce Point

$1.99

Brie, St. Angel

$1.21

Brie, St. Stephen - Four Fat Fowl

$2.14

Cabra Romero

$1.44

Cahills Porter

$1.35

Campo

$2.03

Chabrin Tomme

$1.68

Challerhocker

$2.13

Cheddar, Applewood Smoked

$1.13

Cheddar, Cranberry Chipotle

$1.10

Cheddar, Derby Sage

$1.03

Cheddar, Devonshire Red

$1.96

Cheddar, Elderflower

$1.99

Cheddar, Four Alarm

$0.80

Cheddar, Goat

$1.65

Cheddar, Ivy's Vintage

$1.01

Cheddar, Marco Polo

$1.86

Gorgonzola

$1.68

Gouda, Double Cream

$0.88

Gouda, Dutch Girl

$1.48

Gouda, Jalapeno

$1.03

Gouda, Kokos

$1.08

Gouda, Smoked

$0.77

Gruyere

$1.01

Havarti

$0.83

Herb de Humboldt

$1.48

Humboldt Fog

$1.80

Raclette

$1.66

Manchego 12 Month

$1.29

Manchego 3 Month

$1.12

Ossau Iraty

$1.66

Parmigiano Reggiano

$1.27

Paulus Abbey Beer Cheese

$1.31

Piave Vecchio

$1.14

Pecorino, Fanstacia

$0.98

Pecorino, Pistachio

$0.97

Pecorino, Tartufo

$1.24

Red Dragon

$1.33

Seahive

$1.50

Sheep, Orange Marmalade

$2.09

Sleeping Beauty

$1.79

Smokin' Goat

$1.28

Stilton Apricot

$1.24

Stilton Cranberry

$1.33

Stilton Honey and Lemon

$1.19

Stilton, Mango Ginger

$1.24

Tarentaise

$1.86

Truffle, Sottocenere Al Tartufo

$1.70

Umbriaco Del Piave

$1.71

Charcuterie

Beef Salami (Spicy)

$1.56

Bison

$4.51

Bourbon and Sour Cherry

$2.19

Chorizo

$2.19

Duck

$2.86

Elk

$2.82

Hard Salami

$1.11

Mescal Lime

$2.19

Prosciutto

$1.10

Rye Whiskey and Orange Zest

$2.19

Spicy Soppressata

$2.19

Truffle Salami

$3.53

Venison Salami

$2.82

Wild Boar

$2.86

Boards

1 Item

$10.00

3 Item

5 Item

7 Item

5 Item F&F

7 Item F&F