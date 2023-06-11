Sin-a-Loa Salisbury 3 Broadway

Appetizers

Shareables

Yuca Fries

$9.00

Steamed Rice & Beans

$7.00

Tomato - Chicken Stock Infused Long Grain Basmati. Jalapeño & Onion Simmered Black Beans

Elotes (Street Corn)

$7.00

Corn Chips & Guacamole

$9.00

Queso Fondito

$12.00

Nacho Ignacio

$12.00

Cheese Medley, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Mexican Crema, Diced Jalapeños

Entrees

Necessities

Mexican Style Burrito

$12.00

Grilled Tortilla, Tomato Infused Rice, Black Beans, sin-a-loa Cheese Blend, Pico De Gallo, Mexican Crema, Served With A Side Of Chips & Salsa

Rice Bowl

$17.00

Tomato Infused Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, sin-a-loa Cheese Blend, Mexican Crema, Crispy Onion Strings

Al Pastor Torta

$15.00Out of stock

Layers of Thinly Sliced Pork in a Guajillo Marinade, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Refried Beans, Jalapeno Sauce, Cilantro, on a Soft Bulky Roll Served with Shoestring Fries

Quesadillas

Chicken Tinga Quesadilla

$17.00

Roasted Poblano Pepper, sin-a-loa Cheese Blend, Served With Pico De Gallo, Mexican Crema, Rice & Beans

Short Rib Quesadilla

$19.00

Roasted Poblano Pepper, sin-a-loa Cheese Blend, Served With Pico De Gallo, Mexican Crema, Rice & Beans

Adult Cheese Quesadilla

$14.00

Tacos

Barbacoa Pork

$15.00

House Rub, Braised Pork Shoulder, Cotija, Mexican Crema, Smashed Avocado, Onion, Cilantro

Street Steak

$15.00

Adobo Rub, Cotija, Mexican Crema, Smashed Avocado, Onion, Cilantro

Chipotle Chicken Tinga

$15.00

Cotija, Mexican Crema, Smashed Avocado, Onion, Cilantro

Baja Fish

$15.00

Hand Breaded Haddock, sin•a•loa Sauce, Crispy Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole *2 Per Order

Cauliflower

$15.00

Pickled & Flash Fried, Cotija, Mexican Crema, Smashed Avocado, Onion, Cilantro

Al Pastor

$15.00

Thinly Sliced Layers of Pork & Steak in a Guajillo Marinade, Slow Cooked on a Rotisserie, Topped with Red Onion, Cilantro, Fresh Pineapple, Jalapeño Sauce

Birria

$16.00

Immersed in Adobo, Topped with Red Onions, Cilantro, Toasted 3-Chile Broth

Sauteed Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

Pickled cabbage Pico de gallo Mustard avocado sauce

Ground Beef

$2.00

Fried Chicken

$2.00

Nino's

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

rilled Tortilla, sin•a•loa Cheese Blend, Corn Chips & Mexican Crema

Chicken Fritters

$8.00

Crispy Fried, Shoestring Fries, 3 Each

Kids Rice & Beans

$5.00

Dessert

sin a loa Churros

$8.00

Chocolate Dip Made in House, Ceylon Cinnamon-Sugar Dust

Mexican Flan

$9.00

Flan Custard, Smoked Caramel, Luxardo Cherry

To Go Cocktails

IV Bags

Classic Margarita IV

$13.00

Classic Mojito IV

$13.00

***We cannot do the Habanero flavor for any Mojito's