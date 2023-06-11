Sin-a-Loa Salisbury 3 Broadway
Appetizers
Shareables
Entrees
Necessities
Mexican Style Burrito
Grilled Tortilla, Tomato Infused Rice, Black Beans, sin-a-loa Cheese Blend, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Crema, Served With A Side Of Chips & Salsa
Rice Bowl
Tomato Infused Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, sin-a-loa Cheese Blend, Mexican Crema, Crispy Onion Strings
Al Pastor Torta
Layers of Thinly Sliced Pork in a Guajillo Marinade, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Refried Beans, Jalapeno Sauce, Cilantro, on a Soft Bulky Roll Served with Shoestring Fries
Quesadillas
Tacos
Barbacoa Pork
House Rub, Braised Pork Shoulder, Cotija, Mexican Crema, Smashed Avocado, Onion, Cilantro
Street Steak
Adobo Rub, Cotija, Mexican Crema, Smashed Avocado, Onion, Cilantro
Chipotle Chicken Tinga
Cotija, Mexican Crema, Smashed Avocado, Onion, Cilantro
Baja Fish
Hand Breaded Haddock, sin•a•loa Sauce, Crispy Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole *2 Per Order
Cauliflower
Pickled & Flash Fried, Cotija, Mexican Crema, Smashed Avocado, Onion, Cilantro
Al Pastor
Thinly Sliced Layers of Pork & Steak in a Guajillo Marinade, Slow Cooked on a Rotisserie, Topped with Red Onion, Cilantro, Fresh Pineapple, Jalapeño Sauce
Birria
Immersed in Adobo, Topped with Red Onions, Cilantro, Toasted 3-Chile Broth
Sauteed Shrimp
Pickled cabbage Pico de gallo Mustard avocado sauce