SIN 1102 Germantown Ave- Commercial Unit A
Soda, Bottled Water, Juice
- Acqua Panna$7.00
- Pellegrino$7.00
- Pepsi$4.00
- Diet Pepsi$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.00
- Club Soda$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Coffee$4.00
- Decaf$4.00
- Espresso$3.50
- Double Espresso$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Tonic$4.00
- Pepsi Refill
- Diet Pepsi Refill
- Sprite Refill
- Ginger Ale Refill
- Club Soda Refill
- Tonic Refill
SIN 1102 Germantown Ave- Commercial Unit A Location and Ordering Hours
(215) 605-1612
Closed