Singas Famous Pizza South River, NJ
Deals
- Buy 2 Personal Pizza W/ Toppings get 1 Personal Pizza Free$14.00
You must select a topping for at least 2 pizzas. Additional charges for the toppings will apply.
- Buy 1 get 1 Large Cheese Pizza Free$10.99
Additional charges for the toppings will apply.
- Bone-in Wings 12pcs$11.99
Get Saucy with our different wing sauce.
Build Your Own Pizza
Signature Pizza
- Vegetarian Special Pizza$10.25
Our signature cheese pizza topped with our Fresh Spinach, Broccoli, Black Olive, Mushrooms, Onion & Green Pepper
- Paneer Tikka Masala Pizza$10.25
Our Signature Pizza topped with Grilled Paneer and Tikka Masala Sauce
- Chicken Tikka Masala Pizza$10.25
our signature cheese pizza topped with Our Grilled Chicken and Tikka Masala Sauce
- Hawaiian Pizza$10.00
Our signature cheese pizza topped with our Juicy Pineapple & Thin Sliced Ham
- Greek Pizza$10.25
Our signature cheese pizza topped with freshly Spinach, Feta Cheese, Olive with our Famous Tomato Sauce
- Singas Special Pizza$10.25
Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Black Olive, Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper & Shredded Cheese with our Famous Singas Pizza Sauce
- Meat Lovers Pizza$10.25
Our signature cheese pizza topped with Our Thinly Sliced Ham, Crispy Pepperoni, Sweet italian sausage & smokey bacon
Chicken Specialty Pizza
- Grilled Chicken Pizza$9.75
our signature pizza topped with Grilled Chicken Cutlet with Shredded Cheese
- Breaded Chicken Pizza$9.75
our signature pizza topped with Freshly Baked Chicken Cutlet & Shredded Cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$9.75
Our signature pizza topped with Freshly Chicken Cutlet Coated in Buffalo Sauce with Shredded Cheese
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.75
Our signature pizza topped with our Freshly Chicken Cutlet with BBQ Sauce & Shredded Cheese
Appetizer
- Mozzarella sticks 6pc$7.75
Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)
- Jalapeno Poppers 8Pc$7.75
- Chicken Finger 5pc$8.50
- Garlic Bread$4.25
Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious
- French Fries$4.25