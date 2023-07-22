Appetizer

French Fries

$3.95

Garlic & Herbs French Fries

$5.95

Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, fresh chives, Freshly chopped garlic, Salt and peper Delicious!!!

Cheese Fries

$5.95

Crispy, Seasoned with oregano, Salt & Pepper, & smothered in our freshly grated cheese

Bone-in Wings 6pc

$9.95

Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Boneless Wings 8pc

$9.95

Juicy, Crispy, & Mouth watering tender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Bone-in Wings 10pc

$13.95

juicy, Crispy & Mouth watering add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Boneless Wings 12pc

$13.95

juicy, Crispy & Mouth wateringTender chicken bites add any of our flavorful sauces and make it your own

Garlic & Parm bites (8pcs)

$3.95

Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious

Garlic & Parm bites (15pcs)

$5.95

Crispy, chewy bread bites coated in our mix of fresh garlic, fresh parsley parmesan cheese,fresh ground pepper, & olive oil Delisious

Mozzarella sticks (5pc)

$4.95

Classic comfort consiting os a crispy battered outer shell and gooey and stretchy mozzarella cheese inside perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce or our signature marinara sauce ( included)

Mariana Sauce

$1.50

Ranch

$1.25

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Drinks

Cherry coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Fanta orange

$2.50

Fuze iced tea

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Seltzer Water

$1.95

Sprite

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Fanta Pineapple

$2.50

Zero Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Can Drink

$1.50

Build Your Own

Hero

$12.99

Roll - Half

$9.99

Wrap

$9.99

Anthony's From Brooklyn

1. Italian Job

$9.99+

2. The Staten Island

$9.99+

3. The Toms River

$9.99+

4. Anthony's Hero

$17.99

5. Santino

$15.99

6. The Uncle Charlie

$9.99+

7. The Uncle Vinny

$8.99+

8. The Matty Boy

$8.99+

9. The Jhonny

$9.99+

10. The Daniella

$10.99+

11. The Italian Garden

$9.99+

12. The Rocco

$10.99+

13. The New Yorker

$10.00+

14. The Jersey Shore

$9.99+

15. The Mary Ann

$16.99

16. The Gaetano

$9.99+

17. Jersey's Finest

$17.99

18. The Stan-The -Man

$9.99+

19. The Beast

$16.99

20. The Parm Supreme

$15.99

21. The In-Law

$10.99+

22. The Wife's Special

$10.99+

23. The Eddie Boy

$9.99+

24. Anthony's Philly

$15.99

25. Philly Supreme

$16.99

26. The Hudson

$9.99+

27. Carli Boy

$13.99

28. Nonna's Special

$17.99

29. Eggplant Supreme

$14.99

30. Mikey Avenue U

$9.99+

31. How you Doin

$10.99+

32. Cousin Tony

$10.99+

Catering - Anthony's

Antipasto Platter

$85.00

Antipasto Platter w/Burrata

$100.00

Home made Mini Riceballs (Half Tray)

$55.00

Mini Potato (Croquettes)

$55.00

Stuffed Mushroom (Half)

$55.00

Coconut shrimp (Half Tray)

$85.00

Shrimp Orgganata (Half Tray)

$80.00

Mini Prosciutto Balls (Half)

$70.00

Fried Ravioli (Half)

$55.00

Eggplat Mozzarella Towner

$85.00

Chicken Parmigiana (Half)

$70.00

Chicken Francese (Half)

$70.00

Chicken Marsala (Half)

$75.00

Chicken Bruschetta Platter

$70.00

Sausage & Peppers (Hlaf)

$65.00

Egplant Rollatini (Half)

$75.00

Eggplant Parmagina (Half)

$70.00

Caprese Salad

$65.00

House Salad (Half)

$55.00

Penne Alla Vodka (Half)

$60.00

Farfalle W/Pesto (Half)

$65.00

Pasta Puttanesca (Half)

$70.00

Cavatelli W/Broccoli (Half)

$65.00

Mini Cannoli Platter

$48.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter

$30.00

Cheese cake Cone platter

$50.00

Assorted Wrap Platter

$85.00

Speciality Sandwich Platter

$85.00

Custom Items

Entrée(Pasta)

Chicken Parmesan -Entree

$12.95

Chicken Alfredo(Grill) Entree

$12.95

Chicken Alfredo(Cutlet) Entree

$12.95

Spaghetti W Meat Balls

$12.95

Spaghetti W Marinara Sauce

$9.95

Pizzas

Plain

$7.95

our signature personal 10" pizza topped with our signature pizza sauce and tasty cheese blend

vegetarian

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our spinach, mushrooms, black olives, brocolli, onions, & green peppers

onion & green peppers

$8.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza freshly sliced yellow onions and green bell peppers

onion & Hot Peppers

$9.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh sliced jalapeno peppers and yellow onions

Hot Pepper -Jalapeños

$8.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with sliced freshly jalapeno peppers

green peppers

$8.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced Green bell peppers

fresh spinach

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh chopped baby spinach

mushrooms

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced mushrooms

onion

$8.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped freshly sliced yellow onions

Fresh Broccoli

$8.95

our signature personal 10" PLain pizza topped with fresh brocolli florets

Black Olives

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with fresh sliced black olives

pineapple

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with juicy chucks of sweet pineapple

roasted red peppers

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our fire roasted red peppers

red onion

$8.95

our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly sliced red onions

Fresh Garlic

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with freshly chopped garlic

Greek pizza

$11.95

Our signature crust topped with spinach, kalamata olives, tomato, feta cheese, topped with our bland of cheese and greek oregano

Extra Cheese

$9.45

3 cheese

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with our blend of cheeses

Paneer Tikka(w Onion & G Pepper)

$11.95

buffalo chicken

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with out seasoned and diced chicken breast drizzled with buffalo sauce and blue cheese sauce

BBQ Chicken

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned diced chicken breast drizzled with our savory sweet BBQ sauce

Chicken

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our season and diced chicken breast

Chicken Alfredo

$9.95

Our signature crust topped with our blend of cheeses seasoned and diced chicken breast and our alfredo sauce

Chicken Tikka (w Onion & G Pepper)

$11.95

ham

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with thinly sliced ham

Hawaiian

$10.95

Meat Lovers

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our thinly sliced ham, crispy pepperoni, sweet italian sausage, hamberger, & smokey bacon

pepperoni

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with natural casing cup and char pepperoni

Bacon

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our topped with smokey bacon strips

sausage

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sliced sweet italian sausage

tomato

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our freshly sliced Roma tomatoes

White Pizza

$8.95

Pesto Chicken

$9.95

hamburger

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our seasoned ground beef a must have!

special

$11.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with our ground beef, pepperoni, ham, black olives, mushrooms, onions and green peppers

Corn

$8.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with sweet corn

Anchovies

$9.95

Our signature personal 10" plain pizza topped with anchovies

Less Sauce

Less Cheese

Eggplant

$9.95

Alfredo Pizza

$7.95

Cheese Slice(DINE IN ONLY)

$1.49

Fresh Caulifower

$8.95