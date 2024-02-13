Singas Famous Pizza Alpharetta, GA
Deals
Pizza (10")
- Cheese Pizza$8.99
Our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- Alfredo Pizza$8.99
Our signature alfredo pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- White Pizza$9.99
Our signature pizza made with our tasty cheese blend with ricotta.
- Pepperoni Pizza$11.49
Pepperoni with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- Sausage Pizza$11.49
Sausage with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- Alfredo Chicken Pizza$11.49
Grilled Chicken with our signature alfredo pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- Grilled Chicken Pizza$11.49
Grilled Chicken with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.49
Buffalo Chicken with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.49
BBQ Chicken with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- White Spinach Pizza$12.49
Spinach with our signature tasty cheese blend with ricotta.
- White Broccoli Pizza$12.49
Broccoli with our signature tasty cheese blend with ricotta.
- White Eggplant Pizza$12.49
Eggplant with our signature tasty cheese blend with ricotta.
Specialty Pizza (10")
- Vegetarian Special Pizza$11.99
Spinach, Tomato, Black Olives, Mushrooms, Onion, and Green Pepper with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- Paneer Tikka Masala Pizza$11.99
Grilled Paneer with our signature Tikka Masala pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- Hawaiian Pizza$11.99
Juicy Pineapple and Thin Sliced Ham with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- Greek Pizza$11.99
Spinach, Feta Cheese, Shredded Cheese, and Olives with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza$11.99
Grilled Chicken with our signature Tikka Masala pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- Singas Special Pizza$12.99
Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Black Olive, Mushrooms, Onion, and Green Pepper with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
- Meat Lovers Pizza$12.99
Ham, Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Bacon with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend.
Appetizers
Wings
- Bone-in Wings 7pc$11.99
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own!
- Bone-in Wings 12pc$16.99
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own!
- Bone-in Wings 18pc$23.99
juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own!
- Bone-in Wings 24pc$28.99
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own!
Heros
- Eggplant Parmigiana Hero$8.99
Breaded Eggplant and Melted Provolone with our Signature Marinara Sauce!
- Chicken Parmigiana Hero$8.99
Chicken Cutlet and Melted Provolone with our Signature Marinara Sauce!
- Sausage Parmigiana Hero$8.99
Italian Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Melted Provolone with our Signature Marinara Sauce!
- Breaded Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Provolone and Mayo.
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, and Mayo with our Signature Buffalo Sauce!
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$8.99
BBQ Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone, and Mayo with our Signature BBQ Sauce!
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$8.99
Philly Steak with Onions, Green Peppers, Melted Provolone Cheese and Mayo.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$8.99
Breaded Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato with our Signature Ranch Sauce!