Skip to Main content
Hugo's Cantina 817 N. 1st St.
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Hugo's Cantina 817 N. 1st St.
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Food
Drinks
Appetizers
Entrees
Food
Appetizers
Guacamole
$10.00
Entrees
Burrito
Drinks
Specialty Cocktails
Who the F%#@ is Hugo?
$14.00
Hometown Hero
$14.00
Loco for Coco
$14.00
Can Bears Even Swim?
$14.00
Arizona Sunset
$14.00
Flowers in the Field
$14.00
A Classic Tale
$12.00
Matatlan Margarita
$12.00
Oaxacan Old Fashioned
$12.00
Just Like Old Times
$12.00
Draft Beer
Dos XX
$7.00
Pacifico
$7.00
Cali Creamin Cream Ale
$7.00
Milk Truck Latte Stout
$7.00
Michelob Ultra
$7.00
Wren House Spellbinder
$8.00
Wren House Valley Beer
$8.00
Green Flash West Coast IPA
$8.00
Bottled Beer
Bud Light
$6.00
Churchmusic
$9.00
High Noon
$8.00
Miller Lite
$6.00
Corona
$7.00
Modelo
$7.00
Topo Chico
$8.00
Athletic IPA N/A
$6.00
Athletic Lager N/A
$6.00
Liquor
Well Vodka
$7.00
Well Gin
$7.00
Brunch Cocktails
Mimosa
$6.00
Bloody Mary
$10.00
Industry
Industry Tully
$6.00
Industry Fernet
$6.00
N/A
Coke
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Red Bull
$5.50
Sugarfree Red Bull
$5.50
Hugo's Cantina 817 N. 1st St. Location and Ordering Hours
(602) 767-5600
817 N. 1st St., Phoenix, AZ 85004
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement