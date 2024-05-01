Singas Famous Pizza Lodi, NJ
Appetizer
- Mozzarella sticks 6pc$7.75
Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)
- Jalapeño poppers 6pc$7.75
Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!
- Chicken Fingers 5pc$8.50
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
- Onion ring 6pc$7.75
- Garlic bread$4.25
- Garlic bread w/ cheese$5.25
- French Fries$4.25
- French Fries with Cheese$5.25
- Nugget 8pc$4.99
- Nugget. 12 pc$7.99
- Nugget 16pc$9.99
Wings
- Bone-in Wings 7pc$10.99
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
- Bone-in Wings 12pc$15.99
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering tender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
- Bone-in Wings 18pc$22.99
juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
- Bone-in Wings 24pc$28.99
juicy, Crispy & Mouth wateringTender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
10" Pizzas
- Paneer Tikka$11.00
- Alfredo Pizza$8.50
- Bacon$9.00
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips
- Black Olives$9.00
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives
- Cheese$7.50
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
- Chicken Tikka$11.00
- Corn$9.00
- Eggplant$9.00
- Broccoli$9.00
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets
- Garlic$9.00
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic
- Spinach$9.00
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach
- Green Pepper$9.00
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers
- Grilled chicken$9.50
- Ham$9.00
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham
- Jalapeños$9.00
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
- Mushroom$9.00
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
- Onion$9.00
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions
- Onion & Green Pepper$10.50
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
- Pepperoni$9.00
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
- Pineapple$9.00
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple
- Sausage$9.00
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage
- Thai chilli$9.00
- Tomato$9.00
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes
14" pizza
- Pepperoni 14"$15.99
- Bacon 14"$15.99
- BBQ Chicken 14"$15.99
- cheese 14"$12.99
- Buffalo chicken 14"$15.99
- Onion 14"$15.99
- Green pepper & onine 14"$14.99
- Alfero pizza 14"$12.99
- Jalapeños 14"$14.99
- Green pepper 14"$14.99
- Jalapeños & onion 14"$16.99
- Fresh broccoli 14"$14.99
- Fresh spinach 14"$14.99
- Black Olives 14"$14.99
- Eggplant 14"$14.99
- Tamato 14"$14.99
- Mushroom 14"$14.99
- Pineapple 14"$14.99
- Fresh Garlic 14"$14.99
- Sausage 14"$15.99
- Ham 14"$15.99
- meat Lover 14"$16.99
- paneer Tikka 14"$16.99
- Vegetarian special 14"$14.99