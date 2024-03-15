Singas Famous Pizza Ormond Beach, FL
- Vegetarian Special Pizza$11.95
Our signature cheese pizza topped with our Fresh Spinach, Broccoli, Black Olive, Mushrooms, Onion & Green Pepper
- Hawaiian Pizza$10.95
Our signature cheese pizza topped with our Juicy Pineapple & Thin Sliced Ham
- Greek Pizza$11.95
Our signature cheese pizza topped with freshly Spinach, Feta Cheese, Olive with our Famous Tomato Sauce
- Singas Special Pizza$11.95
Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Black Olive, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper & Shredded Cheese with our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce
- Meat Lovers Pizza$11.95
Our signature cheese pizza topped with Our Thinly Sliced Ham, Crispy Pepperoni, Sweet italian sausage & smokey bacon
- Philly Steak$11.95
Chicken Specialty Pizza
- Alfredo Chicken Pizza$10.95
Our signature pizza topped with Freshly Chicken Cutlet Coated in Alfredo Sauce with Shredded Cheese
- Grilled Chicken Pizza$10.95
our signature pizza topped with Grilled Chicken Cutlet with Shredded Cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$10.95
Our signature pizza topped with Freshly Chicken Cutlet Coated in Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Cheese
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$10.95
Our signature pizza topped with our Freshly Chicken Cutlet with BBQ Sauce & Shredded Cheese
Appetizer
- Mozzarella sticks 6pc$7.75
Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)
- Jalapeño poppers 8pc$7.75
Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!
- Chicken Fingers 5pc$8.50
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
- Chicken Fingers 8pc$12.50
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
- French Fries$4.25
- Garlic bread$4.25
- Sample Platter$10.00
- Hot Platter$12.00
Wings
- Bone-in Wings 7pc$10.99
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
- Bone-in Wings 12pc$15.99
Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering tender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
- Bone-in Wings 18pc$22.99
juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own
- Bone-in Wings 24pc$28.99
juicy, Crispy & Mouth wateringTender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own