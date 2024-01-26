Singas Famous Pizza | Middletown
Appetizer
- French Fries$4.99
- French Fries with Cheese$5.99
- Mozzarella sticks 6pc$7.99
Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)
- Jalapeño poppers 6pc$7.99
Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!
- Chicken Fingers 5pc$8.99
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
- Garlic bread$4.99
- Garlic bread w/ cheese$5.99
- Sample Platter$10.99
3 Chicken Wing. 3 jalapeño poppers. And 3 Mozzarella Sticks
- Onion ring 6pc$4.99Out of stock
Wings
- Bone-in Wings 7pc$11.99
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
- Bone-in Wings 12pc$16.99
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering tender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
- Bone-in Wings 18pc$23.99
juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
- Bone-in Wings 24pc$28.99
juicy, Crispy & Mouth wateringTender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
Pizzas
- Pepperoni$10.99
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni
- Ham$10.99
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham
- Bacon$10.99
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips
- Sausage$10.99
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage
- Grilled chicken$2.00
- Black Olives$9.99
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives
- Corn$9.99
- Eggplant$9.99
- Fresh Broccoli$9.99
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets
- Pineapple$9.99
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple
- Fresh Garlic$9.99
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic
- Tomato$9.99
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes
- Fresh Spinach$9.99
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach
- Green Pepper$9.99
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers
- Alfredo Pizza$8.99
- Jalapeños$9.99
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers
- Mushroom$9.99
Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms
- Onion & Green Pepper$9.99
our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers
- Onion$9.99
our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions
- Cheese$8.99
our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend
Signature Pizza
White Specialty Pizza
Chicken Specialty Pizza
Hero Sandwich
Spaghetti
Dipping Sauces
Toppings: B2G1 (For Free Cheese Pizza)
- Extra Cheese On free pizza$1.50
- Onion On free pizza$1.00
- Green Pepper On free pizza$1.00
- Onion & Green Pepper On free pizza$1.00
- Hot Pepper- Jalapeno On free pizza$1.00
- Fresh Broccoli On free pizza$1.00
- Fresh Spinach On free pizza$1.00
- Fresh Garlic On free pizza$1.00
- Mushroom On free pizza$1.00
- Pineapple On free pizza$1.00
- Corn On free pizza$1.00
- Black Olive On free pizza$1.00
- Tomato On free pizza$1.00
- Pepperoni On free pizza$2.00
- Grilled Chicken On free pizza$2.00
- Buffalo Chicken On free pizza$2.00
- BBQ Chicken On free pizza$2.00
- Ham On free pizza$2.00
- Sausage On free pizza$2.00
- Bacon On free pizza$2.00